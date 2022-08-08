CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a man who stole a wallet and a cell phone. The victim left her wallet and cell phone on the counter at a business located in the 1900 block of N. Carson Street on July 28. The suspect grabbed the items and left the store.

CARSON CITY, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO