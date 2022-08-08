Near-total Indiana abortion ban spurs businesses to look elsewhere for expansion

LAPORTE — Some LaPorte County residents will have the opportunity to vote in two separate congressional races at this year's general election. Gov. Eric Holcomb issued an executive order Tuesday directing a special election be held Nov. 8, on the same day as the regularly scheduled election, to fill the vacancy caused by the Aug. 3 death of U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Elkhart.

