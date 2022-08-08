When it comes to devastating wildfires, Marin’s been lucky. Very lucky. But that good fortune could change with one little spark in the wrong place and the wrong time. That knowledge is what keeps Marin firefighters up at night. Consider this story in the San Francisco Chronicle about a careless cigarette that sparked a fire on Mount Tamalpais, terrain that hasn’t burned since 1945.

MARIN COUNTY, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO