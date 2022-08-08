Read full article on original website
Woman hit by car, killed in National City
A woman walking her bicycle on a National City street Wednesday morning was hit by a car and killed, police said.
Morning Report: Water Nightmare Playing Out 70 Miles Away from San Diego
Ensenada is at the end of the line for water from the Colorado River and now there’s not enough of it for the seaside town in Baja California. MacKenzie Elmer and Vicente Calderón visited the city this summer, where water shortages have provoked protests and demands for change. One Ensenada resident, Lucero Perez Badillo, told them in July it had been nearly three months since her home had water service – and the water she received that day came from a desalination plant, delivered by truck and dumped into a rooftop storage tank.
Lakeside hero Scot Wolfe rescues 52-year-old woman from drowning in Lindo Lake
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Good Samaritan Scot Wolfe, the hero of the Lakeside community, visited with Elizabeth Alvarez on “Good Morning San Diego”. A week ago Wolfe risked his own life in order to save a woman who was drowning in Lindo Lake. While waiting for authorities, Wolfe realized the 52-year-old victim in the water was likely to die before help could arrive. 56-year-old Wolfe, who has a heart condition, reached the woman in the water while police officers waded in after him.
San Diego police find missing man
San Diego Police Department is seeking public assistance to find an at-risk man who was last seen leaving his home Tuesday morning
San Diego Police: Woman vandalizes vehicles with golf club
San Diego Police are searching for a woman who smashed at least 10 parked vehicles with a golf club in the Encanto area.
35-Year-Old Woman Died In A Fatal Crash In Carlsbad (Carlsbad, CA)
The Carlsbad Police Department reported a fatal crash near the intersection of Brasswood Avenue and Valley Street on Sunday. According to the officials, a traffic collision involving [..]
Paramedics Recover Drowned Man’s Body in Rose Creek
A man pulled from Rose Creek Monday evening was pronounced dead at the scene. San Diego Police received a call at approximately 7:31 p.m. regarding a body lying “motionless in the river,” Officer John Buttle told City News Service. Paramedics from the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department responded to...
Man loses his pinky finger in fight near Balboa Park
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Police Wednesday are investigating a fight that broke out between three people, one losing a finger, in Park West. The fight broke out for unknown reasons after a 31-year-old man was approached by two other men in their 30s in front of a convenience store near the corner of Spruce Street and 5th Avenue around 5 p.m. Tuesday, according to the San Diego Police Department.
Man loses pinky during fight outside 7-Eleven store
An altercation outside a Bankers Hill convenience store Tuesday left a man with a severed pinky, San Diego Police Department announced.
Body found in Pacific Beach creek
According to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, the body was found floating in Rose Creek near Hornblend Street in the evening Monday.
SD Man Sentenced to 68 Months for Assault on Officer at San Ysidro Port of Entry
A San Diego man convicted of assault on a federal officer for repeatedly punching a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer in the head at the San Ysidro Port of Entry has been sentenced to more than five years in prison, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Tuesday. Rene Robert...
Woman Dead after E-Bicycle Accident on Basswood Avenue [Carlsbad, CA]
Woman Fatally Struck in Electric Bicycle Accident near Valley Street. The incident occurred on August 7th, at around 5:45 p.m., near the intersection of Basswood Avenue and Valley Street. According to the reports, a woman was riding an e-bike with her 1-year-old child when they were struck by a Toyota...
Man suspected of vandalizing San Diego business multiple times
A $1,000 reward is being offered by San Diego County Crime Stoppers to anyone with information that leads to the arrest of a man suspected of causing $24,000 of damage to a business in the Normal Heights neighborhood.
Dust devil touches down in Southern California desert
A large dust devil was seen in the Southern California desert near Ocotillo Wells in San Diego County. Credit: Sicco Rood via Storyful.
San Diego man drowns in Newport Harbor while trying to retrieve dropped phone
A San Diego man drowned Sunday evening after attempting to retrieve a dropped cellphone from Newport Harbor, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department confirmed. Department spokesman Sgt. Scott Steinle told the Los Angeles Times that the victim, 32-year-old Matthew Morrow, was on one of several boats near Lido Isle, a manmade island in the middle of the harbor, when another person’s cellphone fell into the water.
Woman Smashes Windows of 15 Parked Cars with Golf Club, San Diego Police Say
San Diego police are on the lookout for a woman who used a golf club to smash the windows of at least 15 cars in the middle of the night in Encanto. Neighbors near the Encanto trolley stop at 62nd Street and Akins Avenuewere startled out of their beds around 2 a.m. Tuesday morning.
It’s tarantula season in San Diego County
Don't be surprised if you see a fuzzy arachnid scuttling across the road somewhere in San Diego County this month: It's tarantula sighting season.
Ramona man shot outside home dies at hospital
A 59-year-old man who was shot outside of his Ramona home has died, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said Tuesday.
Six people left injured after several shootings occurred all over San Diego
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A 32-year-old man was shot multiple times Sunday while walking in the Teralta West neighborhood, police said. The shooting was reported at 1:47 a.m. Sunday on 43rd Street at Orange Avenue, said Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department. The victim was taken...
Vandals targeting East County businesses in recent attacks
The owner of Funky Fries says the rise in homelessness has contributed to these attacks.
