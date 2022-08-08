ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlsbad, CA

kusi.com

Vehicle hits and kills bicyclist in Escondido

ESCONDIDO (KUSI) – A vehicle fatally struck a bicyclist Thursday at an Escondido intersection. The traffic fatality at North Broadway and El Norte Parkway happened shortly before 10:30 a.m., according to the Escondido Police Department. The bicyclist, a man whose name was not immediately available, died at the scene...
ESCONDIDO, CA
kusi.com

Man loses his pinky finger in fight near Balboa Park

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Police Wednesday are investigating a fight that broke out between three people, one losing a finger, in Park West. The fight broke out for unknown reasons after a 31-year-old man was approached by two other men in their 30s in front of a convenience store near the corner of Spruce Street and 5th Avenue around 5 p.m. Tuesday, according to the San Diego Police Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Chula Vista Celebrates 25 Years of Historic Lemon Festival on August 13th!

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The 25th annual Chula Vista Lemon Festival will be held this Saturday, Aug. 13 from 11am-6pm. KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski met with Dominic Li Mandri and Catt Fields White of the Third Avenue Village Association to talk about this year’s event. The event is...
kusi.com

You can say ‘I Do’ after dark at the San Diego County Clerks

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Clerks Office is offering a new “Summer Love After Hours” which expands evening wedding appointments and ceremonies. Jordan Marks, Chief Deputy Assessor/ Taxpayer Advocate, joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on “Good Morning San Diego” to talk about the new hours.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
kusi.com

Hess Fest is back in San Diego despite recent beach closures

IMPERIAL BEACH (KUSI) – Hess Fest is back in San Diego this Saturday and many consider it a much needed mood boost after a summer of consistent beach closures. Mike Hess, founder of Mike Hess Brewing, has a teenage daughter with osteosarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer. This is why this year’s net proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to help kids with cancer at Oncology And Kids.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

City plans to redirect funds from public works projects to pay for 101 Ash, says Mark Larson

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The City of San Diego has been facing ridicule for months regarding the purchase of the building at 101 Ash St. in Downtown. The purchase was riddled with questionable variables, including a backdoor deal worth over seven-million dollars. The city, in-part to avoid a potentially years-long court battle, agreed to a settlement deal and went through with the purchase of the building.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Veterans with disabilities participate in adaptive sports in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – For the last 15 years, the Veterans Association’s Veterans Summer Sports Clinic has offered adaptive sports and recreational activities to veterans who are recently injured. The five-day event has welcomed nearly 80 Veterans from across the country who have a variety of injuries, providing...
SAN DIEGO, CA

