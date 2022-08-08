Read full article on original website
psychologytoday.com
What Do Adult Children Owe Their Parents?
Many mothers and fathers do not know how to parent adult children. Some parents can make their grown-up sons and daughters feel almost guilty for growing up. The cost of paying a debt of gratitude must not be a burden that makes the other wish you’d never done anything for them to begin with.
Upworthy
Harvard psychologists have been studying what it takes to raise 'good' kids. Here are 6 tips.
Raising children is no easy task, and the advent of technology hasn't made it any easier. Parents want the best for their children and it's important to equip them to live on their own as adults. Everyone is developing their own secrets of parenting in this digital age, and sometimes the focus on parenting styles can chip away at the core of what parents should be focusing on. Harvard researchers studied the core principles of parenting and say a lot of it comes down to teaching kids kindness and empathy. Here are six key principles that they believe are crucial as far as raising kids goes:
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
The Black Couple Who Gave Birth to a White Baby
Ben Ihegboro and Angela Ihegboro with their white daughterScreengrab from the Sun. While many people choose to have babies after getting married, it’s natural for hopeful parents to expect their children to look like them. However, science fiction became a reality for one Nigerian immigrant family in England. The couple were both black but gave birth to a perfectly healthy white baby. Not only did the baby not look like Ben and Angela Ihegboro and their other two children, who were black, but their newborn daughter looked nothing like their race. Instead, the baby daughter, whom they named Nmachi, was blue-eyed, blond, and white.
I will never regret the time I spent with my children, but society is punishing me for it in my 60s | Louise Ihlein
Many of us who did what was once considered a valuable contribution to society are now just eking out an existence
My Husband Is A Parent Too — But You'd Never Know It Based On What People Say To Us
In early 2017, my husband and I sat in the OB-GYN’s office to confirm that we were pregnant with our first child. The room was littered with literature for new moms on birthing and breastfeeding classes, hospital tours and registration, and pamphlets on how to recognize postpartum depression. As we sat waiting for our ultrasound, my husband pointed out the lack of resources for men transitioning to life as new dads.
Mother Refuses to Let Own Kids Call Her 'Mom'
Is it cruel to tell your children they can’t call you ‘mom’ or ‘dad’?. Being a parent isn’t something for the faint of heart. It takes an incredible amount of financial commitment, responsibility, and dedication to create and raise other human beings from infants to adults.
lifetrixcorner.com
When should someone with dementia go into a care home
It can be difficult to know when it’s time for a loved one with dementia to go into a care home. There are many factors to consider, and making the decision is never easy. But there are some signs that may indicate it’s time for a change. If...
Upworthy
This free coloring book teaches kids real names of their body parts and to understand their bodies
Sex education should be an essential part of growing up and a key building block for any progressive society. Sex education in kids has become a topic of political point scoring over the past two years, but it has also reminded us why sex education should be an integral part of the curriculum for kids from a young age. Many parents are often confused about how to deal with teaching their children to understand their bodies, from naming their body parts to teaching them bodily autonomy, consent and more. A nonprofit sex education organization Amaze is helping parents and teachers tackle the issue and make it easily accessible and age-appropriate. Amaze has released a new coloring book that can help preschoolers and kindergarteners understand their bodies while also serving as perfect conversation starters.
Local parents react to CDC's changing COVID-19 guidelines
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention unveiled significant changes Thursday as part of a sweeping effort to overhaul the agency's COVID-19 guidance.Doctors said that the CDC's move is a way for everyone to adapt to the fact that COVID is here to stay. RELATED: CDC updates its COVID-19 guidelines in sweeping overhaulStill, the changes to the guidelines are significant, even for kids heading back to school, and while some parents excited, others remain concerned about safety. "I feel like now it's more on me as a parent to make sure she's safe," Danette Willhelm said of her daughter. According to the CDC, the...
Charles praises ‘resilience’ of young people in mental health message
The Prince of Wales has praised the “resilience” of young people during the coronavirus pandemic in a message about mental health.Charles said disruptions caused by the pandemic “have the potential to be devastating in their impact on young people’s wellbeing”.He was delivering a message to mark International Youth Day on Friday, an occasion he said is “immensely close to my heart”.The Queen’s eldest son continued: “Today gives us all an opportunity to celebrate the incredible achievements of young people and, additionally, allows us to reflect on the impact that recent years have had on the younger generation.“In terms of the...
At What Age Can I Give My Kids Money Instead of Presents?
Being a parent is the most rewarding job in the world, but it's also the hardest -- especially when shopping for gifts. While this task can certainly be fun, it's also time-consuming and often very...
blavity.com
No Trace Of Racist Rosita At Sesame Place After Character Allegedly Ignored Black Kids
Sesame Place decided to remove its character Rosita after it allegedly ignored Black children. After the incident surfaced online, a family launched a $25 million lawsuit against the park, the Daily Mail reports. The outlet confirmed that the character is being removed from the theme park in Philadelphia, and staff noted the cancellation is occurring amid the controversy.
You're Trying To Give Your Kids An Amazing Childhood. How Much Will They Remember?
Parents expend an enormous amount of energy curating meaningful experiences for their kids. But which memories will they actually carry with them into adulthood?
MedicalXpress
Research shows parents are 'winging it' on their kids' mobile use
As many parents will attest, children and teens' mobile use is a significant source of family arguments. But new Edith Cowan University (ECU) research is shedding light on the issue to help millennial parents who are literally making it up as they go when it comes to digital media use in the home.
MedicalXpress
First study of its kind links moms' problems to adolescent attachment
It should come as no great surprise that mothers have profound influence on their children. But what about mothers who have their own personality disorder symptoms, such as problems getting along with others? New research finds, for the first time, that maternal personality disorder symptoms impact their adolescent children who subsequently show a higher likelihood of insecure attachment.
ohmymag.co.uk
People pleasing: Stop doing these ‘nice' things at work
We all want to have decent, cordial relationship with the people we work with, after all, you spend more than half your waking time with them. However, some people tend to go the extra mile to ensure that the people around them are comfortable or happy with them. People pleasing affects your mental health and self-worth. Here’s how to know if you are the office pushover.
Kids may have secret weapon in fighting off COVID
BOSTON - Children may have an advantage when it comes to fighting off COVID, and their secret weapon may be their noses. Children tend to experience milder symptoms of COVID compared to adults, and Australian researchers may have discovered one reason why. They found that the lining of children's noses...
blavity.com
College Requirements For Police Forces Can Save Black Lives, But At What Cost?
Written by Thaddeus L. Johnson, Georgia State University and Natasha N. Johnson, Georgia State University. Police forces requiring at least a two-year college degree for employment are less likely to employ officers who engage in actions that cause the deaths of Black and unarmed citizens, according to our new peer-reviewed study of data on 235 U.S. city police departments from 2000 to 2016.
Billboards get Poles talking low birth rate
The billboards are hard to miss: large and plastered all over Poland, they show two blonde girls in immaculate white posing in a wheat field. Observers have been quick to point out that the figures in the original billboard are incorrect: official statistics show Polish women were having fewer than four children on average during the 1950s.
