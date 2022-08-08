Hands on: The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 makes a few important updates to this popular folding phone, resulting in a better-looking device, and bringing the power up to date. There's novelty in the design and many will love the customisation that it offers, while the upgraded camera will likely appeal too. But the reality is that these phone displays just don't last as long - and that's something you need to consider when buying.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO