2news.com
New School Bus Routes, Walking Zones, Vaccine Updates for Carson City
With the first day of school (K-12) fast approaching, Monday, August 15, Carson City School District wants all students and parents to be aware of some important back-to-school information that will impact students and families. New Bus Routes and Extended Walking Zones. Due to recent, increasing bus driver shortages, the...
Reno Accepting Applications For Ward 5 Seat
Following the stepping down of Neoma Jardon, the Reno City Council is moving forward with picking a new member to represent Ward 5. Jardon will start her new position on August 15. In response, a special meeting will happen Friday to discuss the vacancy.
Reno Council begins process to fill Ward 5 seat
The City of Reno is advising the community on the process it will use to fill the Ward 5 vacancy on the Reno City Council. At Friday's special meeting of the Reno City Council, Council discussed the vacancy and voted to move forward with an appointment process. Per Reno City...
Child & Family Services Nonprofit Opens Office in Reno
Candelen, an Arizona based 501(c)3 nonprofit dedicated to championing children, is pleased to announce the official opening of its Reno location. With this new space, Candelen will be able to support to the children and families of Nevada by providing resources, tools, materials, and skill development for all child care workers, parents, and caregivers. Specifically, the Candelen team will be providing Kith & Kin classes.
Candlelight Vigil for Carson High School Freshman Football Coach John March
Family members, student athletes, coaches, teachers, administrators and thoughtful members of the community gathered in Carson City surrounding the Carson High School Football Field Thursday night for a candlelight vigil to honor and remember CHS Freshman Football Coach John March. Those in attendance lit candles representative of life and were...
SilverSummit Healthplan and local Boys & Girls Club to Host Free Back-to-School Bash
In partnership with the Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows, SilverSummit Healthplan is hosting a community health fair to encourage residents to participate in healthy habits, provide information on good health and preventative medicine and inspire residents to take an active role in their healthcare. Free to community members...
New Traffic Signal Being Activated In Spanish Springs
The signal is being activated at Pyramid Highway and Egyptian Drive. NDOT will activate a new traffic signal on Pyramid Highway at Egyptian Drive in Spanish Springs on Monday.
University of Nevada, Reno to host reopening ceremony for Argenta Hall
The University of Nevada, Reno will hold a reopening ceremony for Argenta Hall on August 16. The residence hall has been closed since July 2019 after an incident involving the building’s boiler required remediation, construction and building updates. During the event, University President Brian Sandoval will provide brief remarks...
NDOT to Activate Traffic Signal at Pyramid Highway & Egyptian Drive
NDOT will activate a new traffic signal on Pyramid Highway at Egyptian Drive in Spanish Springs on Monday. The Nevada Department of Transportation says the signal will provide dedicated turns to and from Egyptian Drive and Sunset Spring Lane, including dedicated turn lanes and median islands. It will also provide signalized crosswalks across Pyramid Highway, including safer access for schoolchildren traveling to nearby schools.
New Facility to Produce Renewable Diesel at Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center
New Rise Renewables Reno, a local clean energy company, is building a plant to produce renewable diesel in the coming months. They've set up shop in the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center in Storey County. The facility is the first of its kind in the region. "It's the first one on the...
Nevada DMV to go Appointment-Only Starting Aug. 15
The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles will end most walk-in services and switch to an appointment-only business model starting Monday, August 15. Ongoing staff shortages and high customer demand hastened the move to eliminate walk-in services at the DMV’s six largest offices in Carson City, Henderson, Las Vegas and Reno.
Carson City Deputies Seek Woman Who May Be in Reno Area
The Carson City Sheriff’s Office has been receiving calls that Heidi has been seen in the Reno area of Kietzke and Plumb Lane. 43-year-old Heidi appeared to be approximately 160 lbs with stringy hair and wearing a purple dress. According to a caller, Heidi appeared to be dazed and...
Caltrans to Install Culvert, Reopen State Route 89 Near Markleeville
Caltrans is expected to install a 100-foot long culvert beneath State Route 89 north of Markleeville in anticipation of reopening the storm-damaged roadway. Caltrans says it picked up the 8-foot diameter culvert from the Maintenance Yard in Ione and will deliver it Thursday to the affected area. Shoring will be...
New Details Released After Officer-Involved Shooting in Reno
We have new details regarding the officer-involved shooting in southwest Reno earlier this week. Police now tell us the man was believed to be reaching for a gun when shots were fired. It happened Monday near Kestrel Court and Kingfisher Drive just before 10:45 a.m. Reno Police say they were...
Fire Crews Contain Brush Fire In Southwest Reno
The fire was reported near Pinehaven Court near a storage facility. Reno Fire crews say an unattended campfire started a two-acre brush fire in the Pinehaven Court area.
Fire Crews Knock Down Fire in Spanish Springs
An investigation is underway after fire crews knocked down a garbage fire that spread to nearby wildland in Spanish Springs. The fire started around 1:30 p.m. Friday on the hill above Calle de la Plata. The entire fire was less than an acre in size. No injuries were reported.
RFD: Unattended Campfire Started Fire in Pinehaven Area
Reno Fire crews say an unattended campfire started a two-acre brush fire in the Pinehaven Court area. The fire started just after 2:15 p.m. on Friday. Anyone with information about the fire can call Reno Fire Department at 775-334-2300.
1 Dead 1 Injured In A Fatal Crash In Reno (Reno, NV)
According to the Nevada State Police, a fatal crash took place on SB 395 and Lemmon Drive on Thursday. The police stated that a 1992 Maza was involved in the crash. The incident occurred at around 11 a.m. One of the victims was pronounced dead, whereas the other one was rushed to the hospital with moderate injuries.
California Couple Goes Missing On Way Home From Hot August Nights
California authorities need your help finding a couple that were reported missing on their way home from Hot August Nights in Reno. According to the Yuba City Police Department, 36-year-old Juan Almanza Zavala and 29-year-old Janette Pantoja said they would be back home by the night of August 7th. When...
Navy Investigating Homicide-Suicide in Fallon
The Navy is investigating a homicide-suicide between two sailors in Fallon. Naval Air Station Fallon tells 2 News the incident happened two weeks ago. We know one of the sailors was a man – the other a woman. The details of the incident are not known at this time,...
