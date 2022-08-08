Read full article on original website
Marin firefighters have been both lucky and good when it comes to devastating wildfires
When it comes to devastating wildfires, Marin’s been lucky. Very lucky. But that good fortune could change with one little spark in the wrong place and the wrong time. That knowledge is what keeps Marin firefighters up at night. Consider this story in the San Francisco Chronicle about a careless cigarette that sparked a fire on Mount Tamalpais, terrain that hasn’t burned since 1945.
Tales of Sausalito: Taking the late-night ferry
PHOTO FROM ANNE T. KENT CALIFORNIA ROOM COLLECTION. A car leaves the Sausalito auto ferry landing, circa 1927. Northwestern Pacific railroad pictured at left. Robert L. Harrison and Larry Clinton/Sausalito Historical Society. “Late night ferry service between Marin County and San Francisco has been a long-running concern for county residents,”...
Can sea otters make a comeback in Marin?
Would you like to see the Marin shoreline re-populated with those cute, playful enhydra lutris?. Enhydra lutris – sea otters – used to be everywhere along the Northern California and Oregon coasts until they were hunted to near extinction. But now there’s a new federal report raising the possibility of bringing back the little critter.
Mill Valley ex-mayor resigns, moves to Sonoma County
Mill Valley City Councilmember Sashi McEntee, who sparked a firestorm by making an offhand comment during the Black Lives Matter movement, has resigned her seat as she is moving to Sonoma County. McEntee, now Sashi Sabaratnam after a recent divorce and marriage, works for the California Cooperative extension in Sonoma...
No contest plea for DUI Marin deputy; new sheriff mum on potential discipline
In a plea arrangement, a Marin County sheriff’s sergeant pleaded no contest to a DUI charge. In return, a hit-and-run charge was dismissed. San Rafael resident Michael James Brovelli, 49, entered the plea last week in Sonoma County Superior Court. Brovelli was in a Marin County Sheriff’s vehicle when...
