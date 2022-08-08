Read full article on original website
PC Magazine
Avoid the Trash Heap: 15 Creative Uses for an Old Computer
Demand for PCs surged during the pandemic, as people shifted to work-from-home setups amid quarantines. That left a lot of older computers sitting alone, unused. You may be tempted to just junk your old PC. But if that laptop or desktop was created any time in the last decade, you'd be surprised by how much life you (or others) can get out of it. I'm not talking about limping along, but of ways to bring an old PC back to useful life.
ZDNet
Amazon slices the price of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite to $249
If you're looking for a new tablet for yourself or a device suitable for students going back to school, Amazon has a deal you will not want to miss. Tablets can be a great go-between for smartphones and laptops. They normally offer larger screens than our handsets and enough power to comfortably run apps that wouldn't work well on small displays -- and vendors have trimmed their design down to make them very portable and suitable for both work and entertainment. When it comes to students, they can use tablets to access email, online educational platforms, and complete assignments.
PC Magazine
Acer Aspire 5 (2022, A515-57-56UV) Review
The Acer Aspire name has always been a bit of smart branding, since the series is positioned as a better-than-average pick among budget laptops—a notebook you can afford, but with the features and performance you aspire to. It hasn't always hit the mark, but the company has managed to produce solid economy choices year after year. The latest Aspire 5 (starts at $369.99; $599.99 as tested) offers a 12th Generation Intel processor and reasonable RAM and storage. It delivers pretty good performance and battery life, though as you'd expect, some features are kept basic for the sake of affordability.
PC Magazine
Origin PC Millennium 5000T Review
In the world of high-end, boutique gaming desktops it's hard to stand out from the pack, but the Origin PC Millennium 5000T pulls off a bit of a breakaway. Builds with this Corsair-made case start at $2,332, but our $5,345 configuration goes for broke with an Intel Core i9-12900KS CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Founders Edition graphics card, and a ton of storage. With attractive case fans and a custom print, this jumbo tower is the complete package (as you'd expect for the price). Gamers can salivate over its blazing frame rates and playable performance at 4K resolution, and anyone using the PC for productivity or media creation is also in for a treat. After a certain point in this price tier, it's all about your style and preferences, but the Millennium 5000T is a strong, flashy alternative to the HP Omen 45L and the small-but-mighty Falcon Northwest Tiki.
PC Magazine
Sigma 24mm F1.4 DG DN Art Review
The Sigma 24mm F1.4 DG DN Art ($799) is the mirrorless successor to the company's well-regarded 24mm F1.4 DG HSM Art for SLR systems. Available for both L-Mount Alliance and Sony cameras, the lens has a relatively carry-friendly design, weather protection for the outdoors, a wide aperture for blurred backgrounds and low-light photography, and robust on-barrel controls. Best of all, it significantly undercuts Sony's top-end FE 24mm F1.4 GM ($1,399) on price. Simply put, if you're chasing the F1.4 look, this recent Art entry might be the ideal wide standard prime for your bag. It earns our Editors’ Choice award, though it isn’t a clear favorite over the slimmer Sigma 24mm F2 DG DN Contemporary ($639), which remains a solid option for packing light.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 listed on Amazon
Samsung will unveil their new Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone and their Galaxy Z Flip Smartphone at a press event this Wednesday the 10th of August. Now the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone has been listed on Amazon in the Netherlands and this has revealed some details about the handset and confirmed some specifications.
reviewed.com
Cooler Master marries speed, color, and value in its newest 27-inch gaming monitor
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Cooler Master avoids sacrificing image quality for speed with its vibrant and zippy GM27-CFX gaming monitor. About the Cooler Master GM27-CFX gaming monitor. Here are the specs of the monitor we...
Phone Arena
The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra shows up on Geekbench, revealing some of its specs
The star of the upcoming Motorola event — which will be held on August 11 — will undoubtedly be the Moto Razr 2022, Motorola's next-generation foldable smartphone. However, in addition to the new Razr, we expect the company to release two new smartphones, the Motorola X30 Pro and the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra. And the latter has just appeared in a new listing on Geekbench, revealing its specs (via MySmartPrice).
Black Shark 5 Pro smartphone durability tested (Video)
The Black Shark 5 Pro gaming smartphone was made official back in June and now we get to find out how durable the handset is. In the video below, Zack from JerryRigEverything puts the handset through a range of durability tests, this includes a scratch test for the display, a burn test, and of course the bend test. Let’s find out how the handset performs.
PC Magazine
Galaxy Z Flip4? Watch5? What to Expect at Samsung's Aug. 10 Unpacked Event
Samsung is holding a big fall event on Wednesday, Aug. 10, where we expect to see two folding phones—the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4—along with two Galaxy Watch 5 watches and new Galaxy Buds earbuds. Super-leaker Evan Blass recently published a massive gallery of...
notebookcheck.net
Lenovo Legion Y70 to launch on August 18 as company confirms more specifications
Lenovo has finally announced a firm release date for the Legion Y70, its next gaming smartphone. While the smartphone was rumoured to arrive on August 13, Lenovo has confirmed that the Legion Y70 will debut on August 18. Specifically, Lenovo will commence its launch event at 19:00 China Standard Time (CST), or 11:00 UTC. Unfortunately, Lenovo has not commented on whether the Legion Y70 will be available outside China.
notebookcheck.net
MSI True Color software update adds AdobeRGB and Display P3 color options
If you own an MSI gaming laptop with an OLED display, then this latest update will make switching between different color profiles a lot easier. Previous versions had no option to set AdobeRGB or P3 color spaces even if the panel could support them. In our review of the MSI...
Digital Trends
Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Review
“Superb Sennheiser sound sets these wireless cans apart.”. Sennheiser has been making premium headphones for decades. As technology has evolved, its headphones have kept pace by including that new technology. But when it comes to style, Sennheiser has always stuck to its guns. Its headphones have always had a distinctive, classy designer look to them — case in point are the Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless.
Micron now producing 24 Gbps GDDR6X, possibly heading for Nvidia RTX 4000 flagship
In brief: Micron has just updated its website with new information on the GDDR6X modules it's producing, which are expected to appear in the upcoming Nvidia RTX 4000 series. In addition to 16Gb (2GB) modules featuring 21 Gbps speeds, there's also a listing for 24 Gbps GDDR6X that could be used in the recently rumored flagship, possibly a new Titan, that's said to pack 48GB of VRAM, 18,176 CUDA cores, and an 800 TDP.
TechRadar
LucidSound LS100X Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox Series X|S review
If LucidSound’s goal is to provide sheer value for money, then it’s accomplished this handily with the LS100X. It has an absurd amount of battery life across its Game Mode and Bluetooth connectivity. Audio quality overall can be a little flat, but at $99, the LS100X is a steal if you’re after a feature-rich headset.
PC Magazine
CZUR ET24 Pro Review
Over the past few years, book or overhead scanners have made giant strides in output quality and features. Today's CZUR (pronounced "Caesar") ET24 Pro ($629), a direct competitor to the Editors' Choice award-winning IRIScan Desk 6 Business Scanner, raises the bar for the functionality and capacity of these niche devices. It has higher resolution than its predecessor, support for A3 and larger input or source documents, an HDMI port for recording and presenting, and more. The ET24 Pro's list price is $180 higher than the Desk 6's, but as with most tech products, that should come down after a month or two. Even as is, the CZUR replaces the IRIScan as our current Editors' Choice favorite among professional-grade overhead scanners for small and midsize offices, presenters, teachers, and others in need of its very specific talents.
PC Magazine
HP FX900 PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD Review
You could look at the HP FX900 PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD (starts at $64.99 for 512GB; $104.99 for 1TB as tested) as the value counterpart of the HP FX900 Pro(Opens in a new window), an elite speedster among internal solid-state drives. But that would be doing the cheaper drive a disservice. Although its rated throughput is at the low end for PCI Express 4.0 SSDs we've reviewed recently, the FX900 largely held its own against drives with higher read and write speeds in our benchmark testing. And it comes in at a highly consumer-friendly price.
9to5Mac
iPad display list: Size, resolution, ppi, and brightness for every model
Ever wonder what display Apple has put in its iPads over the years or the specs your current iPad display has? Read on for the complete iPad display list for the size, resolution, pixels per inch (ppi), brightness, and more that are found on the screen of every iPad model.
PC Magazine
Google's 'Read Along' Learning Tool Now Available on the Web
Google is rolling out its Read Along learning tool for the web. The app, which is supposed to help children learn how to read, has been exclusive to Android since it was released in India in 2019. (It was called Bolo at the time; Google changed the name for its global launch in 2020.) Now it'll finally be available to kids without Android devices.
notebookcheck.net
Unannounced AMD Ryzen 5000 Zen 3 CPUs surface with up to 12 cores and 24 threads
Although the AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs are just around the corner, the company hasn’t stopped releasing new processors using the Zen 3 architecture. Now, a slew of AMD Ryzen 5000 Embedded chips has surfaced thanks to a specifications sheet for Advantech’s AIM-522 motherboard spotted by HXL. The CPUs include the Ryzen 9 5950E, the Ryzen 9 5900E, the Ryzen 7 5800E, and the Ryzen 5 5800E.
