Gratiot County, MI

abc12.com

Back to the Bricks Tune Up Week fills downtown Fenton with show cars

FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Day 4 of the annual Back to the Bricks Tune Up Week filled downtown Fenton with show cars and enthusiasts excited to check them out. The parties are designed to build excitement for the main event on the bricks of Saginaw Street in downtown Flint on Aug. 20. Many of the rides on display were constructed in Mid-Michigan.
FENTON, MI
WOOD

DEA brings Operation Engage to West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On Thursday, agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration were in Grand Rapids to discuss multiple efforts going on in West Michigan to regulate controlled substances in communities. One of those efforts is through a program called Operation Engage. The initiative is meant to help...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
abc12.com

Woman seriously injured in crash on U.S. 10 in Midland

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - A woman is recovering from serious injuries after a crash on westbound U.S. 10 in Midland on Wednesday evening. The Midland Police Department says a vehicle traveling west near Sturgeon Avenue slowed to avoid debris in the roadway when a second vehicle slammed into the rear around 6:05 p.m.
MIDLAND, MI
abc12.com

Drivers show off hot cars at Back to the Bricks Tune-Up party

LINDEN, Mich. (WJRT) - The Back to the Bricks Tune Up Week festivities continued Wednesday with a car show in Linden. The popularity of the tour around Genesee County shows these events aren't just about looking at cool cars. It's also about emotion, sentiment and the value these vehicles have to their owners.
LINDEN, MI
abc12.com

Oak Hills emerges as preferred new name for Flint Township

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Oak Hills could become the new name of Flint Township. Oak Hills emerged as the top name choice among businesses and residents who completed the survey. The name was unveiled Thursday morning by the Downtown Development Authority. However, the name change is far from a...
FLINT, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan State Police arrest 3 for drug-related crimes in separate stops

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police troopers from the First District made multiple drug-related arrests in Ingham County on Friday morning. During a morning traffic stop, officials from the Michigan State Police (MSP) said they arrested a 21-year-old for operating a vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Mar-A-Lago...
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
MLive

Bay County man charged with pointing shotgun at Amazon delivery drivers

FRASER TWP, MI — A Bay County man is facing criminal charges after allegedly threatening Amazon delivery drivers with a shotgun. About 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 7, sheriff’s deputies responded to North Elevator Road near East Anderson Road in Fraser Township for an assault complaint. They spoke with two men who said they had been in a vehicle delivering packages ordered from Amazon.
BAY COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Flint firefighter resigns, another disciplined for actions at deadly fire

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - One Flint firefighter has resigned and another faced unspecified discipline for their actions at the scene of a deadly fire on West Pulaski Avenue last May. Flint Fire Chief Raymond Barton confirmed on Wednesday that one firefighter submitted his resignation, effective July 25. The other firefighter...
FLINT, MI
WLNS

SPARROW: Emergency rooms overwhelmed with patients

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The emergency room is normally a pretty busy place, but Sparrow’s has been busier than usual. Officials say more and more patients are coming in for non-life-threatening injuries and it’s pushing wait times to the limit. Sparrow Officials say some patients have even waited up to 48 hours to receive care, […]
LANSING, MI
abc12.com

Back to the Bricks Tune Up Week takes over Linden

LINDEN, Mich. (WJRT) - Back to the Bricks Tune Up Week continued Wednesday with the third stop in Linden. Dozens of show cars filled the city to drum up interest for the main Back to the Bricks car show next week on the bricks of Saginaw Street in downtown Flint.
LINDEN, MI
wsgw.com

Woman Injured in US-10 Crash

Westbound US-10 near Sturgeon Road in Midland County was closed for about two hours Wednesday, August 10 after a crash. Police say the crash occurred just after 6:00 p.m. when a vehicle heading west slowed down for some debris in the road and was rear ended by a second vehicle. A woman in one of the vehicles suffered serious injuries after becoming trapped. She was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition. Three people in the other vehicle refused treatment.
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI
wsgw.com

Rough Water, Rip Current Blamed for Saginaw Bay Drowning Death

Saginaw Bay (source: U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service) A 65-year-old man from Commerce Township is dead after being knocked over by a wave about 11:00 a.m. Thursday on Saginaw Bay. Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson said the victim, Kelly Atwell, and another 65-year-old man, also from Commerce Township, were standing...
HURON COUNTY, MI

