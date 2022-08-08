ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Voice of San Diego

Morning Report: Water Nightmare Playing Out 70 Miles Away from San Diego

Ensenada is at the end of the line for water from the Colorado River and now there’s not enough of it for the seaside town in Baja California. MacKenzie Elmer and Vicente Calderón visited the city this summer, where water shortages have provoked protests and demands for change. One Ensenada resident, Lucero Perez Badillo, told them in July it had been nearly three months since her home had water service – and the water she received that day came from a desalination plant, delivered by truck and dumped into a rooftop storage tank.
kusi.com

Lakeside hero Scot Wolfe rescues 52-year-old woman from drowning in Lindo Lake

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Good Samaritan Scot Wolfe, the hero of the Lakeside community, visited with Elizabeth Alvarez on “Good Morning San Diego”. A week ago Wolfe risked his own life in order to save a woman who was drowning in Lindo Lake. While waiting for authorities, Wolfe realized the 52-year-old victim in the water was likely to die before help could arrive. 56-year-old Wolfe, who has a heart condition, reached the woman in the water while police officers waded in after him.
kusi.com

Man loses his pinky finger in fight near Balboa Park

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Police Wednesday are investigating a fight that broke out between three people, one losing a finger, in Park West. The fight broke out for unknown reasons after a 31-year-old man was approached by two other men in their 30s in front of a convenience store near the corner of Spruce Street and 5th Avenue around 5 p.m. Tuesday, according to the San Diego Police Department.
L.A. Weekly

Woman Dead after E-Bicycle Accident on Basswood Avenue [Carlsbad, CA]

Woman Fatally Struck in Electric Bicycle Accident near Valley Street. The incident occurred on August 7th, at around 5:45 p.m., near the intersection of Basswood Avenue and Valley Street. According to the reports, a woman was riding an e-bike with her 1-year-old child when they were struck by a Toyota...
Boston 25 News WFXT

San Diego man drowns in Newport Harbor while trying to retrieve dropped phone

A San Diego man drowned Sunday evening after attempting to retrieve a dropped cellphone from Newport Harbor, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department confirmed. Department spokesman Sgt. Scott Steinle told the Los Angeles Times that the victim, 32-year-old Matthew Morrow, was on one of several boats near Lido Isle, a manmade island in the middle of the harbor, when another person’s cellphone fell into the water.
