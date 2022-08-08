Read full article on original website
K9 Raven locates burglary suspect hiding under blankets in storage unit
NORTH BEND, Ore. — The Coos County Sheriff's Office reported that on August 10, 2022, at about 8:46 AM, deputies were dispatched to a report of a burglary in progress at Hauser Dunes Storage. Upon arrival, deputies were told by employees that they had security camera footage of a...
Wildland firefighter assigned to fire near Oakridge killed after being struck by tree
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — A 27-year-old wildland firefighter from Michigan, assigned to the Big Swamp Fire near Oakridge, was killed Wednesday after being struck by a tree. “We are devastated by the tragic loss of a cherished firefighter working on our forest to save our communities and beloved recreational areas,” said Duane Bishop, Acting Forest Supervisor on the Willamette National Forest. “Their family has been notified and we are working with our partners to ensure the crew is well taken care of. Our hearts and prayers go out to the families and fellow crew members of this brave firefighter.”
Police attempting to locate 17-year-old Springfield juvenile
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The Springfield Police Department is attempting to locate a missing 17-year-old juvenile. Edgardo Bautista Gallardo was last seen on the evening of August 7, 2022, at 11 p.m. in Springfield, Oregon. Gallardo is believed to have left the residence of their own accord, SPD said. Edgar...
Crews work to extinguish human-caused fire along North Umpqua Highway
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, crews from the Douglas Forest Protective Association (DFPA) and Glide Rural Fire Protection District responded to a natural cover fire near the 14000 block of the North Umpqua Highway in Roseburg. DFPA is calling it the Mercantile Fire. The forward spread of...
Wildland firefighter dies after being struck by a tree
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — 27-year-old Collin Hagan was killed Wednesday afternoon while fighting the Big Swamp fire near Oakridge, officials said. He was struck by a falling tree before being airlifted by REACH Air Medical Services. EMS personnel on the scene were unable to revive him as he succumbed to his injuries.
Oregon DHS finds 15-year-old foster child reported missing from Roseburg
Salem, Ore. — UPDATE: The Oregon Department of Human Services said it has found a 15-year-old who was reported missing out of Roseburg on August 3. The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking for help finding a 15-year-old foster child who went missing from Roseburg, Oregon, and could be trying to get to Texas with two adults.
Douglas County woman, teen cousin reported missing
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is searching for 20-year-old Delmagene “Dallas” Elvira Smith, who has been reported as missing. According to police, Smith was last seen leaving her residence in the evening hours of August 7, 2022. Her vehicle was located abandoned out...
'We owe a big thanks to our firefighters for their prompt and efficient response'
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Local Forest Service firefighting resources were well prepared for the late July 2022 lightning event, thanks to quick action from fire management leadership across the U.S. Forest Service, officials with the agency said. The hot and dry weather combined with a lightning prediction by the National...
Fire south of Reedsport burns 3/4 acre, under investigation
REEDSPORT, Ore. — Firefighters from Coos Forest Protective Association responded to a report of a fire south of Reedsport off Schofield Road Tuesday, CFPA reported. Firefighters were able to stop the fire before dark at 3/4 of an acre. Fire crews are working Wednesday to extinguish any remaining heat...
Oakridge lowers flags to half-staff in honor of fallen firefighter
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The City of Oakridge have lowered flags to half-staff in honor of Collin Hagan, the wildland firefighter who was killed Wednesday while fighting the Big Swamp Fire southeast of Oakridge. The flags will fly at half-staff through August 15, city officials said. There is also a...
Senator Wyden calls Lane County a trailblazer in area of mental health at roundtable
EUGENE, Ore. — Senator Ron Wyden was in Eugene Thursday for a roundtable discussion about CAHOOTS and mental health. He was joined by the Medicaid Services Administrator as well as CAHOOTS members and local officials. Senator Wyden called Lane County a trailblazer in the area of mental health. The...
Central Coast Rally gets underway this weekend in Coos Bay
COOS BAY, Ore. — The Central Coast Rally will bring out the bikes this weekend. Registration for the event began Friday at the Mill Casino where the event Angels prepared VIP bags for visitors. Organizers say they'll feature several bands and free entry into the Coos Bay Speedway races...
Lightning strikes campground, sparks fires around Cedar Creek Fire
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Lightning strikes came down around the Cedar Creek Fire Tuesday, sparking small fires and forcing some campers to evacuate from Waldo Lake. A campsite at Shadow Bay campground experienced what was described as a double strike Tuesday morning that set two trees on fire. “They had...
Fire not the only danger present during wildfire season
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — A tossed cigarette, a campfire left unattended, even intentional actions can be the fuel that starts devastating wildfires. But the fire isn't the only danger as wildfire smoke can travel thousands of miles and come with problematic, even lethal results to those in its path.
'You will know it when you see it!': Blackberry Arts Festival returns for 38th year
COOS BAY, Ore. — The Coos Bay Downtown Association presents the 38th Annual Blackberry Arts Festival on Saturday, August 27 and Sunday, August 28. This is a free event with activities centered on Central Avenue and will feature an "impressive array of talented artisans, music, and great food, including lots of blackberry items," the Association said.
