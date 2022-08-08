ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marin firefighters have been both lucky and good when it comes to devastating wildfires

When it comes to devastating wildfires, Marin’s been lucky. Very lucky. But that good fortune could change with one little spark in the wrong place and the wrong time. That knowledge is what keeps Marin firefighters up at night. Consider this story in the San Francisco Chronicle about a careless cigarette that sparked a fire on Mount Tamalpais, terrain that hasn’t burned since 1945.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
Tales of Sausalito: Taking the late-night ferry

PHOTO FROM ANNE T. KENT CALIFORNIA ROOM COLLECTION. A car leaves the Sausalito auto ferry landing, circa 1927. Northwestern Pacific railroad pictured at left. Robert L. Harrison and Larry Clinton/Sausalito Historical Society. “Late night ferry service between Marin County and San Francisco has been a long-running concern for county residents,”...
SAUSALITO, CA
Can sea otters make a comeback in Marin?

Would you like to see the Marin shoreline re-populated with those cute, playful enhydra lutris?. Enhydra lutris – sea otters – used to be everywhere along the Northern California and Oregon coasts until they were hunted to near extinction. But now there’s a new federal report raising the possibility of bringing back the little critter.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
Mill Valley ex-mayor resigns, moves to Sonoma County

Mill Valley City Councilmember Sashi McEntee, who sparked a firestorm by making an offhand comment during the Black Lives Matter movement, has resigned her seat as she is moving to Sonoma County. McEntee, now Sashi Sabaratnam after a recent divorce and marriage, works for the California Cooperative extension in Sonoma...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
