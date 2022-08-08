ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Baltimore Sun

Orioles reset: With patience and execution, rookies Adley Rutschman, Terrin Vavra exemplify offense Baltimore trying to build

After the first of Terrin Vavra’s three hits Friday night, the Orioles’ starting rotation stared out at him at first base, cupping their hands around their eyes as they begged for Vavra to do the club’s customary binoculars celebration. On Saturday, when he singled in the first inning to score Adley Rutschman, he wasted little time in circling his eyes toward the dugout, yet another example of ...
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Orioles look to sweep 3-game series over the Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays (60-50, second in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (58-52, fourth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (8-4, 5.19 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 107 strikeouts); Orioles: Dean Kremer (4-3, 3.43 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 43 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -154, Orioles +131; over/under...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Orioles, Blue Jays rained out; doubleheader Sept. 5

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays were rained out Wednesday night in what was supposed to be the finale of their three-game series. The game never started, and it was called over an hour after it was supposed to begin. Tuesday night’s game – a 6-5 Baltimore win – included a 78-minute rain delay.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Orioles rally after rain delay, beat Blue Jays 6-5

BALTIMORE (AP) — Rougned Odor hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning, and the Baltimore Orioles rallied for a 6-5 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night. The Orioles trailed 5-3 in the sixth when the game was delayed 78 minutes because of...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Hays
Person
Ryan Mountcastle
Person
Anthony Santander
Person
Jorge Mateo
Person
Yusei Kikuchi
Person
Jordan Lyles

Comments / 0

Community Policy