Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Reno
All Northern Nevada Save Mart pharmacies to close by September
RENO, Nev. (News 4 and Fox 11) — The line for prescriptions at Walgreen's line might be longer come September. That’s because the company will be picking up customers from the 89 Save Marts soon closing their pharmacy doors. News 4-Fox 11 first heard that Save Mart will...
FOX Reno
Ex-felon arrested after possessing loaded gun at Yerington restaurant
YERINGTON, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — An ex-felon has been arrested and detained after bringing a loaded gun to a Yerington restaurant on Thursday. The Yerington Police Department was dispatched to a local restaurant around 12:55 p.m. for a woman who was hiding in the restroom and needed immediate assistance.
FOX Reno
Carson City Sheriff's Office asking public for help identifying theft suspect
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a man who stole a wallet and a cell phone. The victim left her wallet and cell phone on the counter at a business located in the 1900 block of N. Carson Street on July 28. The suspect grabbed the items and left the store.
Comments / 0