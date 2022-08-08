This could only have been written by someone who won’t watch the hearings. If you watched the jan6 hearings you would know that it is mostly republicans who were in Trumps administration who are testifying against him snd the committee is mostly republicans. Cheney has more balls than most if the republicans in Wyoming
she supports the big lie and trump. how about supporting the truth, our laws and democracy. Cheney gets my vote and for you trumpettes " get bent ".
Yes indeed, as I had watched a good portion of the 1st January 6th Committee that claimed President Trump a criminal. - - - With an open mind similar to a juror listening in, I heard accusations and opinions of offended people that obviously didn't care for President Trump. - - - After so long, it began to sound like a grievance committee fielding hurt feelings and downright hatred for President Trump. - - - Okay I thought to myself, there are people that don't like President Trump for whatever reason, but so far no evidence to contradict the Capital Hill Police, National Guard and FBI reports of no evidence of criminal activity or crimes committed.
