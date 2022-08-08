Read full article on original website
Student’s alleged dress code violation leads to tussle with school security
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Cellphone video caught a Memphis-Shelby County Schools student and security guards tussling on the ground. Many who have seen the video question if it was a case of excessive force. FOX13 spoke with the Southwind High School student at the center of this now-viral video. His...
Member of Memphis State Eight dies, university announces
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ralph Prater, a member of the Memphis State Eight, has died, according to the University of Memphis. Prater was among the first group of African-American students to enroll at the university in 1959. In a tweet, the UofM made the following statement on Prater’s passing:
thelocalvoice.net
Historic Now & Ever Well Campaign Secures $1.2 Billion for Ole Miss
The largest fundraising campaign in the history of Mississippi universities, Now & Ever: The Campaign for Ole Miss, just secured $1.2 billion toward its $1.5 billion goal. Elevating the total is more than $150.6 million in gifts – the second-highest fundraising year on record – during the University of Mississippi‘s 2022 fiscal year that closed June 30.
actionnews5.com
New Chipotle opening in Memphis with drive-through pickup lane
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Bluff City is opening a new Chipotle Mexican Grill on Saturday, with the city’s first location featuring a drive-through pickup lane. This “Chipotlane” will allow customers to pick up digital orders without leaving their cars. The restaurant is located at 4720 Summer...
hottytoddy.com
Oxford Raises Minumum Wage for Employees to $16.44
The Oxford Board of Aldermen voted Monday to raise the minimum wage for city employees to $16.44, equalling $1.8 million in salary adjustments. “Workforce challenges continue to affect the city of Oxford just like every other employer, but we are committed to attracting and retaining quality employees,” said Mayor Robyn Tannehill in a video message on social media.
Sexton: AG Can Remove DA-Elect Mulroy for Refusing to Prosecute Crime
Tennessee Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton (R) is making one thing very clear before progressive DA-elect Steve Mulroy moves into 201 Poplar: Follow the law or go back to teaching it. Sexton took aim at the former University of Memphis law professor’s controversial campaign promises like eliminating cash bail...
actionnews5.com
Shelby County Commissioners ask state for help amid clerk’s office chaos
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The state of Tennessee to the rescue! Fed up with the problems in the Shelby County Clerk’s Office, the Shelby County Commission voted Monday night to ask state officials to send help. Instead of recording a “no-confidence” vote against Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert, commissioners...
actionnews5.com
MDES announces 2022 Mid-South Area Job Fair
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - If you are looking for a job, the Mississippi Department of Employment Security and others will host Mid-South Area Job Fair on Thursday. The job fair will be on Aug. 11 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Brown Missionary Baptist Church located on 950 Stateline Road East.
actionnews5.com
Football coach drowns saving child from drainage ditch.
On the eve of golf championship play in Memphis, Bluff City vendors learn about ‘business of golf’. Full interview: Joe Birch talks with St. Jude CEO Rick Shadyac ahead of FedEx St. Jude Championship. Wednesday afternoon Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - August 10, 2022. Birdies &...
actionnews5.com
FOUND SAFE: Silver Alert canceled for Cordova woman
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) issued a Silver Alert for 63-year-old Brenda Macklin on behalf of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. Macklin has since been found safe.
actionnews5.com
Memphis area corners captain’s market at Navy
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tigers play at Navy in their second game Sep. 10. They’ll face a midshipman squad captained by a Memphis area product, and that is not out of the ordinary. Kip Frankland, former Houston High School star offensive tackle, was named captain of captains at...
actionnews5.com
On the eve of golf championship play in Memphis, Bluff City vendors learn about ‘business of golf’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The upcoming FedEx St. Jude Championship isn’t just about sport. It’s also about business — a multi-billion dollar per year business. Golf is a big moneymaker, bringing in $84 billion per year, and those in the industry are wanting local Memphis companies to join the team.
After Ole Miss student’s killing, many LGBTQ students no longer feel safe
Eleven LGBTQ students, faculty and alumni told Mississippi Today they now fear for the community’s safety in Oxford, a town known for being more inclusive than most in Mississippi. Many also worry that Lee’s killing will lead community members, seeking safety from violence and harassment, to conceal their sexuality or gender identity. The post After Ole Miss student’s killing, many LGBTQ students no longer feel safe appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
localmemphis.com
Meet the first female coach on Whitehaven High School's football staff
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Whitehaven High School's running back room is getting a run for their money from their new position coach. "Coach Burse is pushing me every day," senior Jordan Lee said. "If coach Burse tells me I have to run 10 miles, that means I have to run 20."
Moving company owner wanted in Oxford
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A man is facing an embezzlement charge and another man is on the run after an investigation into a moving company in Oxford, Mississippi. After a lengthy Oxford Police investigation into Spyder Moving Services, 54-year-old Charles Joiner was charged Friday with accessory to embezzlement under contract. Joiner was taken into custody at […]
actionnews5.com
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Tuesday, which means Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin are talking about what’s trending in Memphis. Andrew and Telisa caught up at the Digital Desk to talk about two shows to look forward to in September, including Denim and Praise ‘22 on September 30 and Bush Mania 2022 on September 18.
actionnews5.com
PETA alleges horses at Memphis race track ‘injected with cocaine,’ among other claims
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The animal rights nonprofit PETA has sent a letter to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday asking officials to investigate illegal gambling, drug usage, and horse doping it alleges is taking place at a Frayser race track. In the letter, the organization asks Sheriff...
actionnews5.com
Germantown man drowned after saving life of child
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) --- Germantown is mourning the loss of one of their own who died while saving a child from the rushing waters of a drainage ditch during Tuesday afternoon downpours. Friends confirmed to Action News 5 that man is 37-year-old Will Drennan. They say around 5:00 Tuesday afternoon...
