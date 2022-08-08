ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Three Boise Area Restaurants Where Visiting Celebrities Ate

Boise is starting to gain national recognition for its food and restaurants lately. Even though the pandemic sadly forced some favorites and long standing Idaho eateries to close. New and prosperous dinning experiences have been popping up all over the Treasure Valley over the last few years. So what classic favorite or fresh new places have been requested by musicians and celebrities to eat?
BOISE, ID
5 of the World's Deadliest Insects Are in Idaho Right Now

When you hear the words “most deadly insect in the world” what image pops into your head?. Murder Hornets? Sure, their name is scary but they actually got that name for wiping out other species of bees, not necessarily humans. Maybe one of the scary scorpions you’d find down in Texas or the disgustingly large funnel-web spiders you’d see in Australia?
IDAHO STATE
Boise Makes Top 15 Most Pet-Friendly Cities in America!

From the furry to the feathered, and each one in between, pets are family in Idaho. Over the last few decades, Boise and the greater Treasure Valley area have become increasingly supportive of local dogs and cats within its establishments. Treasure Valley grocery stores, music venues, libraries, coffee shops, restaurants, and even higher learning institutions, are positively pro-pet! So it comes as no surprise that Boise, Idaho earned its way into the top 15 most pet-friendly cities in the America for WalletHub! Given Boise's diminutive stature as compared to the larger, more robust cities that made the list, this is especially exciting. As the Treasure Valley continues to grow at record rates, we imagine Boise, Idaho will inch closer and closer to the top 3 pet-friendliest cities. For now, we're celebrating the win and our precious pets.
BOISE, ID
One of the Most Expensive Restaurants in America is Hiding in Boise

When it comes to being a foodie in Idaho, there are a lot of different places that should be on your bucket list: the most fun restaurant, the best Italian restaurant, the restaurant with the craziest pizza and the only Idaho restaurants that made Yelp’s Top 100 list. There’s another category that should be on your list, if your budget can handle it.
BOISE, ID
Boise Burns While Mayor McLean Shuffles Off To Washington DC

Here is a very odd story that could make you scratch your head regardless of your political affiliation. Boise Mayor Lauren McLean announced that she had been invited to the White House by President Biden to attend the CHIPS Plus Science Act signing. The mayor congratulated herself for all the work in getting the legislation passed through Congress.
BOISE, ID
The Boise Bridge Jumper Is Still On The Run!

Boise Police are still searching for the rogue bridge jumper that injured two Boise River floaters on Saturday afternoon. The young man jumped to the wrong conclusion when he backflipped off the Baybrook Bridge, landing on a raft packed with Boise River floaters! Yikes!. While bridge-jumping is legal in Idaho,...
BOISE, ID
That Time Olivia Newton-John Performed In The Boise Area

Olivia Newton-John was a one-of-a-kind. The world fell in love with her as a young Australian country music singer or later, watching her in Grease with John Travolta. She continued to be relevant throughout the 70s and 80s with her music. Until recently, she had terrible luck in love, and we were all heartbroken when we heard about her breast cancer. For years after her diagnosis, she continued to perform. She would take long breaks between tours or Las Vegas residencies to focus on her health.
BOISE, ID
Meridian Police Search for Gas-Siphoning Swindler

Desperate times call for desperate measures, as the saying goes. These times, however, no matter how desperate they may be, do not make breaking the law acceptable. That said, the Meridian Police Department is now seeking community help for locating a suspect. Gas prices these day, while they are trending...
MERIDIAN, ID
Spirit Airlines Officially Lands in Boise

Here come the big yellow planes, Boise! Spirit Airlines has officially invaded the Boise Airport and now you have another way to get to Las Vegas, directly, for a low price. It seems like the internet can't ever let up on the airline... Look, we get it, Spirit Airlines might...
BOISE, ID
Did Arsonists Light 9 Fires in Boise Overnight?

Pictured above is the Table Rock Fire which took place several summers ago now. Boise residents and members of our greater community remember this fire well--as it blazed through one of the Treasure Valley's most iconic areas and the flames were so close to town, and to homes, it was terrifying. The fire, caused by fireworks, was eventually investigated and one young adult was held responsible.
BOISE, ID
Why Micron's 40 Billion Dollar Investment Will Not Include Boise

Micron is a worldwide leader in the semiconductor industry. The company has been through the good times and the bad. President Biden recently signed the CHIPS + Act that will give companies like Micron billions of dollars of tax incentives to build their technology centers in America. Congratulations, Mr. President, you've given over 40 billion dollars to companies that generate billions in revenue.
BOISE, ID
WOW 104.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho.

