dayton.com
Madden Road Music Fest returns Saturday in Champaign County
The sound rebound from the pandemic will continue this weekend with the renewal of a Champaign County music festival tradition reaching a milestone. The 10th Madden Road Music Fest will be back with a mix of music including folk, bluegrass, rock, Americana and more with 10 acts, activities and fresh infrastructure, 2-10 p.m. Saturday at the Madden Farm, 1791 Madden Road, in Cable. Tickets are available.
Daily Advocate
Fair hosting “Sensory Friendly” afternoon Aug. 23
DARKE COUNTY — The Darke County Fair announced a list of Sensory Friendly rides. In light of last year’s controversy regarding the Sensory Friendly event at the Great Darke County Fair, The Darke County Agricultural Society President, Doug Martin issued a list of rides that will be available during this year’s Sensory Friendly Afternoon on Tuesday, Aug. 23 from 11 a.m. to noon.
Urbana Citizen
Long day at the fair
Everly Powell, 8, sleeps with her feeder Walter after a long day of shows at the Champaign County Fair. Today is the final day of the fair.
miamivalleytoday.com
Piqua’s Down a River, Down a Beer event
PIQUA – Join the Piqua community at the ninth annual Down a River, Down a Beer from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13. The event will be held at 919 S. Main St., and will feature 80 different craft beers to sample. Some of the craft beers...
Lima News
Things going well for local fly fishing club
It has been nearly a year since the Allen County Fly Fishers organized and things have been going well for the club, according to president Brad Sherrick. Club membership is at 20 with about 10-12 members attending the monthly meetings, which are held at the Allen County Sportsmen and Farmers Association, located at 1001 S. Kemp Road in Elida.
Lima News
Bargains abound as yard sales line Lincoln Highway
GOMER — Motorists along Lincoln Highway will notice dozens of hand-made signs advertising yard sales as the annual “Buy-Way” sale returns this week, giving bargain hunters the chance to nab antique furniture, used electronics, vintage clothing and more. Sellers have set up shop at homes and businesses...
Sidney Daily News
It’s a time for families at Bremenfest
NEW BREMEN – The Bremenfest festival is considered a truly a community event by their leaders. “Everything people want in a festival is brought to you by the people of New Bremen,” said president John Parlett. “Right at the start, I want to thank all the sponsors and volunteers who supported this event!”
Lima News
Central Jam arrives in style
LIMA — The Central District is helping to revitalize the vision of Lima as a vibrant place to live, work, and be entertained as Central Jam, their first major event, brought in crowds to listen to their feature artists, country singers Rayne Johnson and Ty Herndon. Johnson’s song “Front...
Urbana Citizen
In the pink for a pig
Addie Dewiel from Graham celebrates being the 2nd girl to capture a pig and take it to the circle, as her pig is carried off in background, during the annual Pig Scramble at the Champaign County Fair. See more photos from the Pig Scramble inside today’s edition.
Lima News
Car shows and more
Wednesdays through Sept. 28: Happy Daz Cool Car Cruise-In, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Happy Daz, 802 S. Cable Road, Lima. Free. All vehicles welcome from Model A Fords to new electric cars. Check out Facebook page HappyDazCoolCarCruise-In if the weather is an issue. Contact Chris Schimpf, 419-230-4505. Monday, Aug....
Lima News
Real Wheels: 1955 Bel Air is ‘some car’
OTTOVILLE — Ron Niemeyer looks at his 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air and sees two cars. It is the car the Ottoville man purchased 53 years ago as a youth with a taste for drag racing. It’s also the car he later refurbished, and today enjoys taking riding in with...
tippnews.com
Seeking Solitude & Mindfulness in Miami County
There are times when you just need to get away for a while. Miami County has plenty to offer all of our visitors: invigorating hikes, local shops, fabulous restaurants…and even places where you can soak in the solitude. One of the most treasured – and preserved – activities is...
Times-Bulletin
Van Wert Cinema expands to improve customer experience
VAN WERT — Van Wert Cinemas is expanding and rebranding itself as Triple Crown Cinema to provide a better experience for their community. The owners, Donna and Rod Saunders, showcased the planned changes in addition to recently added state of the art technology. “During COVID, we took the advantage...
Lima News
Lima area sports calendar
Note: Events may be canceled due to coronavirus outbreak. Each week, The Lima News publishes a calendar of events of local interest. Events should be submitted by noon Monday of each week to The Lima News. ARCHERY. Allen County: The Allen County Archers hold 3-D shoots the first Saturday and...
peakofohio.com
Carpenter wins big at Champaign County Fair - other livestock winners
The Champaign County Fair wraps up today in Urbana and throughout the week 4-H and FFA students were showing their livestock projects. Gracie Carpenter – Grand Champion Overall Market Gilt. The gilt was purchased for $1,000 by a syndicate of buyers. Grand Champion Born and Raised Gilt. 3rd place in Swine Show Senior Showmanship. 5th overall Breeding Gilt.
Land Bank to demolish downtown property
LIMA — The Land Bank program recently obtained $500,000 in funding from the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Grant. Allen County Auditor Rachel Gilroy and Allen County Commissioner Cory Noonan met with the City of Lima’s Design Review Board on Thursday afternoon to further discuss a demolition in downtown Lima.
Sidney Daily News
Downtown gets a new look
Jim Bassford, left, of Sidney, cuts a concrete joint as Daniel Hinkle, of Urbana, sprays water to keep down dust. The two were working on a sloping access way from South Ohio Avenue onto an alley on Friday, Aug. 12. Similar access ways have gone up all around the courtsquare. Other downtown projects under construction are three arches that will span the streets around the courthouse. Two bike racks will be on the courtsquare and two alleys adjacent to the courthouse will each have four overhangs installed.
Lima News
Phillips Road, Dutch Hollow Road closing on Monday
LIMA — The Allen County Engineer’s Office released a notice of road closures starting Monday. Phillips Road, north of Lincoln Highway, will be closed for six weeks due to bridge repair. The closure will begin Monday, Aug. 15. Dutch Hollow Road, between state Route 81 and East Road,...
sciotopost.com
ODNR Offers Special Deer Hunts on 14 State Nature Preserves
COLUMBUS, Ohio – In a continuing effort to control deer populations, specifically those affecting native plant communities, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is coordinating special deer hunts at fourteen state nature preserves. Ohio’s nature preserve system protects some of the state’s rarest and highest quality ecology. By...
Lima News
Lima YMCA fall soccer league accepting registrations
LIMA — The Lima Family YMCA will be hosting a Fall Soccer League for youth ages 4 through 4th grade. Parents can register now through Sept. 8 and receive a discounted price if they register before Sept. 5. The league’s total costs are $25 for YMCA members and $50...
