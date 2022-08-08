Read full article on original website
Two Vehicle Crash Turns Into Driver Going Berserk, Attacking Paramedics & CHP Officers | San Diego
08.11.2022 | 1:06 PM | SAN DIEGO – Witnesses told us that the male driver and his female passenger in the Cadillac were eastbound on Hwy 94, and the female driver of the GMC was on his right side going towards the southbound I-805 as she was heading towards the transition ramp to the southbound I-805.
Two in custody after police chase leads to crash in El Cajon
Two people are in custody following a police chase that ended in a crash in San Diego's El Cajon neighborhood Friday afternoon.
Man Injured in Motorcycle Accident on University Avenue [San Diego, CA]
SAN DIEGO, CA (August 12, 2022) – A motorcycle accident on University Avenue resulted in serious injuries Tuesday afternoon, police said. The collision happened east of Euclid Avenue around 3:30 p.m. According to the investigators, a 50-year-old man on a Kawasaki motorcycle, approached 50th Street while a 67-year-old in...
Man killed after shooting near La Mesa gas station
One man was killed in La Mesa Friday after an altercation escalated to a shooting, La Mesa Police Department confirmed.
Hit & Run Pursuit Ends With Several Vehicles And House Hit | San Diego
08.11.2022 | 4:30 AM | SAN DIEGO – The owner of a Tesla in Pt. Loma started to pursue 4 males in a truck after they hit his parked vehicle and then took off. The pursuit went into Birdland, where the male driver in the truck lost control as he was turning from Meadowlark Ridge onto Blue Jay Dr.
Shooting in La Mesa leaves 1 dead
La Mesa Police say a 44-year-old died Friday morning after being shot during an argument outside of a gas station.
Four arrested after truck crashes into house, multiple vehicles
Four men were taken into custody while trying to flee from police after the driver of a truck crashed into multiple vehicles and a house early Thursday morning, according to San Diego Police Department.
One dead after crashing into light pole in National City
A person is dead after their car crashed into a light pole in San Diego's National City area Friday afternoon.
Vehicle hits, kills bicyclist in Escondido
The traffic fatality at North Broadway and El Norte Parkway happened shortly before 10:30 a.m., according to the Escondido Police Department.
Woman hospitalized in crash with sheriff’s deputy
A woman driving a Mustang was t-boned by a sheriff's deputy responding to an emergency, officials say. It landed her in the hospital.
Man shot, killed outside La Mesa gas station
A La Mesa resident is dead after an altercation turned into gunshots at a Speedway gas station. Police are still trying to understand the motive.
Allied Gardens man, new father in critical condition after PB shooting
Loved ones of an Allied Gardens man are keeping vigil, five days after he and two others were shot in a Pacific Beach alley.
Scripps Ranch Man, 87, Found Dead in Nearly Empty Pool Had Restraining Order Against Suspect: Police
A man already in jail for allegedly violating a restraining order filed against him by an 87-year-old Scripps Ranch resident was arrested Thursday on suspicion of killing the octogenarian and leaving his body in the victim's backyard swimming pool. Jeffrey Smith, 60, will face a charge of first-degree murder in...
Surveillance Video Shows Brazen Smash-and-Grab Burglary in East County San Diego
Authorities reached out to the public Thursday for help in identifying three thieves who are suspected of breaking into an eastern San Diego County home during broad daylight last month and stealing nearly $10,000 in cash and property. The daring smash-and-grab played out in a span of six minutes. The...
Suspect arrested after 87-year-old man found dead in Scripps Ranch pool
A man was arrested Monday on suspicion of killing an 87-year-old man whose body was found in a swimming pool last week, authorities said.
Tesla Driver Chases Pickup Truck Across San Diego After Hit-&-Run: Police
A pickup truck caused multiple crashes, including with a Tesla and into a house, in a wild spree that involved a chase through San Diego Thursday. San Diego police were first alerted to the black pickup truck when it hit a Tesla in the Point Loma area early Thursday morning. When the pickup truck tried to take off from the scene, the owner of the Tesla started a chase.
Family reunites with goldendoodle stolen during San Diego vacation
A Utah family was reunited wither their dog Friday after in was stolen last week while they were on vacation in San Diego.
Man Dies After Being Pulled from Burning Bedroom of Del Mar Home
A man died Friday in a hospital after being pulled from a Del Mar house fire. A passer-by reported the blaze after hearing a smoke detector ringing and seeing smoke pouring from the house in the 1500 block of Luneta Drive shortly before 2 p.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
San Diego police find missing man
San Diego Police Department is seeking public assistance to find an at-risk man who was last seen leaving his home Tuesday morning
Ex-SDPD officer, three others suspected in illicit massage businesses
A former San Diego police officer and three others were charged Friday on suspicion of owning and operating five illicit massage businesses in California and Arizona that sold commercial sex under the guise of offering therapeutic massage services, prosecutors said.
