San Diego, CA

Man Injured in Motorcycle Accident on University Avenue [San Diego, CA]

SAN DIEGO, CA (August 12, 2022) – A motorcycle accident on University Avenue resulted in serious injuries Tuesday afternoon, police said. The collision happened east of Euclid Avenue around 3:30 p.m. According to the investigators, a 50-year-old man on a Kawasaki motorcycle, approached 50th Street while a 67-year-old in...
