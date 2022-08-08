Read full article on original website
Meta tries to resurrect Portal devices as secondary monitors
In a nutshell: Meta's Portal displays weren't successful as standalone video calling devices, but the company isn't wholly killing them off. Some models can now work as secondary screens for PCs. Their future may depend on their advantages over tablets and traditional PC monitors. On Wednesday, Meta announced that two...
Google could soon let you launch cloud games directly from its search results
What just happened? In what is another sign that Google is absolutely not giving up on Stadia, the company appears to be running tests in which various cloud gaming services are integrated into its search results. And it's not just Stadia games that are involved; other services, including Xbox Cloud Gaming, Nvidia GeForce Now, and Amazon Luna, also appear to be part of the feature.
Number of teens using Facebook crashes as YouTube becomes platform of choice
In brief: Are you old enough to remember when Facebook usurped Myspace as the cool social media platform everyone should be using? If the answer is yes, you're probably still on Zuckerberg's product, unlike almost 70% of teens, who prefer the likes of YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat. The bad news...
Razer launches lighter DeathAdder V3 Pro with a 4,000Hz wireless polling rate option
In brief: The DeathAdder V3 Pro comes with a revised shape based on feedback from pro gamers, reduced weight, a new sensor, and a 4,000Hz polling rate option if you choose to use it with Razer's improved (and more expensive) wireless dongle. The company also includes some rubber grip tape in the box in case the mouse's coating is too slippery for you.
Amazon and Waitrose ban customer for complaints and returning too much
Retailers can bar shoppers for – in their view – returning too many items or making too many complaints, as Nannette Herbert has discovered. Herbert told Guardian Money she has been banned by a number of retailers – including Amazon and Waitrose – for making complaints and refund requests.
IBM Research tech makes edge AI applications scalable
In context: One of the more intriguing topics driving evolution in the technology world is edge computing. After all, how can you not get excited about a concept that promises to bring distributed intelligence across a multitude of interconnected computing resources all working together to achieve a singular goal?. Trying...
Sanctioned Huawei keeps on losing money, just not as quickly
In context: It's been over three years since the Donald Trump administration placed Chinese tech firm Huawei on an export blacklist, and the company continues to feel the impact as revenue fell again in the first half of 2022. The one bit of good news for Huawei is that the speed of its decline has slowed slightly as it broadens the scope of its business.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
Hands on: The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 makes a few important updates to this popular folding phone, resulting in a better-looking device, and bringing the power up to date. There's novelty in the design and many will love the customisation that it offers, while the upgraded camera will likely appeal too. But the reality is that these phone displays just don't last as long - and that's something you need to consider when buying.
Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold 4 is its fastest smartphone to date
In brief: Samsung has unveiled its latest foldable flagship smartphone, the aptly named Galaxy Z Fold 4. While the rumored name change didn't pan out, the foldable does feature some other noteworthy changes over its predecessor. The new Z Fold 4 is Samsung's most powerful smartphone to date. It packs...
Disney now has more subscribers than Netflix, reveals price hikes & $7.99 ad-supported tier
In brief: The Walt Disney Company has announced it now boasts more subscribers across its three services than Netflix. The media giant also revealed that Disney+'s new, 'cheaper' ad-supported tier arrives on December 8 for $7.99 a month. That's the same price as the current, ad-free version, which will increase to $10.99 per month in the US.
Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro with smaller form factor, improved ANC and 24-bit Hi-Fi audio go up for pre-order
In a nutshell: Samsung as part of its late summer Galaxy Unpacked event unveiled an updated version of its high-end Buds Pro earbuds. The new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro feature a compact, ergonomic design that is 15 percent smaller compared to the original Buds Pro, measuring 19.9mm x 21.6mm x 18.7mm and tipping the scales at just 5.5g.
