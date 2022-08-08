Read full article on original website
$11K raised for funeral of Lehigh County teen in fatal wood chipper accident
An online fundraiser launched to help the parents of a Coplay teen who died Tuesday in a wood-chipper accident has surpassed $11,000. As of Friday afternoon, the GoFundMe for Isiah M. Bedocs’ parents raised $11,005 of its $20,000 goal for a funeral service for their 17-year-old son. The funeral is planned for Aug. 15.
Wounded victim testifies about deadly shooting outside Lehigh Valley Target store
A year ago, a sunny afternoon of shopping at a busy Lehigh Valley shopping center turned to chaos as gunfire sent panicked people scurrying for cover. Police say a marijuana deal turned into an armed robbery that left Elijah Johnson, 20, killed and Jayzell Avery Sanders wounded on Aug. 8, 2021, in the parking lot of the Lower Nazareth Commons shopping center.
3rd person sought in Easton double homicide is arrested in Phillipsburg, authorities say
A third man, who along with a 20-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy fired into a parked SUV on March 14 fatally wounding two teens in the 1300 block of Washington Street in Easton, was arrested Friday morning in Phillipsburg on homicide charges, Northampton County District Attorney Terry Houck reports.
WFMZ-TV Online
Two men accused of shooting are heading for trial
LOWER NAZARETH TWP, Pa. -- Two men accused of shooting a man in a busy Target parking lot are heading to trial. Kevin Littles and Jakiye Taylor are accused of killing 20-year-old Elijah Johnson. The shooting happened in Lower Nazareth Township on August 8th last year. Jayzell Sanders was with...
Wheelchair stolen, woman steps up with donation
EFFORT, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A good Samaritan has stepped up and donated a wheelchair to a boy in Monroe County after his custom-made wheelchair was reported stolen from his home earlier this week. While the new chair isn’t the nearly $5,000 specialty chair 5-year-old Mikey Stipeck is used to, his mom says this will […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire damages home in Penn Forest Twp.
PENN FOREST TWP., Pa. - Fire damaged a home in Carbon County. Officials report the fire happened Friday morning in Penn Forest Twp. The call came in just after 11:30 a.m. for a fire at a home in the unit block of Susquehanna Drive. No injures were reported. Pennsylvania State...
WFMZ-TV Online
The unique role of Bethlehem's mounted police unit during Musikfest
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - If you've been on the Musikfest grounds, you've probably seen Bethlehem's mounted police unit making its rounds. The mounted unit is not unusual for the city, but for Musikfest, they partner with other local units to expand the number of horses on the streets. "A couple of...
fox29.com
Allentown man arrested, charged in connection with 2020 fatal accident
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - An Allentown man has been arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents on homicide charges at Philadelphia International Airport. Officials with CBP announced 31-year-old Francisco Alfredo Romero-Encarnacion was arrested at the airport after a flight from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. CBP officers have turned Romero-Encarnacion over...
Man Fires Gun Outside Main Street Businesses In Stroudsburg
This past weekend, police responded to reports of a shooting on Main Street in Stroudsburg. On Sunday, August 7, at around 1:30 AM, an incident occurred at Siamsa Irish Pub. A Siamsa employee, who wishes to remain unnamed, recalled two African American men sitting at the bar that night, both with their hoods up. Security took notice and approached the men. At that point, one of the men dropped what was determined to be a large kitchen knife. Security also noticed two other men standing behind the men at the bar, one holding a broken bottle. Promptly, the four men were escorted out of the pub, the lights were turned on, doors were locked, and all in attendance were asked to close out their tabs. Approximately 5 to 10 mins later, at least one gunshot was fired outside of 308 Burger, a few doors down on the 600 block of Main Street, striking a parked automobile. Police later arrived, secured the scene, and spoke to witnesses.
Two nabbed for catalytic converter thefts in Lackawanna County
DUNMORE, Pa. — Two men have been arrested for theft in Lackawanna County. Dunmore police say Jeffery Kaub, 44, and Jeremy White, 42, both of Scranton, broke into Datom Products on Monahan Avenue on Sunday. They allegedly stole three catalytic converters and some copper coil. Both men were arrested...
Pa. man sentenced for deadly home invasion in Poconos
A 24-year-old Scranton man who pleaded guilty to burglary and robbery in a May 2021 home invasion in Monroe County was sentenced last month, the county district attorney’s office reported Thursday. His accomplice was killed by someone in the home. Unique Rainey will go to state prison for between...
WFMZ-TV Online
Coroner IDs Palmerton house fire victim as 61-year-old woman
PALMERTON, Pa. - The Carbon County coroner has identified the victim of a Tuesday morning house fire in Palmerton. Robin Wisocky, 61, was found dead on the second floor of the burning home in the 100 block of Columbia Avenue, the coroner said Thursday. She died of carbon monoxide toxicity,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Judge sentences man who orchestrated violent home invasion in Smithfield Twp.
STROUDSBURG, Pa. - A man who orchestrated a violent home invasion in Monroe County that resulted in the death of one of his accomplices has been sentenced. President Judge Margherita Patti-Worthington sentenced Unique Rainey to 5.5 to 11.5 years in state prison, followed by an additional year of probationary supervision, according to a news release from the Monroe County District Attorney's Office.
WFMZ-TV Online
Know this man? Sketch shows person of interest in homicide
NEW MORGAN, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police on Thursday released new evidence in the fatal shooting of a security guard in southern Berks County. A composite sketch shows a man who police are calling a "person of interest" in the case involving two security guards who were shot — one fatally — while patrolling a lot in the 200 block of Quarry Road in New Morgan last Saturday.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bucks DA's Office warns of arrest warrant email scam
The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office is warning residents of an arrest warrant scam. The DA's Office reports the scam involves an email that appears for come from the Bucks County Sheriff’s Office and threatens the recipient with arrest if they do not pay a fee. A release...
WLWT 5
Woman appears in court after 6-year-old caught drinking in gas station
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A woman has been ordered to stay away from children following an incident where a child in her care was caught drinking alcohol at a gas station. Police arrested and charged 26-year-old Victoria Hampton of Hanover Township, with endangering a child and contributing to the delinquency of a child.
3 arrested in ‘grandparent scam’ that targeted Lehigh Valley seniors, troopers say
Three people were recently arrested in connection with a “grandparent scam” that preyed on two elderly Lehigh Valley woman, Pennsylvania State Police said. In both cases, scammers claiming to be the victim’s grandson called and said they needed money to get out of jail. An 88-year-old woman...
Police: Woman shot boyfriend in self-defense
JESSUP, Pa. — A woman shot her boyfriend in Lackawanna County Thursday night, but he is the one facing criminal charges. Police say the woman was acting in self-defense when she shot Eric Stepkovich at a home in Jessup. The woman told officers Stepkovich threw her to the ground,...
Family seeks information on son’s stolen wheelchair
EFFORT, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A family in Monroe County is begging for answers after their son’s pediatric wheelchair was stolen. Meet 5-year-old Mikey Stipeck. He loves mickey mouse and his favorite baby Yoda toy. But his life has been anything but easy. “Mikey did suffer a brain injury when he was very young. He was […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Man wanted on gun and drug charges shot, killed by officer in Hazle Twp.
HAZLE TWP., Pa. - A man that was wanted on gun and drug charges is dead after an officer shot and killed him in Luzerne County Wednesday afternoon. Members from the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force were searching the Hazleton and surrounding area for a wanted individual Wednesday, who had active warrants for gun and drug charges through the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, according to a news release from state police.
