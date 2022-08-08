Near-total Indiana abortion ban spurs businesses to look elsewhere for expansion

Read full article on original website
warricknews.com
Governor schedules special election to replace deceased congresswoman
LAPORTE — Some LaPorte County residents will have the opportunity to vote in two separate congressional races at this year's general election. Gov. Eric Holcomb issued an executive order Tuesday directing a special election be held Nov. 8, on the same day as the regularly scheduled election, to fill the vacancy caused by the Aug. 3 death of U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Elkhart.
warricknews.com
Indiana youth smoking and drinking hit a 30-year low
Youth cigarette, alcohol and marijuana use saw the lowest rates in 30 years, according to a new survey from Indiana University. The 2022 Indiana Youth Survey is administered by Prevention Insights at the IU School of Public Health. More than 90,000 students across the state in sixth through 12th grades participated.
warricknews.com
Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Indiana
Compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment in Indiana using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
warricknews.com
Montana National Guard soldiers getting ready to deploy overseas
BELGRADE, Mont. - The Montana National Guard is called on to keep our state and our country safe. Today, August 8, in Belgrade, a deployment ceremony was held as guardsmen prepare to deploy. The Montana National Guard 1-163rd Combined Arms Battalion is getting ready to head to Texas for training...
