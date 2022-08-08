ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton County, PA

LehighValleyLive.com

Wounded victim testifies about deadly shooting outside Lehigh Valley Target store

A year ago, a sunny afternoon of shopping at a busy Lehigh Valley shopping center turned to chaos as gunfire sent panicked people scurrying for cover. Police say a marijuana deal turned into an armed robbery that left Elijah Johnson, 20, killed and Jayzell Avery Sanders wounded on Aug. 8, 2021, in the parking lot of the Lower Nazareth Commons shopping center.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Two men accused of shooting are heading for trial

LOWER NAZARETH TWP, Pa. -- Two men accused of shooting a man in a busy Target parking lot are heading to trial. Kevin Littles and Jakiye Taylor are accused of killing 20-year-old Elijah Johnson. The shooting happened in Lower Nazareth Township on August 8th last year. Jayzell Sanders was with...
LOWER NAZARETH TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

Wheelchair stolen, woman steps up with donation

EFFORT, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A good Samaritan has stepped up and donated a wheelchair to a boy in Monroe County after his custom-made wheelchair was reported stolen from his home earlier this week. While the new chair isn’t the nearly $5,000 specialty chair 5-year-old Mikey Stipeck is used to, his mom says this will […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Fire damages home in Penn Forest Twp.

PENN FOREST TWP., Pa. - Fire damaged a home in Carbon County. Officials report the fire happened Friday morning in Penn Forest Twp. The call came in just after 11:30 a.m. for a fire at a home in the unit block of Susquehanna Drive. No injures were reported. Pennsylvania State...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

The unique role of Bethlehem's mounted police unit during Musikfest

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - If you've been on the Musikfest grounds, you've probably seen Bethlehem's mounted police unit making its rounds. The mounted unit is not unusual for the city, but for Musikfest, they partner with other local units to expand the number of horses on the streets. "A couple of...
BETHLEHEM, PA
fox29.com

Allentown man arrested, charged in connection with 2020 fatal accident

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - An Allentown man has been arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents on homicide charges at Philadelphia International Airport. Officials with CBP announced 31-year-old Francisco Alfredo Romero-Encarnacion was arrested at the airport after a flight from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. CBP officers have turned Romero-Encarnacion over...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Pocono Update

Man Fires Gun Outside Main Street Businesses In Stroudsburg

This past weekend, police responded to reports of a shooting on Main Street in Stroudsburg. On Sunday, August 7, at around 1:30 AM, an incident occurred at Siamsa Irish Pub. A Siamsa employee, who wishes to remain unnamed, recalled two African American men sitting at the bar that night, both with their hoods up. Security took notice and approached the men. At that point, one of the men dropped what was determined to be a large kitchen knife. Security also noticed two other men standing behind the men at the bar, one holding a broken bottle. Promptly, the four men were escorted out of the pub, the lights were turned on, doors were locked, and all in attendance were asked to close out their tabs. Approximately 5 to 10 mins later, at least one gunshot was fired outside of 308 Burger, a few doors down on the 600 block of Main Street, striking a parked automobile. Police later arrived, secured the scene, and spoke to witnesses.
STROUDSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. man sentenced for deadly home invasion in Poconos

A 24-year-old Scranton man who pleaded guilty to burglary and robbery in a May 2021 home invasion in Monroe County was sentenced last month, the county district attorney’s office reported Thursday. His accomplice was killed by someone in the home. Unique Rainey will go to state prison for between...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Coroner IDs Palmerton house fire victim as 61-year-old woman

PALMERTON, Pa. - The Carbon County coroner has identified the victim of a Tuesday morning house fire in Palmerton. Robin Wisocky, 61, was found dead on the second floor of the burning home in the 100 block of Columbia Avenue, the coroner said Thursday. She died of carbon monoxide toxicity,...
PALMERTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Judge sentences man who orchestrated violent home invasion in Smithfield Twp.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. - A man who orchestrated a violent home invasion in Monroe County that resulted in the death of one of his accomplices has been sentenced. President Judge Margherita Patti-Worthington sentenced Unique Rainey to 5.5 to 11.5 years in state prison, followed by an additional year of probationary supervision, according to a news release from the Monroe County District Attorney's Office.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Know this man? Sketch shows person of interest in homicide

NEW MORGAN, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police on Thursday released new evidence in the fatal shooting of a security guard in southern Berks County. A composite sketch shows a man who police are calling a "person of interest" in the case involving two security guards who were shot — one fatally — while patrolling a lot in the 200 block of Quarry Road in New Morgan last Saturday.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bucks DA's Office warns of arrest warrant email scam

The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office is warning residents of an arrest warrant scam. The DA's Office reports the scam involves an email that appears for come from the Bucks County Sheriff’s Office and threatens the recipient with arrest if they do not pay a fee. A release...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Police: Woman shot boyfriend in self-defense

JESSUP, Pa. — A woman shot her boyfriend in Lackawanna County Thursday night, but he is the one facing criminal charges. Police say the woman was acting in self-defense when she shot Eric Stepkovich at a home in Jessup. The woman told officers Stepkovich threw her to the ground,...
JESSUP, PA
WBRE

Family seeks information on son’s stolen wheelchair

EFFORT, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A family in Monroe County is begging for answers after their son’s pediatric wheelchair was stolen. Meet 5-year-old Mikey Stipeck. He loves mickey mouse and his favorite baby Yoda toy. But his life has been anything but easy. “Mikey did suffer a brain injury when he was very young. He was […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police: Man wanted on gun and drug charges shot, killed by officer in Hazle Twp.

HAZLE TWP., Pa. - A man that was wanted on gun and drug charges is dead after an officer shot and killed him in Luzerne County Wednesday afternoon. Members from the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force were searching the Hazleton and surrounding area for a wanted individual Wednesday, who had active warrants for gun and drug charges through the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, according to a news release from state police.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA

