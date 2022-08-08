Arkansas' top high school football players: Meet the state's best quarterbacks

By Kyle Sutherland | Photo by Jimmy Jones

With a new football season approaching, we will be taking a position-by-position look at some of the top players in Arkansas high school football. This list focuses on the quarterbacks.

IMPORTANT NOTE : These lists are not intended to be comprehensive as there are hundreds of standout players in Arkansas. Let us know which other players would be on your list!

Bradon Allen | Lonoke | 6-2, 205 | JR

Allen took over the starting quarterback spot his freshman year and has not looked back since. He was tabbed all-state last season as a sophomore leading the Jackrabbits to the playoffs compiling 2,354 yards and 33 TD.

“Bradon is a high character kid, foremost,” Lonoke head coach Chris Norton said. “He’s outstanding with the ball in his hand and physical in the run game. We are working to clean up his mechanics in the pass game, he’s bought in on bringing that area around and will have a great fall.”

Luke Buchanan | Har-Ber | 6-1, 190 | SR

Buchanan led the Wildcats both through the air and on the ground in 2021 compiling 3,628 total yards and 28 touchdowns. Buchanan is a true dual-threat with 4.5 speed and has offers from Arkansas Tech and Morehead State.

“Luke has had a good summer building off success from last fall,” Har-Ber head coach Chris Wood said. “He continues to improve on his footwork and throwing mechanics and has had good summer work with 7on7 and team camps. He has a strong arm, understands defensive structures and where to put the ball within our passing game.”

Jake Casey | Bentonville West | 6-4, 180 | JR

Casey led West to the playoffs as a sophomore, passing for 2,200 yards and 21 touchdowns including a 400-yard, 4-touchdown performance against Har-Ber. He also plays on the Wolverines’ baseball team.

“He has really worked hard in the offseason, and he actually runs better than people give him credit for,” Pratt said. “He’s just got to put some weight on his frame, but he’s got great arm strength. I feel like we can be very explosive and be able to throw the ball around, and make teams have to defend the whole field.”

Hunter Ferrell | Bauxite | 6-1, 205 | SR

The Miners’ three-years starter compiled over 2,500 yards and 22 touchdowns through the air and on the ground as a junior. He has received offers from Arkansas-Monticello and Hendrix along with multiple interest from other colleges. Ferrell maintains a 3.7 GPA.

“Hunter has been to several college football camps [this summer] and competed very well at them,” Bauxite head coach Caleb Perry said. “His accuracy and decision-making skills have been very impressive this year. I told him several times ‘you’re going to be a college quarterback’.”

Hunter Houston | Greenwood | 6-2, 205 | SR

Houston battled through injuries in his first season as a starter, but still managed to throw for just over 3,000 yards and 26 touchdowns completing 69% of his passes helping the Bulldogs reach the state championship game. He also rushed for 364 yards and 6 touchdowns. Houston has an offer from Southwest Baptist University among interest from multiple other colleges.

“Hunter is the most underrated football player in the state,” Greenwood head coach Chris Young said.

Luke King | Hazen | 6-2, 205 | SR

King maintains a 4.0 GPA and has established himself as one of the top players in Class 2A. Programs at the next level have taken notice as evidenced by his Division I offer from UT-Martin. King also excels at linebacker totaling over 100 tackles in 2021. Offensively, he compiled 3,175 total yards and 38 touchdowns for the Hornets earning all-state.

Donovyn Omolo | Conway | 6-2, 195 | JR

Omolo earned his way up the depth chart in the offseason leading up to his first varsity season and ended up being named the 2021 SBLive Arkansas Sophomore of Year after compiling 2,920 total yards and 34 touchdowns while leading the Wampus Cats to the Class 7A state semifinals. He maintains a 3.8 GPA.

“He got better every week and worked very hard,” Conway head coach Keith Fimple said. “If he had his way, he’d come in here and throw 24 hours a day, but we’ve had to run him off."

Bryce Perkins | Van Buren | 6-2, 175 | JR

Perkins maintains a 4.0 GPA off the field and was on pace for a huge sophomore campaign leading the Pointers to a 4-0 record before a broken collarbone ended his season. Prior to his injury, Perkins completed 58-93 passes for 1,123 yards with 12 touchdowns and added another three scores on the ground.

Weston Pierce | Maumelle | 6-3, 185 | SR

Despite Maumelle facing multiple counts of adversity as a team in 2021, Pierce led the Hornets to the playoffs throwing for 2,371 yards and 22 touchdowns. He also had eight rushing touchdowns highlighted by his 57-yard scamper against Greenbrier.

“Weston can make all the throws and is a really good athlete,” Maumelle head coach Brian Maupin said. “His growth and development under Carter Burcham [new offensive coordinator and former Arkansas Tech QB coach] has been amazing to watch. Carter is going to take him to another level.”

Carston Poole | Prescott | 6-2, 190 | SR

Poole, a multisport athlete who maintains a 4.0 GPA, led Prescott to a 3A state runner-up finish as a junior. He completed 68% of his passes for 2,800 yards with 32 touchdowns and put on 20 pounds of muscle during the offseason. He is committed to play baseball at Southern Arkansas University.

“Carston has had a great offseason,” Prescott head coach Brian Glass said. “He comes early and stays late everyday. We are excited about his progress and feel real good about this season with him at quarterback.”

Achillies Ringo | Mills | 6-2, 190 | JR

Ringo has received plenty of offseason attention at various camps after compiling over 2,600 total yards and 25 touchdowns in his sophomore campaign. He holds an offer from Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Brandon Scott | Charleston | 6-0, 175 | SR

A three-sport all-state athlete who maintains a 4.0 GPA, Scott led the Tigers to ten wins as a junior compiling 2,453 yards and 25 touchdowns while completing 69% of his passes. He has been named all-state twice in both football and basketball.

Cedric Simmons | Malvern | 6-1, 175 | SR

An early season injury cut Simmons’ junior campaign short, but through three games he compiled over 500 yards of offense and 5 touchdowns after eclipsing over 2,500 yards of total offense and 22 touchdowns as a sophomore. Simmons maintains a 4.0 GPA.

Ian Smith | Bismarck | 6-0, 155 | SR

The three-sport athlete owns a 3.7 GPA and led the Lions to a second round playoff finish compiling over 2200 yards and 27 touchdowns along the way.

David Sorg | FS Southside | 6-5, 210 | SR

Sorg will be out for his senior year following Tommy John surgery, but has earned a spot on the list with his overall body of work. The Oklahoma baseball commit completed 59% of his passes for 2,774 yards and 26 touchdowns as a junior.

Martavius Thomas | Camden Fairview | 5-9, 155 | SR

The Arkansas baseball commit is one of the top overall athletes in the state for 2023 and was named the boys athlete of the year by Camden News for the 2021-22 school year. Thomas led the Fairview football team to a 5A-South conference championship and quarterfinal appearance in the playoffs. He earned all-state completing 65% of his passes compiling over 4,000 yards of total offense and 40 touchdowns in his first season as a full-time starter.

“MT has done a great job of working through his progressions,” Camden Fairview head coach Nick Vaughn said. “His pocket presence has been great thus far and he is continuing to get better staying and throwing in the pocket.”

Joe Trusty | Alma | 6-3, 215 | JR

Trusty came to Alma from Greenwood prior to last season and excelled in his first year at the helm throwing for 2,202 yards, a school-record, and 19 touchdowns while adding 549 yards and 6 touchdowns on the ground. He maintains a 4.0 GPA.

“Joe has settled into our system and I feel like has a chance to do some really big things for our football team,” Alma head coach Rusty Bush said. “He has superior arm strength and above average accuracy. He also brings another factor with his feet.”

Cameron Vanzant | Farmington | 6-1, 175 | JR

Vanzant quarterbacked Farmington to its best season since 2011 as a sophomore earning him multiple individual awards. He completed 65% of his passes for 2,330 yards along with 32 touchdowns and maintains a 3.5 GPA in the classroom.

“Cam is a great teammate, leader, and player for our team,” Farmington head coach J.R. Eldridge said. “His work ethic this offseason has been outstanding, showing up before school to throw to receivers. He has had an outstanding spring and summer, improving and creating great chemistry within our team.”

Walker White | Little Rock Christian | 6-4, 220 | JR

White’s stock has soared since taking varsity snaps as a ninth grader to becoming one of the most sought-after prospects in the country. He is currently ranked the 161st player in the nation for the 2024 class, 12th-ranked quarterback, per the 247 Sports composite rankings. White boasts offers from Arkansas, Florida, LSU, Ole Miss, TCU, among others. As a junior, White passed for 2,000 yards with 23 touchdowns and rushed for 487 yards and 5 touchdowns.

“Walker continues to improve each week and has made great plays at team camps and 7-on-7 [this summer],” LRCA head coach Eric Cohu said. “He puts in the extra time and approaches the game like a pro wanting to improve every day.”

Donovan Whitten | Arkadelphia | 6-3, 220 | SR

Whitten really put himself and Arkadelphia on notice last season when the Badgers went to Shiloh Christian in the semifinals and came within a couple of minutes of defeating the defending state champions. Whitten compiled 400 yards of total offense in 6 touchdowns in that contest. On the season, he eclipsed 4,300 yards of total offense with 49 touchdowns and maintains a 3.5 GPA.

“Donovan has continued to improve this summer on being decisive with his reads,” Arkadelphia head coach Trey Schucker said. “He is the leader of our team and when he goes our team goes.”

Grayson Wilson | CAC | 6-3, 180 | SO

Wilson earned starting reps as a freshman in the final two regular season games for the Mustangs and threw for over 400 yards and six touchdowns. Wilson already has plenty of eyes on him having received an offer from Illinois along with a multitude of other interest. He led the CAC junior high team to a 9-0 record completing 70% of his passes for 1,008 yards and 18 touchdowns along with 8 rushing touchdowns. Wilson has the chance to be the most highly recruited player since Razorback great Joe Adams in 2008. He maintains a 4.0 GPA.

“Grayson is the most talented passer that I have coached in my 25 years as head coach,” CAC head coach Tommy Shoemaker said. “He can make any throw and has tremendous touch.”

Eli Wisdom | Shiloh Christian | 6-0, 170 | SR

Wisdom took over the starting quarterback job at Shiloh as a sophomore in 2020 when he led the Saints to a state championship finish and has since created a decorated career for himself. He had another outstanding year as a junior leading Shiloh back to the state title game compiling over 4,000 yards of total offense and 54 touchdowns. He currently owns offers from UCF and Tulane along with interest from other Division I schools including Arkansas.