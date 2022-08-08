SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Police Wednesday are investigating a fight that broke out between three people, one losing a finger, in Park West. The fight broke out for unknown reasons after a 31-year-old man was approached by two other men in their 30s in front of a convenience store near the corner of Spruce Street and 5th Avenue around 5 p.m. Tuesday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

