kusi.com
Vehicle hits and kills bicyclist in Escondido
ESCONDIDO (KUSI) – A vehicle fatally struck a bicyclist Thursday at an Escondido intersection. The traffic fatality at North Broadway and El Norte Parkway happened shortly before 10:30 a.m., according to the Escondido Police Department. The bicyclist, a man whose name was not immediately available, died at the scene...
kusi.com
Police searching for information on $9,000 robbed from home in El Cajon
EL CAJON (KUSI) – Authorities reached out to the public today for help in identifying three thieves who broke into an eastern San Diego County home last month and stole nearly $10,000 in cash and property. The masked burglars — believed to be two men and a teenage boy...
kusi.com
KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries delves into the devastating reality of drinking and driving
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Nearly 1,200 people died in alcohol-related traffic accidents in 2020. That’s up 14% from the year before. Now with another holiday coming up next month and the weekend almost here, authorities are getting the word out to make the right choice. KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries...
kusi.com
Human-smuggler who crashed boat killing three migrants sentenced to 18 years in prison
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A man who piloted a boat that crashed near Point Loma during a human-smuggling operation, leading to the deaths of three people and injuries to more than two dozen others, was sentenced today to 18 years in federal prison. Antonio Hurtado pleaded guilty to federal...
kusi.com
Man loses his pinky finger in fight near Balboa Park
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Police Wednesday are investigating a fight that broke out between three people, one losing a finger, in Park West. The fight broke out for unknown reasons after a 31-year-old man was approached by two other men in their 30s in front of a convenience store near the corner of Spruce Street and 5th Avenue around 5 p.m. Tuesday, according to the San Diego Police Department.
kusi.com
Flawless Diamonds Social Club San Diego & Above Average MC SD host 1st partnered Backpack Drive
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Flawless Diamonds Social Club “San Diego” – & Above Average MC SD will be hosting their 1st partnered Backpack Drive with support from other MCs, SCs & Black Owned Businesses in San Diego. This is a free, family friendly event where the...
kusi.com
iCNA Relief USA gives away 1000 backpacks to San Diego elementary students
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – One nation, one cause, to help our students succeed in the classroom. As back-to-school shopping commences, iCNA Relief is giving back to the communities who need a little help prepping. Jamilah Granza, with iCNA Relief, joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski on “Good Evening San Diego” to...
kusi.com
County Supervisor candidate Amy Reichert to host graffiti cleanup event in Lemon Grove
LEMON GROVE (KUSI) – Amy Reichert is campaigning to replace Chair Nathan Fletcher on the San Diego County Board of Supervisors. Reichert is hosting a graffiti and trash pickup event she calls, “Cleaning Up Nathan’s Mess.”. Reichert says everyone knows violent crime is up, cost-of-living is out...
kusi.com
Chula Vista Celebrates 25 Years of Historic Lemon Festival on August 13th!
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The 25th annual Chula Vista Lemon Festival will be held this Saturday, Aug. 13 from 11am-6pm. KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski met with Dominic Li Mandri and Catt Fields White of the Third Avenue Village Association to talk about this year’s event. The event is...
kusi.com
You can say ‘I Do’ after dark at the San Diego County Clerks
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Clerks Office is offering a new “Summer Love After Hours” which expands evening wedding appointments and ceremonies. Jordan Marks, Chief Deputy Assessor/ Taxpayer Advocate, joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on “Good Morning San Diego” to talk about the new hours.
kusi.com
Hess Fest is back in San Diego despite recent beach closures
IMPERIAL BEACH (KUSI) – Hess Fest is back in San Diego this Saturday and many consider it a much needed mood boost after a summer of consistent beach closures. Mike Hess, founder of Mike Hess Brewing, has a teenage daughter with osteosarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer. This is why this year’s net proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to help kids with cancer at Oncology And Kids.
kusi.com
City of San Diego plans to use street and park funding to pay 101 Ash Street settlement
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A new twist in the City of San Diego’s 101 Ash Street debacle. As you know, Mayor Todd Gloria, who supported the deal as a city councilmember, approved a $86 million settlement, enabling the City of San Diego to purchase the building with taxpayer money, even though it is full of asbestos.
kusi.com
City plans to redirect funds from public works projects to pay for 101 Ash, says Mark Larson
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The City of San Diego has been facing ridicule for months regarding the purchase of the building at 101 Ash St. in Downtown. The purchase was riddled with questionable variables, including a backdoor deal worth over seven-million dollars. The city, in-part to avoid a potentially years-long court battle, agreed to a settlement deal and went through with the purchase of the building.
kusi.com
Veterans with disabilities participate in adaptive sports in San Diego
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – For the last 15 years, the Veterans Association’s Veterans Summer Sports Clinic has offered adaptive sports and recreational activities to veterans who are recently injured. The five-day event has welcomed nearly 80 Veterans from across the country who have a variety of injuries, providing...
kusi.com
The YMCA has 13 locations to cool off this summer and swim programs for every age group
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – With warm temperatures rising across San Diego County this week the YMCA aquatics programs are a great, healthy way to stay cool in the summer while enriching the lives of you and your family. KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon talked to Dan Cruz at the Mission Valley...
kusi.com
The CDC finally relaxed it’s pandemic guidelines, Dr. Mona Hacker explains why
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The CDC relaxed it’s COVID-19 guidelines including eliminating the quarantine requirement for those exposed to the virus, and relaxing social distancing and masking recommendations. If you do test positive for COVID-19, the CDC still recommends quarantine for five days, and to stay inside longer...
kusi.com
Experience the Islands at the 8th annual ‘Island Vibes Music Festival’, Aug. 13th
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – We’re catchin’ the island vibes here in San Diego this weekend!. KUSI got a taste of Pacific Island Culture, from music to dance, and of course, food, with a sneak peek of this weekend’s “Island vibe music festival”. Event producer,...
kusi.com
KUSI to broadcast Cathedral vs. Mater Dei High School Football game on August 20th
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Saturday Night Live. KUSI News will be broadcasting the long-awaited football game between two defending state champions, Cathedral Catholic and Mater Dei. Two of the best high school football teams in California will face-off to start the 2022 season, and the KUSI Prep Pigskin Report’s...
