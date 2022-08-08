ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coleville, CA

FOX Reno

All Northern Nevada Save Mart pharmacies to close by September

RENO, Nev. (News 4 and Fox 11) — The line for prescriptions at Walgreen's line might be longer come September. That’s because the company will be picking up customers from the 89 Save Marts soon closing their pharmacy doors. News 4-Fox 11 first heard that Save Mart will...
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Ex-felon arrested after possessing loaded gun at Yerington restaurant

YERINGTON, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — An ex-felon has been arrested and detained after bringing a loaded gun to a Yerington restaurant on Thursday. The Yerington Police Department was dispatched to a local restaurant around 12:55 p.m. for a woman who was hiding in the restroom and needed immediate assistance.
YERINGTON, NV

