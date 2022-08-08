In the interest of financial transparency and fiduciary responsibility, the Alamo Colleges District is providing the public with the following information. Below you will find a Notice of Tax Rates document which concerns the 2022 property tax rates for the Alamo Colleges District. One is the no-new-revenue tax rate, which would impose the same amount of taxes as last year if you compare properties taxed in both years.

BEXAR COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO