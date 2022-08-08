ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Near-total Indiana abortion ban spurs businesses to look elsewhere for expansion

By Dan Carden dan.carden@nwi.com, 219-933-3357
warricknews.com
 2 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
warricknews.com

Governor schedules special election to replace deceased congresswoman

LAPORTE — Some LaPorte County residents will have the opportunity to vote in two separate congressional races at this year's general election. Gov. Eric Holcomb issued an executive order Tuesday directing a special election be held Nov. 8, on the same day as the regularly scheduled election, to fill the vacancy caused by the Aug. 3 death of U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Elkhart.
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
warricknews.com

Indiana youth smoking and drinking hit a 30-year low

Youth cigarette, alcohol and marijuana use saw the lowest rates in 30 years, according to a new survey from Indiana University. The 2022 Indiana Youth Survey is administered by Prevention Insights at the IU School of Public Health. More than 90,000 students across the state in sixth through 12th grades participated.
INDIANA STATE
warricknews.com

Montana National Guard soldiers getting ready to deploy overseas

BELGRADE, Mont. - The Montana National Guard is called on to keep our state and our country safe. Today, August 8, in Belgrade, a deployment ceremony was held as guardsmen prepare to deploy. The Montana National Guard 1-163rd Combined Arms Battalion is getting ready to head to Texas for training...
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy