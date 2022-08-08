ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TechSpot

Meta tries to resurrect Portal devices as secondary monitors

In a nutshell: Meta's Portal displays weren't successful as standalone video calling devices, but the company isn't wholly killing them off. Some models can now work as secondary screens for PCs. Their future may depend on their advantages over tablets and traditional PC monitors. On Wednesday, Meta announced that two...
TechSpot

Google could soon let you launch cloud games directly from its search results

What just happened? In what is another sign that Google is absolutely not giving up on Stadia, the company appears to be running tests in which various cloud gaming services are integrated into its search results. And it's not just Stadia games that are involved; other services, including Xbox Cloud Gaming, Nvidia GeForce Now, and Amazon Luna, also appear to be part of the feature.
TechSpot

IBM Research tech makes edge AI applications scalable

In context: One of the more intriguing topics driving evolution in the technology world is edge computing. After all, how can you not get excited about a concept that promises to bring distributed intelligence across a multitude of interconnected computing resources all working together to achieve a singular goal?. Trying...
TechSpot

Sanctioned Huawei keeps on losing money, just not as quickly

In context: It's been over three years since the Donald Trump administration placed Chinese tech firm Huawei on an export blacklist, and the company continues to feel the impact as revenue fell again in the first half of 2022. The one bit of good news for Huawei is that the speed of its decline has slowed slightly as it broadens the scope of its business.
TechSpot

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Hands on: The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 makes a few important updates to this popular folding phone, resulting in a better-looking device, and bringing the power up to date. There's novelty in the design and many will love the customisation that it offers, while the upgraded camera will likely appeal too. But the reality is that these phone displays just don't last as long - and that's something you need to consider when buying.
TechSpot

Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold 4 is its fastest smartphone to date

In brief: Samsung has unveiled its latest foldable flagship smartphone, the aptly named Galaxy Z Fold 4. While the rumored name change didn't pan out, the foldable does feature some other noteworthy changes over its predecessor. The new Z Fold 4 is Samsung's most powerful smartphone to date. It packs...
