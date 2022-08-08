Read full article on original website
Hutchinson man arrested in stabbing
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Police responded to a stabbing Thursday night. The incident happened around 10:15 p.m. at 3114 Belmont. Police report that 37-year-old Brandon Williams was stabbed at that location. Police took 44-year-old Jerry Bullock into custody on suspicion of aggravated battery and for a probation violation. He’s being held on a bond of $60,000.
Kan. murder suspects who fled to South Carolina remain free on bond
SEDGWICK COUNTY— Two suspects accused in the the death of a Kansas man whose body was found in a culvert in 2010 made their first court appearance Thursday. Kristopher Valadez, 32, Simpsonville, South Carolina is charged with 2nd degree murder, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney. Candace Valadez, 32 of Simpsonville, S. Carolina, is charged with aiding a felon.
Trial in Reno Co. kidnapping case continued
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The trial for a Wichita man accused of kidnapping his girlfriend and two children has been continued. Kamden Campos is facing 12 counts including six counts of attempted first degree murder, one count of kidnapping, three counts of aggravated battery and two counts of criminal threat. The six counts of attempted murder and the single kidnapping carry sentences of up to 55 years in prison if Campos is convicted.
Suspects in 2010 murder set to face Kansas judge
SEDGWICK COUNTY— Two suspects accused in the the death of a Kansas man whose body was found in a culvert in 2010 are due in court Thursday morning. Kristopher Valadez, 32, and Candace Valadez, 32, are scheduled to appear in Judge Sean Hatfield’s courtroom, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
McPherson County Crime Stoppers looking for info on scam
MCPHERSON, Kan. —McPherson County Crime Stoppers are looking for help in finding a scammer that claimed victims last week. McPherson Police found out about the case last Saturday. The person who talked to them received a scam phone call by an individual who claimed to be a family member....
Suspects in 2010 killing extradited from South Carolina to Kansas
GREENVILLE COUNTY, South Carolina— Two suspects accused in the the death of a Kansas man whose body was found in a culvert in 2010 have been extradited from South Carolina to Kansas. Just after 5p.m. Tuesday, 32-year-old Kristopher Valadez and 32-year-old Candace Valadez were booked into jail the Sedgwick...
Sheriff: One dead after Reno Co. car fire, explosion
RENO COUNTY — One person has died after a car fire in Reno County. Just before 2:30 p.m. Friday, deputies were dispatched to the area of the 2000 block of east Parallel Road for a vehicle that was driving in and out of the ditch, according to a media release.
Woman from Newton hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash
HASKELL COUNTY—Two Kansas women were injured in an accident Thursday in Haskell County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a vehicle driven by 53-year-old Philip L. Johnson, of Wichita, was westbound on U.S. 56 and failed to stop at the stop sign at U.S. 83. The vehicle struck the rear...
Fire crews battle wildfires
UPDATE: As of 9 p.m.: Reno County Emergency Management has issued a news release on the Pleasant Valley fire from Thursday afternoon. According to Emergency Management Director Adam Weishaar, at approximately 1:30 p.m., Reno Kingman Joint Fire District # 1 was called to a grass fire in the area of K-14 and Pleasant Valley Road. Residential structures were threatened, but none were damaged. Dry conditions contributed to rapid fire spread.
Hutch Fire deals with Thursday night garage fire
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson firefighters dealt with a garage fire Thursday night in the city. According to a release from the fire department, just before 9:30 p.m. Thursday, crews were called out to 913 East 7th for a report of a fully involved garage fire. Multiple power lines were...
150 Years: Looking back through The Decades - 1890s
Hutchinson and Reno County will celebrate 150 years during Third Thursday in August. In honor of this celebration, we will release one decade each afternoon over the next 15 days from The Decades, which were originally featured from September to November of 2021. As we celebrate the 150th birthday of...
Latest report of lakes on algae advisory list
MARION, Kan. — The latest advisory from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) shows Marion Reservoir is still under a watch for blue-green algae. The lake has been suffering from algae blooms since early in the summer. At one point, conditions got so bad that the entire lake and park areas were closed. A watch means that algae is still present in some places and care should be taken when boating or fishing. Contact with the lake is discouraged.
File: HutchCC almost flat enrollment
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — HutchCC is pleased with their enrollment numbers as they get ready to start next week. "As of close of business yesterday, we were almost dead flat," said President Carter File. "We were down three quarters of one percent, year over year same day, we almost had an identical amount of credit hour enrollment. That's how we measure it. We also measure head count and we were actually up about 3% in head count."
Work continues on W. 11th Ave. project
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A section of West 11th Avenue will be closed off again as part of the ongoing street reconstruction project. Beginning Thursday, West 11th Avenue will be closed to all traffic from Milcon Street through Forrest Street. This closure is for an emergency water line relocation and...
Rise Up Reno Fundraiser Friday at Sleep Shoppe
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Rise Up Reno Annual fundraising event: Detention for Prevention is coming up Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Sleep Shoppe and Furniture Gallery in downtown Hutchinson. Each celebrity needs to raise $1000 from online donations to be released from detention. Here are...
⚾ Hooks stop Surge Wednesday
Wichita, KS – The Wind Surge snapped their five-game win streak Wednesday night after being shut out by the Corpus Christi Hooks with a score of 3-0. Cody Laweryson started the night for the Surge recording three shutout innings. Laweryson was relieved by Osiris German in the fourth. Joe...
USD 308 open house next Monday and Tuesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson USD 308 will hold its open house for all elementary schools on Monday. The open house is a chance for students and their parents or guardians to meet their teachers and go over the approaching school year. The open house at the elementary school level will run from 4:30 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the student's school.
West 4th Ave. bridge is closed
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A portion of a major roadway out of Hutchinson is closed. Reno County Public Works says the 4th Avenue bridge across the Cow Creek floodway is closed for repairs. Traffic on 4th is closed from Wilshire to Hendricks until further notice. Don Brittain with Public...
USD 308 holds annual convocation
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Almost 1,000 staff members from USD 308 celebrated the new school year by gathering at the Hutchinson Sports Arena for their annual Convocation event. Hutchinson Public Schools 150th anniversary was the first in-person convocation event in two years. During the event, staff heard welcome messages from USD 308 Board of Education President Greg Meredith and Hutchinson Police Chief Jeff Hooper.
Hutchinson Clinic adds urologist
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Clinic announced this week the arrival of Dr. Patrick Houghton through a partnership with the Wichita Urology group. Dr. Houghton joins the team of Wichita Urology Physicians that have an outreach office within Hutchinson Clinic. Dr. Houghton attended the US Air Force Academy and...
