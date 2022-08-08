ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Braunfels, TX

Chris
1d ago

Makes absolutely no sense, we had to "borrow" energy??!! an now we have to have huge inrease in payments?? Abbott needs to adjust this better-its outrageous, some peoples bills are 1100 dollars a month. Why are we not sustainable able in this state??!! We can have ocean water hydro power, solar, and wind power-we shouldn't have to "borrow" energy!!!

New Braunfels Utilities announces help for customers during heatwave

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — If you are using about 32% more electricity than you did a year ago to stay cool in New Braunfels, there might be some help. The ongoing heatwave and rising natural gas prices are driving higher utility bills, but New Braunfels Utilities is announcing a few strategies to combat these problems for some customers, effective immediately.
Energy provider gives answers on New Braunfels high energy bills

After News 4 San Antonio aired a story last week about high energy bills in New Braunfels, executives of New Braunfels Utilities (NBU) held a press conference for media Monday morning. NBU CEO Ian Taylor, CFO Dawn Schriewer, and Chief Administrative Officer David Hubbard were in attendance for the press...
