From the furry to the feathered, and each one in between, pets are family in Idaho. Over the last few decades, Boise and the greater Treasure Valley area have become increasingly supportive of local dogs and cats within its establishments. Treasure Valley grocery stores, music venues, libraries, coffee shops, restaurants, and even higher learning institutions, are positively pro-pet! So it comes as no surprise that Boise, Idaho earned its way into the top 15 most pet-friendly cities in the America for WalletHub! Given Boise's diminutive stature as compared to the larger, more robust cities that made the list, this is especially exciting. As the Treasure Valley continues to grow at record rates, we imagine Boise, Idaho will inch closer and closer to the top 3 pet-friendliest cities. For now, we're celebrating the win and our precious pets.

BOISE, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO