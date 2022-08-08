ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MSNBC

Hillary Clinton's response to Mar-a-Lago search was perfectly petty

UPDATE: (Aug. 12, 2022, 2:05 p.m. ET): NBC News on Friday obtained a copy of the warrant used in the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida, as well as the related property receipt. The FBI recovered 11 sets of classified documents in the search, according to the documents.
POTUS
CNN

Nixon White House lawyer makes prediction about Trump

Former Nixon White House counsel John Dean joined CNN’s Wolf Blitzer to discuss Attorney General Merrick Garland’s press conference and the Justice Department’s move to unseal the FBI warrant authorizing a search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Palm Beach, FL
Government
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Georgia State
City
Palm Beach, FL
Local
Florida Government
TheDailyBeast

Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin

Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barbara Mcquade
Person
John Rowley
Person
Merrick Garland
Person
Donald Trump
americanmilitarynews.com

After 35 years missing, an Air Force captain mysteriously reappeared in California

It’s not clear exactly how long a man who called himself Barry O’Beirne lived a quiet life in Daly City, the sleepy suburb a few miles south of San Francisco. It’s also not clear what he was doing on the morning of Wednesday, June 6, 2018, when, after 35 years, Air Force special agents knocked on his door and arrested him for desertion.
DALY CITY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi Agents#Fbi#The White House#The Justice Department
bloomberglaw.com

The DOJ Must Oppose Trump’s Claim of Absolute Immunity

Former President Donald Trump filed a brief July 27 in his appeal from an order rejecting his defense that he has absolute immunity from claims arising out of his conduct on Jan. 6 leading to the insurrection at the Capitol. The order was made in three consolidated cases seeking money...
POTUS
bloomberglaw.com

Court Rejects CNN Defense That QAnon Retweets Are Endorsements

Person doesn’t become group member by following it on Twitter. Relatives of former Trump adviser Michael Flynn can proceed with their false light claim against CNN based on a news story it ran that allegedly suggested they were QAnon followers, a federal trial court in New York said Friday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
bloomberglaw.com

How Suspended Lawyer Derailed NRA Donors’ $1 Billion Claim (1)

A ‘great case’ until greed got in the way, plaintiff asserts. Boies Schiller partner backed out over disputes with local counsel. For a Tennessee lawyer used to shepherding personal bankruptcies for $1,250 a pop, the case that landed in Elliott Schuchardt’s lap offered the potential reward of a lifetime: A legal fee worth millions and a class-action victory against one of the most powerful interest groups in US history.
LAW
bloomberglaw.com

Ex-Jan. 6 Committee Lawyer Leaves Capitol for Jenner & Block

Michelle Kallen previously served as Virginia solicitor general. Michelle Kallen, who represented the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack at the US Capitol in cases involving Stephen Bannon and other Trump administration figures, has joined Jenner & Block as a partner. Kallen, who has served as a special litigation...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy