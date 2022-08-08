Read full article on original website
Related
Banning's Seth Fao focuses on studies, moving forward on and off football field
Banning High's Seth Fao struggled with online learning during COVID while dealing with family issues, but the football star is now up go speed in class.
Packers coach Matt LaFleur was 'pleased' with Jordan Love's play despite 3 interceptions
Packers coach Matt LaFleur said backup QB Jordan Love did "a lot of good things" against the 49ers, despite throwing a handful of interceptions.
Comments / 0