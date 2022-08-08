ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Voice of America

Gaza Tries to Recover from Israeli Assault

A cease-fire between the Islamic Jihad and Israel seems to be holding after three days of heavy fighting. The latest clashes in Gaza have highlighted the problems that the 2 million Palestinians who live there continue to face. Poverty and unemployment are high, and 95% of the water is undrinkable. Linda Gradstein reports from Jerusalem.
MIDDLE EAST
Voice of America

Satellite Pictures Show Devastation at Russian Air Base in Crimea

KYIV, UKRAINE — Satellite pictures released Thursday showed devastation at a Russian air base in Crimea, hit days earlier in an attack that suggested Kyiv may have obtained new long-range strike capability with potential to change the course of the war. Pictures released by independent satellite firm Planet Labs...
MILITARY
TheDailyBeast

Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin

Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
POLITICS
DOPE Quick Reads

UK Again Supplies Jaw-Dropping Long-Range Rocket Launchers to Encourage Faster End to Continued Ukrainian-Russian War

M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS)Lockheed Martin. The UK again supplies Ukraine with American-made M270 multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS). They are also providing M31A1 missiles to potentially speed up the snail-paced trek to the culmination of the Ukrainian-Russian conflict. With the ability to launch GPS-guided rockets, the M270 MLRS can accurately destroy targets up to 50 miles away. Previously, the UK supplied Ukraine with an onslaught of military support valued at roughly $2.8 billion or £2.3 billion. The support has included:
Voice of America

Guinea’s Military-appointed Government Dissolves Opposition Group

Dakar, senegal — Guinea’s military-appointed government this week announced the dissolution of the main opposition group, the National Front for the Defense of the Constitution, or FNDC. The decree Monday cited alleged violence and threats to national unity and peace. Critics and rights groups said the move threatened...
WORLD
Voice of America

Iran Says EU Proposal to Revive Nuclear Deal Could be 'Acceptable'

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — A European Union proposal to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal “can be acceptable if it provides assurances" on Tehran's key demands, the state news agency IRNA said on Friday, quoting a senior Iranian diplomat. The EU said on Monday it had put...
WORLD
Voice of America

Mali Declares Three Days of Mourning Following Deadly Attack

Bamako — Mali’s military government Wednesday confirmed Islamist militants killed 42 of its troops last weekend in a sophisticated drone attack and announced three days of national mourning. The announcement came the same day Mali’s military leader, Colonel Assimi Goita, spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin about support from the Kremlin.
AFRICA
Voice of America

Nigerian Authorities Say Airstrikes Kill 55 Members of Kidnapping Gangs

Abuja, Nigeria — Nigeria's air force said airstrikes this week killed 55 members of criminal gangs who were involved in abduction-for-ransom operations. An air force spokesman said after the airstrikes, the militants released people they were holding hostage. Nigeria's government has come under heavy criticism for failing to stop...
MILITARY
Voice of America

To Repel China, Some Taiwanese Want ‘Porcupine’ Strategy

China’s military exercises that recently encircled Taiwan highlight a fundamental challenge for the small self-ruled island: its forces are badly outmatched by Beijing’s. To overcome the imbalance, the former head of Taiwan’s military proposes adopting a so-called porcupine defense strategy. VOA’s Bill Gallo explains from Taipei.
MILITARY
Voice of America

Protesters, Security Forces Clash in Somaliland; Three Reported Killed

Washington/Hargeisa — Clashes between opposition protesters and security forces in Somalia's breakaway Somaliland region have killed three people and injured nearly 90, security and medical sources said on Thursday. Hundreds of angry supporters of the Wadani and UCID opposition parties took to the streets in at least three major...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Voice of America

IAEA Seeks Immediate Access to Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

The United Nations is calling for immediate access to a nuclear power plant under siege that Ukraine asserts is being hit by Russian rocket fire. Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy said in an address that "another shelling by Russia was recorded" around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe's largest nuclear power facility. Reports of heavy fighting along with artillery shelling in the area were reported Friday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Voice of America

IAEA Chief: No Immediate Threat to Nuclear Safety at Ukrainian Site

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency said Thursday that a preliminary assessment from his agency’s experts concluded there was no immediate threat to nuclear safety following shelling around a major nuclear plant in southern Ukraine, but he cautioned that “could change at any moment.”. “We certainly...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Voice of America

Security Concerns Bring China Closer to Taliban

ISLAMABAD — The severe isolation of Afghanistan since the Taliban captured the country's capital a year ago has provided China an opportunity to become a major player in the country. Beijing has joined the international community in urging Kabul's new rulers to implement reforms, such as forming an inclusive...
CHINA
Voice of America

Turkey's Engagement With Afghanistan Has Grown Since Taliban Takeover

Washington — While many countries cut diplomatic ties with Afghanistan after the Taliban's return to power last year, Turkey, the only NATO member with a diplomatic presence in the war-torn country, has been active on many fronts. Recently, the second phase of the Kajaki hydroelectric dam in Helmand province...
WORLD

