HUTCHINSON, Kan. — HutchCC is pleased with their enrollment numbers as they get ready to start next week. "As of close of business yesterday, we were almost dead flat," said President Carter File. "We were down three quarters of one percent, year over year same day, we almost had an identical amount of credit hour enrollment. That's how we measure it. We also measure head count and we were actually up about 3% in head count."

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 20 HOURS AGO