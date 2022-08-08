ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcom County, WA

Whatcom County’s Lummi Island is getting a new ferry

The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded a $25 million grant to replace the 60-year-old Whatcom Chief ferry with a new and improved electric-hybrid ferry. U.S. Representatives Rick Larsen and Suzan DelBene helped secure the grant. The money comes at the right time, U.S. Representative Rick Larsen tells KIRO Newsradio, as...
Former mayor and food bank manager remembered for service

Former mayor and Blaine Food Bank operations manager Gerald “Jerry” Bladies died July 17. He was 86. Bladies was born in Phillipsburg, New Jersey in 1936 and made his way to Birch Bay in the 1950s by way of the U.S. Air Force, which he joined after graduating high school. He met his wife, Grace, while assigned to Blaine Air Force Station, a now-closed general surveillance radar station. Bladies worked as a U.S. customs broker, co-owning Border Brokerage, as he and Grace raised their three children in Blaine.
Snohomish attempts pivot to mandatory drug treatment in new homeless hotel

With Snohomish County days away from potentially approving the sale of the Days Inn for conversion into bridge housing for the homeless, the county’s council looks to make its enrollment conditional on drug treatment programs. “County-provided housing services at county-owned hotels must include a participant program agreement or code...
BP Cherry Point Terminal Final Environmental Impact Statement Released

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has released the Final Environmental Impact Statement for the North Wing of the BP Cherry Point Marine Terminal, which is located near Ferndale, Wash. The Notice of Availability was published in the Federal Register by the Environmental Protection Agency today. The Final EIS examines...
Washington State Ferries is hiring, but faces recruiting challenges

SEATTLE — Washington State Ferries and local groups are working to bring more diversity to the ferry workforce, but say there are challenges with recruiting. It's not hard to see the impacts while the ferry system needs dozens of recruits. The Edmonds-Kingston route had slight delays, while routes were canceled at Port Townsend and Coupeville late Wednesday.
Snohomish County drug trafficker “Mac Wayne” sentenced to six years

SEATTLE, Wash., August 11, 2022 – A legally blind rapper who was profiled in an Amazon Prime documentary, was sentenced yesterday in U.S. District Court in Seattle to six years in prison, announced U.S. Attorney Nick Brown. Wayne Frisby aka “Mac Wayne,” 37, of Snohomish County, Washington was arrested in December 2020, for his role in a large drug trafficking ring. Investigators had numerous recorded phone calls of Frisby making drug deals and even one discussing his efforts to help a murder suspect hide from law enforcement. U.S. District Judge John C. Coughenour imposed four years of supervised release to follow prison, noting “the massive size of the conspiracy and the huge quantity of drugs involved.”
Carl’s Mower and Saw moving into new expanded location

FERNDALE, Wash. – If you live anywhere near Ferndale and have done any kind of yard work, you’ve probably found your way into Carl’s Mower and Saw. Now the business is moving to a larger space next Monday, August 15th. Carl’s new location will be 6195 Portal...
20 Best Restaurants in Bellingham, WA [2022 Updated]

Bellingham, Washington is a fantastic spot to live and visit, with its sweeping scenery and abundant nature. Because of its location in the pacific northwest, Bellingham has access to amazingly fresh seafood. Restaurants in Bellingham take advantage of this and provide diners with the freshest seafood menu options along with...
Mount Baker Lodge stood for 4 years in Heather Meadows

The Mount Baker Lodge opened to guests in 1927. Near the front entrance of the lodge was a fountain with spring water piped 600 feet from Bagley Creek. Furnished with dozens of chairs, lounges and writing tables with stationary bearing the local scenery, the lobby was 130 feet long and 50 feet wide with a large stone fireplace, big enough to accommodate a 10-foot log. Windows on one side looked toward the Nooksack River to the north upon the Cascades. On another side, windows unveiled a panoramic view of Mt. Shuksan across Sunrise Lake.
