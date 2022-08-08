Read full article on original website
Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven Up Home PricesDaniella CressmanAustin, TX
Three Great Burger Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Idaho mother sentenced to 18 years for murder of her infantLavinia ThompsonAda County, ID
Idaho restaurant with best sandwich in the state just opened another new locationKristen WaltersIdaho State
Three Boise Area Restaurants Where Visiting Celebrities Ate
Boise is starting to gain national recognition for its food and restaurants lately. Even though the pandemic sadly forced some favorites and long standing Idaho eateries to close. New and prosperous dinning experiences have been popping up all over the Treasure Valley over the last few years. So what classic favorite or fresh new places have been requested by musicians and celebrities to eat?
5 of the World’s Deadliest Insects Are in Idaho Right Now
When you hear the words “most deadly insect in the world” what image pops into your head?. Murder Hornets? Sure, their name is scary but they actually got that name for wiping out other species of bees, not necessarily humans. Maybe one of the scary scorpions you’d find down in Texas or the disgustingly large funnel-web spiders you’d see in Australia?
13 FREE Boise Area Events to Check Out Before Summer Ends
When August arrives, you become one of two people. You're either the person who is devastated that summer is coming to an end or you're the "glass half full" person who sees how much there is to look forward to!. For years, Labor Day weekend was considered the unofficial end...
Boise Makes Top 15 Most Pet-Friendly Cities in America!
From the furry to the feathered, and each one in between, pets are family in Idaho. Over the last few decades, Boise and the greater Treasure Valley area have become increasingly supportive of local dogs and cats within its establishments. Treasure Valley grocery stores, music venues, libraries, coffee shops, restaurants, and even higher learning institutions, are positively pro-pet! So it comes as no surprise that Boise, Idaho earned its way into the top 15 most pet-friendly cities in the America for WalletHub! Given Boise's diminutive stature as compared to the larger, more robust cities that made the list, this is especially exciting. As the Treasure Valley continues to grow at record rates, we imagine Boise, Idaho will inch closer and closer to the top 3 pet-friendliest cities. For now, we're celebrating the win and our precious pets.
Are You Brave Enough to Explore Idaho’s Creepy Tuberculosis Hospital?
After freaking out eight minutes into an episode of Travel Channel's Ghost Adventures featuring the historic building, we don't think we could!. The current Gooding University Inn wasn't always a haunted hospital. The building was originally part of the Gooding College campus, but the school eventually fell into financial hardship and ceased operations in the late 1930s.
Shocking Study Reveals that Idaho’s Best Food City Is NOT Boise
When you’re the largest city in Idaho by more than 100,000 people and have the ringing endorsement of a well respected publication like Food & Wine, how could you not actually be the best food city in the state?. Not all that long ago, Food & Wine named Boise...
Don’t You Think It’s Too Early for Halloween in the Boise Area?
Y’all I was at Costco the other day and to my surprise, not only were there shelves stocked with Halloween decorations and supplies, but there were already plenty of Christmas items for sale, too! What the actual heck?! It’s still summer people!. I know there’s probably two very...
Experience Boise in VR From Anywhere On the Globe With This Video
Few things say summer in the Treasure Valley more than a float down the Boise River. It's a staple of what we do as a community, for fun and for leisure. As soon as the City of Boise Parks and Recreation announces that opening date for the river, it is GAME ON!
Hilarious Footage Captures Idaho Bear Dancing In The Dark [Video]
When it comes to Idaho and the internet, it's almost as if we are a total paradox. Go anywhere east of the Mississippi River and people will either have no idea where Idaho is or they will totally confuse the state with Ohio or Iowa. Annoying. Why is Idaho so...
One of the Most Expensive Restaurants in America is Hiding in Boise
When it comes to being a foodie in Idaho, there are a lot of different places that should be on your bucket list: the most fun restaurant, the best Italian restaurant, the restaurant with the craziest pizza and the only Idaho restaurants that made Yelp’s Top 100 list. There’s another category that should be on your list, if your budget can handle it.
Playboy & Price Is Right; South Idaho Twin Sisters Gain 90s Fame
For many longtime southern Idaho residents, the last name Tenison might ring some bells. Two twin sisters from southwestern Idaho rose to fame in the late eighties and early nineties in the modeling industry, and you might remember them from two of the highest-rated television shows of all time. Renee...
Are The Least Popular Baby Names In 2022 Common In Idaho?
Names, much like trends in general, come and go. They'll be popular one year, and nonexistent the next. Maybe it depends on who and what is popular in a given year, maybe it's all luck. Metro just revealed the baby names that aren't as popular in 2022 as they were...
Boise Burns While Mayor McLean Shuffles Off To Washington DC
Here is a very odd story that could make you scratch your head regardless of your political affiliation. Boise Mayor Lauren McLean announced that she had been invited to the White House by President Biden to attend the CHIPS Plus Science Act signing. The mayor congratulated herself for all the work in getting the legislation passed through Congress.
The Boise Bridge Jumper Is Still On The Run!
Boise Police are still searching for the rogue bridge jumper that injured two Boise River floaters on Saturday afternoon. The young man jumped to the wrong conclusion when he backflipped off the Baybrook Bridge, landing on a raft packed with Boise River floaters! Yikes!. While bridge-jumping is legal in Idaho,...
That Time Olivia Newton-John Performed In The Boise Area
Olivia Newton-John was a one-of-a-kind. The world fell in love with her as a young Australian country music singer or later, watching her in Grease with John Travolta. She continued to be relevant throughout the 70s and 80s with her music. Until recently, she had terrible luck in love, and we were all heartbroken when we heard about her breast cancer. For years after her diagnosis, she continued to perform. She would take long breaks between tours or Las Vegas residencies to focus on her health.
10 Best Practical Tips for First-Time Renters
To rent, or not to rent? For a lot of people, it's not a question, it's a given. When you're a first-time renter, chances are you're bursting with questions on your way to move-in day. We get it. Rent is on the rise in and around Boise. What else is...
Meridian Police Search for Gas-Siphoning Swindler
Desperate times call for desperate measures, as the saying goes. These times, however, no matter how desperate they may be, do not make breaking the law acceptable. That said, the Meridian Police Department is now seeking community help for locating a suspect. Gas prices these day, while they are trending...
Spirit Airlines Officially Lands in Boise
Here come the big yellow planes, Boise! Spirit Airlines has officially invaded the Boise Airport and now you have another way to get to Las Vegas, directly, for a low price. It seems like the internet can't ever let up on the airline... Look, we get it, Spirit Airlines might...
Did Arsonists Light 9 Fires in Boise Overnight?
Pictured above is the Table Rock Fire which took place several summers ago now. Boise residents and members of our greater community remember this fire well--as it blazed through one of the Treasure Valley's most iconic areas and the flames were so close to town, and to homes, it was terrifying. The fire, caused by fireworks, was eventually investigated and one young adult was held responsible.
Why Micron’s 40 Billion Dollar Investment Will Not Include Boise
Micron is a worldwide leader in the semiconductor industry. The company has been through the good times and the bad. President Biden recently signed the CHIPS + Act that will give companies like Micron billions of dollars of tax incentives to build their technology centers in America. Congratulations, Mr. President, you've given over 40 billion dollars to companies that generate billions in revenue.
