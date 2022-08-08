Read full article on original website
Related
ncwlife.com
Former Interior Department lawyer: Whatcom County water adjudication is all wet
(The Center Square) – Local farming groups and others against adjudication of water rights in the Nooksack River Basin in Whatcom County in northern Washington state got some support from a former federal official last month. Adjudication, as pursued by the state Department of Ecology, is a process by...
Whatcom County’s Lummi Island is getting a new ferry
The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded a $25 million grant to replace the 60-year-old Whatcom Chief ferry with a new and improved electric-hybrid ferry. U.S. Representatives Rick Larsen and Suzan DelBene helped secure the grant. The money comes at the right time, U.S. Representative Rick Larsen tells KIRO Newsradio, as...
thenorthernlight.com
Former mayor and food bank manager remembered for service
Former mayor and Blaine Food Bank operations manager Gerald “Jerry” Bladies died July 17. He was 86. Bladies was born in Phillipsburg, New Jersey in 1936 and made his way to Birch Bay in the 1950s by way of the U.S. Air Force, which he joined after graduating high school. He met his wife, Grace, while assigned to Blaine Air Force Station, a now-closed general surveillance radar station. Bladies worked as a U.S. customs broker, co-owning Border Brokerage, as he and Grace raised their three children in Blaine.
MyNorthwest.com
Snohomish attempts pivot to mandatory drug treatment in new homeless hotel
With Snohomish County days away from potentially approving the sale of the Days Inn for conversion into bridge housing for the homeless, the county’s council looks to make its enrollment conditional on drug treatment programs. “County-provided housing services at county-owned hotels must include a participant program agreement or code...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whatcom-news.com
Whatcom Chief’s replacement is closer to being funded while a celebration for its 60th year in service is planned
LUMMI ISLAND, Wash. — A celebration is planned for August 21st on Lummi Island to mark the 60th anniversary of the Lummi Island ferry, Whatcom Chief, going into regular service. At the same time, a $25 million grant has been announced to be used to replace the Whatcom Chief with an updated vessel.
KING-5
These two counties in Washington state have seen home prices drop
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. — The door is opening to more homebuyers in Island County. The Northwest Multiple Listing Service states Island and Ferry counties are the only ones in the state to see their home prices drop between July of 2021 and this July. One home in Oak Harbor...
marinelink.com
BP Cherry Point Terminal Final Environmental Impact Statement Released
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has released the Final Environmental Impact Statement for the North Wing of the BP Cherry Point Marine Terminal, which is located near Ferndale, Wash. The Notice of Availability was published in the Federal Register by the Environmental Protection Agency today. The Final EIS examines...
KOMO News
Washington State Ferries is hiring, but faces recruiting challenges
SEATTLE — Washington State Ferries and local groups are working to bring more diversity to the ferry workforce, but say there are challenges with recruiting. It's not hard to see the impacts while the ferry system needs dozens of recruits. The Edmonds-Kingston route had slight delays, while routes were canceled at Port Townsend and Coupeville late Wednesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Who makes the best affordable burgers in Whatcom County? Vote now in our poll
From Boomer’s Drive-In, The Filling Station, Fiamma Burger and other local restaurants, we’re seeking the best affordable burgers in Whatcom County.
whatcom-news.com
Latest sampling shows Wiser Lake water quality continues to pose risk to swimmers, pets
LYNDEN, Wash. — Whatcom County Department of Health issued a press release yesterday, August 12th, reminding residents to avoid contact with the water at Wiser Lake and not allow pets to swim in or drink the lake water. Wiser Lake is 1 of 6 Washington lakes with toxin levels currently above state standards.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Snohomish County drug trafficker “Mac Wayne” sentenced to six years
SEATTLE, Wash., August 11, 2022 – A legally blind rapper who was profiled in an Amazon Prime documentary, was sentenced yesterday in U.S. District Court in Seattle to six years in prison, announced U.S. Attorney Nick Brown. Wayne Frisby aka “Mac Wayne,” 37, of Snohomish County, Washington was arrested in December 2020, for his role in a large drug trafficking ring. Investigators had numerous recorded phone calls of Frisby making drug deals and even one discussing his efforts to help a murder suspect hide from law enforcement. U.S. District Judge John C. Coughenour imposed four years of supervised release to follow prison, noting “the massive size of the conspiracy and the huge quantity of drugs involved.”
kpug1170.com
Carl’s Mower and Saw moving into new expanded location
FERNDALE, Wash. – If you live anywhere near Ferndale and have done any kind of yard work, you’ve probably found your way into Carl’s Mower and Saw. Now the business is moving to a larger space next Monday, August 15th. Carl’s new location will be 6195 Portal...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Angered about missing package, man jumps on Bellingham Post Office counter
The man allegedly pulled a knife and threatened those in the lobby.
High tide flood warnings throughout WA state predict dangerous sea levels in these cities
High tide flooding will be more common as sea levels rise in cities such as Seattle, Cherry Point and Port Townsend, according to the NOAA.
Group of young men reportedly beats ‘the daylights out’ of victim outside Bellingham
Bellingham Police say they have several suspects as they continue to investigate the incident.
This recreational attraction in Whatcom has closed its gates due to illegal activities
Officials said illegal trash dumping, trail building and shooting are to blame.
Ten unique treats you won’t want to miss at this year’s Northwest Washington Fair
From bunny-shaped cotton candy, pickle-flavored kettle corn, scones, waffle fries and more, here’s where to find some fair favorite foods.
birchrestaurant.com
20 Best Restaurants in Bellingham, WA [2022 Updated]
Bellingham, Washington is a fantastic spot to live and visit, with its sweeping scenery and abundant nature. Because of its location in the pacific northwest, Bellingham has access to amazingly fresh seafood. Restaurants in Bellingham take advantage of this and provide diners with the freshest seafood menu options along with...
Here’s what’s happening at Wink Wink, the Bellingham business damaged by vandals
“If people were trying to change our minds about what we do, they have failed,” owner Jenn Mason told The Herald for an earlier story.
thenorthernlight.com
Mount Baker Lodge stood for 4 years in Heather Meadows
The Mount Baker Lodge opened to guests in 1927. Near the front entrance of the lodge was a fountain with spring water piped 600 feet from Bagley Creek. Furnished with dozens of chairs, lounges and writing tables with stationary bearing the local scenery, the lobby was 130 feet long and 50 feet wide with a large stone fireplace, big enough to accommodate a 10-foot log. Windows on one side looked toward the Nooksack River to the north upon the Cascades. On another side, windows unveiled a panoramic view of Mt. Shuksan across Sunrise Lake.
Comments / 1