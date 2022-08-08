Read full article on original website
Decision day: Which bills did California lawmakers kill?
On most days, California lawmakers deliberate, debate and decide bills out in public for every Californian to see. Thursday was not one of those days. In simultaneous marathon hearings, the appropriations committees in the Assembly and Senate rattled through hundreds of bills in a single discharge of rapid-fire legislating. Many proposals lived to see another day. Among them: Gov. Gavin Newsom’s proposal for new courts to compel more homeless individuals to seek mental health and substance abuse treatment, and bills to strictly limit the use of solitary confinement in California jails and prisons, allow for the composting of human remains and increase family leave payments for lower-wage workers, though it wouldn’t take effect until 2024.
The Berrics Canteen
Richard Valle’s ‘For The 559’ Part
Born and raised in Corcoran, California, Richard Valle was brought to Los Angeles by skateboarding. Featuring music by Fresno native Fashawn, the part includes guest appearances from Manny Santiago and Sammy Perales. Skating spots in both Central California and Southern California, Valle highlights a personal journey in ‘For The 559’—all while repping the hometown that he loves. Filmed and edited by Matt Gener, with additional filming by Spanish Mike, Abraham Mayorga, and Ritt Pontepsiripong.
Newsom unveils long-term strategy to bolster California water supply
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday unveiled a broad strategy for bolstering the state’s water supply that includes targets to recycle more water, expand reservoir storage and collect more data on the amounts farmers use. Newsom warned that new strategies are essential because California’s water supply will shrink by...
North Kern South Tulare Hospital District announces recruitment of ONE new board member to join five-member Board of Directors to guide its mission and development
North Kern South Tulare Hospital District is announcing the recruitment of ONE new board member to join our five-member Board of Directors to guide its mission and development. NKSTHD operates under the rules and regulations of Health and Safety Code, Sections §32000-§32492 as a government non-profit, public entity, formed to...
City of Hanford celebrates 131st birthday
The city of Hanford celebrated its 131st birthday on Thursday. The community gathered during the Thursday Night Market at Civic Park.
California's first 'inland port' to be built in Kern County
The Kern County Board of Supervisors approved the project in Mojave which will support the movement of goods from the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.
Free backpacks handed out at Ford City Park
Kern County Child Support Services handed out backpacks, school supplies and other items for children at Ford City park Thursday morning. KCCSS Program Manager Alice Aguilar said the team was prepared for 600 children at the drive-though event. Car lined up around he park to wait their turn for the free items.
Kern County Man Gets 12 Years for Illegal Sequoia Marijuana Grow
An illegal marijuana grower no longer will be free to destroy the Sequoia National Forest. David Moreno Florez, 28, of Taft, received a 12-year sentence on Friday from U.S. District Judge Jennifer L. Thurston in a Fresno courtroom. Florez’s sentence followed his guilty pleas in April to illegally growing marijuana...
DOJ: Man sentenced for illegal marijuana grow in Sequoia National Forest
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 28-year-old from Kern County was sentenced to 12 years in prison for illegally cultivating marijuana in the Sequoia National Forest and possession of a firearm, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. According to court documents, in July 2019 officers located a clandestine marijuana grow in the Sequoia National Forest […]
Fatal Truck Accident Reported on Manning Avenue in Fresno County
Officials in Fresno County reported a fatal truck crash in Orange Cove on the afternoon of Monday, August 8, 2022. The truck collision occurred in the afternoon at the intersection of Hills Valley Road and Manning Avenue near Highway 163, according to CHP traffic officers. Details on the Fatal Truck...
Farmersville Unified Board selects Santa Ana administrator as new superintendent
FARMERSVILLE – After nearly months of searching, Farmersville Unified has landed on a successor to the recently retired Dr. Paul Sevillano. The Farmersville’s school board approved the contract with Dr. Sergio Chavez at their Aug. 9 meeting after much anticipation. Dr. Chavez, currently the director of EL/bilingual programs at Santa Ana Unified School District, will begin on Sept. 1.
Bakersfield RV park residents left without power
It’s been about 24 hours since a nearby RV park has been without power. Residents have been left with no way to cool down or cook.
Rental assistance deadline is fast approaching in Kern County
Time is running out for those still looking to apply for rental assistance through Kern County. But what are the options for those who already applied, but were denied? Well, there is some hope.
12 Best things to do in Three Rivers, California
Three Rivers, California, is located near the Kaweah River’s North, Middle, and South Forks meet. This small town near the Sierra Nevada mountains is home to water sports and natural attractions. Overall, the San Joaquin Valley offers some of the area’s best things to do outdoors. Because even...
'Be Finally Free' has issues with county's new prison chaplain
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is sticking with its current prison ministry provider. One local group was hoping to change that during today's Board of Supervisors meeting. The president of "Be Finally Free," Debbie Ormande, addressed the supervisors during public comments. She claims that there...
Lerma retires from local bank
After 30 years working at the local bank Rosemary Luna Lerma has retired. Lerma’s last day was June 30 and she says that although she was ready to retire she will miss seeing her customers. Rosemary started working at the bank in September of 1991. She began as bank...
County child support services avoids one size fits all solutions
VISALIA – When it comes to child support in Tulare County there is no “one size fits all” approach. And that is the focus of the county’s child support services department during Child Support Awareness month. Child support services is in partnership with 47 county and...
Golden State College is fools gold for education in Visalia
VISALIA – If you’re looking to further your education locally, whether it be a bachelors, masters or doctorate degree, perhaps steer clear of Golden State College in downtown Visalia. Based on the Golden State College (GSC) website, the school appears to be like any other college. Upon a...
Tulare County Fair giving free tickets for donations
TULARE, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Fair has announced that it will be giving away tickets for donations as part of its food pantry drive. There is no limit on the number of tickets that will be given away during the one-day food drive event. However, it does require five unexpired, nonperishable items per […]
2 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified Ray Segura, 33, and Fancy Renee Castro, 30 who died in a two-vehicle crash. The California Highway Patrol stated that the incident happened on Highway 155 and Melcher Road on Monday before [..]
