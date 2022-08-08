Read full article on original website
Voice of America
Gaza Tries to Recover from Israeli Assault
A cease-fire between the Islamic Jihad and Israel seems to be holding after three days of heavy fighting. The latest clashes in Gaza have highlighted the problems that the 2 million Palestinians who live there continue to face. Poverty and unemployment are high, and 95% of the water is undrinkable. Linda Gradstein reports from Jerusalem.
Voice of America
Satellite Pictures Show Devastation at Russian Air Base in Crimea
KYIV, UKRAINE — Satellite pictures released Thursday showed devastation at a Russian air base in Crimea, hit days earlier in an attack that suggested Kyiv may have obtained new long-range strike capability with potential to change the course of the war. Pictures released by independent satellite firm Planet Labs...
Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin
Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
Trump once revealed that the US had a new secret nuclear weapons system that 'nobody's ever had': book
Trump once boasted about secret nuclear weapon technology, according to Bob Woodward. The president told Woodward in 2019 about the secret system, according to the 2020 book "Rage." The FBI was looking for documents relating to nuclear weapons during its search of Mar-a-Lago this week, the Washington Post reported. Donald...
U.S. Air Division Deploying Soldiers as Kremlin Says Russia, NATO at War
The first deputy chief of the Russian presidential staff said the West was conducting a "hot military operation" against Russia in Ukraine.
Experts: “Signals intelligence” from wiretaps found at Mar-a-Lago make Trump’s scandal even worse
While the world was shocked after The Washington Post dropped the bombshell report that the FBI was searching Mar-a-Lago for nuclear weapons documents, some national security experts were also shocked that "signals intelligence" was recovered from Donald Trump's Florida home. "Former senior intelligence officials said in interviews that during the...
UK Again Supplies Jaw-Dropping Long-Range Rocket Launchers to Encourage Faster End to Continued Ukrainian-Russian War
M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS)Lockheed Martin. The UK again supplies Ukraine with American-made M270 multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS). They are also providing M31A1 missiles to potentially speed up the snail-paced trek to the culmination of the Ukrainian-Russian conflict. With the ability to launch GPS-guided rockets, the M270 MLRS can accurately destroy targets up to 50 miles away. Previously, the UK supplied Ukraine with an onslaught of military support valued at roughly $2.8 billion or £2.3 billion. The support has included:
Florida Man Flies Banner With Special Message for Trump Over Mar-a-Lago
"Do something better with your time than defending a billionaire grifter who doesn't care about you," Thomas Kennedy tweeted regarding the banner.
Voice of America
Guinea’s Military-appointed Government Dissolves Opposition Group
Dakar, senegal — Guinea’s military-appointed government this week announced the dissolution of the main opposition group, the National Front for the Defense of the Constitution, or FNDC. The decree Monday cited alleged violence and threats to national unity and peace. Critics and rights groups said the move threatened...
Voice of America
Iran Says EU Proposal to Revive Nuclear Deal Could be 'Acceptable'
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — A European Union proposal to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal “can be acceptable if it provides assurances" on Tehran's key demands, the state news agency IRNA said on Friday, quoting a senior Iranian diplomat. The EU said on Monday it had put...
Voice of America
Mali Declares Three Days of Mourning Following Deadly Attack
Bamako — Mali’s military government Wednesday confirmed Islamist militants killed 42 of its troops last weekend in a sophisticated drone attack and announced three days of national mourning. The announcement came the same day Mali’s military leader, Colonel Assimi Goita, spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin about support from the Kremlin.
Voice of America
Nigerian Authorities Say Airstrikes Kill 55 Members of Kidnapping Gangs
Abuja, Nigeria — Nigeria's air force said airstrikes this week killed 55 members of criminal gangs who were involved in abduction-for-ransom operations. An air force spokesman said after the airstrikes, the militants released people they were holding hostage. Nigeria's government has come under heavy criticism for failing to stop...
Trump's Mar-a-Lago, a security 'nightmare' that housed classified documents
WASHINGTON, Aug 13 (Reuters) - The seizure of classified U.S. government documents from Donald Trump's sprawling Mar-a-Lago retreat spotlights the ongoing national security concerns presented by the former president, and the home he dubbed the Winter White House, some security experts say.
Voice of America
To Repel China, Some Taiwanese Want ‘Porcupine’ Strategy
China’s military exercises that recently encircled Taiwan highlight a fundamental challenge for the small self-ruled island: its forces are badly outmatched by Beijing’s. To overcome the imbalance, the former head of Taiwan’s military proposes adopting a so-called porcupine defense strategy. VOA’s Bill Gallo explains from Taipei.
Voice of America
A Year After US Withdrawal From Afghanistan, Some Frustrated at Lack of Lessons Learned
White house — On July 21st, several dozen consular and diplomatic security officers of the U.S. State Department were given the agency’s prestigious Award for Heroism for assisting in the relocation of 124,000 people from Kabul in August 2021, including American citizens, legal permanent residents and tens of thousands of Afghan allies.
Voice of America
Protesters, Security Forces Clash in Somaliland; Three Reported Killed
Washington/Hargeisa — Clashes between opposition protesters and security forces in Somalia's breakaway Somaliland region have killed three people and injured nearly 90, security and medical sources said on Thursday. Hundreds of angry supporters of the Wadani and UCID opposition parties took to the streets in at least three major...
Voice of America
IAEA Seeks Immediate Access to Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
The United Nations is calling for immediate access to a nuclear power plant under siege that Ukraine asserts is being hit by Russian rocket fire. Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy said in an address that "another shelling by Russia was recorded" around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe's largest nuclear power facility. Reports of heavy fighting along with artillery shelling in the area were reported Friday.
Voice of America
IAEA Chief: No Immediate Threat to Nuclear Safety at Ukrainian Site
The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency said Thursday that a preliminary assessment from his agency’s experts concluded there was no immediate threat to nuclear safety following shelling around a major nuclear plant in southern Ukraine, but he cautioned that “could change at any moment.”. “We certainly...
Voice of America
Security Concerns Bring China Closer to Taliban
ISLAMABAD — The severe isolation of Afghanistan since the Taliban captured the country's capital a year ago has provided China an opportunity to become a major player in the country. Beijing has joined the international community in urging Kabul's new rulers to implement reforms, such as forming an inclusive...
Voice of America
Turkey's Engagement With Afghanistan Has Grown Since Taliban Takeover
Washington — While many countries cut diplomatic ties with Afghanistan after the Taliban's return to power last year, Turkey, the only NATO member with a diplomatic presence in the war-torn country, has been active on many fronts. Recently, the second phase of the Kajaki hydroelectric dam in Helmand province...
