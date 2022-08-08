Read full article on original website
Back to the Bricks Tune Up Week fills downtown Fenton with show cars
FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Day 4 of the annual Back to the Bricks Tune Up Week filled downtown Fenton with show cars and enthusiasts excited to check them out. The parties are designed to build excitement for the main event on the bricks of Saginaw Street in downtown Flint on Aug. 20. Many of the rides on display were constructed in Mid-Michigan.
DEA brings Operation Engage to West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On Thursday, agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration were in Grand Rapids to discuss multiple efforts going on in West Michigan to regulate controlled substances in communities. One of those efforts is through a program called Operation Engage. The initiative is meant to help...
Woman seriously injured in crash on U.S. 10 in Midland
MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - A woman is recovering from serious injuries after a crash on westbound U.S. 10 in Midland on Wednesday evening. The Midland Police Department says a vehicle traveling west near Sturgeon Avenue slowed to avoid debris in the roadway when a second vehicle slammed into the rear around 6:05 p.m.
Drivers show off hot cars at Back to the Bricks Tune-Up party
LINDEN, Mich. (WJRT) - The Back to the Bricks Tune Up Week festivities continued Wednesday with a car show in Linden. The popularity of the tour around Genesee County shows these events aren't just about looking at cool cars. It's also about emotion, sentiment and the value these vehicles have to their owners.
Oak Hills emerges as preferred new name for Flint Township
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Oak Hills could become the new name of Flint Township. Oak Hills emerged as the top name choice among businesses and residents who completed the survey. The name was unveiled Thursday morning by the Downtown Development Authority. However, the name change is far from a...
Michigan State Police arrest 3 for drug-related crimes in separate stops
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police troopers from the First District made multiple drug-related arrests in Ingham County on Friday morning. During a morning traffic stop, officials from the Michigan State Police (MSP) said they arrested a 21-year-old for operating a vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Mar-A-Lago...
Bay County man charged with pointing shotgun at Amazon delivery drivers
FRASER TWP, MI — A Bay County man is facing criminal charges after allegedly threatening Amazon delivery drivers with a shotgun. About 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 7, sheriff’s deputies responded to North Elevator Road near East Anderson Road in Fraser Township for an assault complaint. They spoke with two men who said they had been in a vehicle delivering packages ordered from Amazon.
Gruesome Northern Michigan Murder – Hunters Chopped Up and Fed to Pigs
Northern Michigan was rocked in 1985 when two hunters went missing and were discovered having been mutilated and fed to hogs. Two men from St. Clair Shores were on their way to their family's hunting cabin across the state in White Cloud. Brian Ognjan and David Tyll, both 27 years...
25 beagles rescued from testing facility arrive in West Michigan
The Humane Society of West Michigan has received 25 new arrivals. 25 of the testing facility rescue beagles have now arrived in Grand Rapids.
Flint firefighter resigns, another disciplined for actions at deadly fire
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - One Flint firefighter has resigned and another faced unspecified discipline for their actions at the scene of a deadly fire on West Pulaski Avenue last May. Flint Fire Chief Raymond Barton confirmed on Wednesday that one firefighter submitted his resignation, effective July 25. The other firefighter...
SPARROW: Emergency rooms overwhelmed with patients
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The emergency room is normally a pretty busy place, but Sparrow’s has been busier than usual. Officials say more and more patients are coming in for non-life-threatening injuries and it’s pushing wait times to the limit. Sparrow Officials say some patients have even waited up to 48 hours to receive care, […]
Midland County Humane Society finding homes for dozens of rescued beagles
MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - The latest batch of beagles at the Midland County Humane Society is almost fully adopted after arriving on Monday in the early hours of the morning. They're just a fraction of the 4000 dogs rescued from an Envigo breeding facility in Virginia following an investigation and lawsuit earlier in 2022.
Back to the Bricks Tune Up Week takes over Linden
LINDEN, Mich. (WJRT) - Back to the Bricks Tune Up Week continued Wednesday with the third stop in Linden. Dozens of show cars filled the city to drum up interest for the main Back to the Bricks car show next week on the bricks of Saginaw Street in downtown Flint.
These 2 Michigan Cities Landed on the “40 Worst to Visit” and It’s Not Ok
Not exactly the list everyone is hoping to land on. Being named the worst of anything is less than flattering. Trust us, we know, our professional sports teams here in Michigan continually take a hit, but now our cities?. Get this, MindYourDollars.com just came out with its list of "The...
Woman Injured in US-10 Crash
Westbound US-10 near Sturgeon Road in Midland County was closed for about two hours Wednesday, August 10 after a crash. Police say the crash occurred just after 6:00 p.m. when a vehicle heading west slowed down for some debris in the road and was rear ended by a second vehicle. A woman in one of the vehicles suffered serious injuries after becoming trapped. She was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition. Three people in the other vehicle refused treatment.
Flint water victims still waiting on claims process; disappointed by mistrial
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – About 43,000 claims packages were submitted by Flint residents who are trying to get a piece of the $626 million Flint water crisis settlement. According to the claims administrator within the last month they have been verifying claim submissions and digitizing all claims filed by paper.
Sheriff: Swans found decapitated in Lake Fenton case done, prosecutor will decide if to issue charges
LAKE FENTON, Mich. (WNEM) - Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announced Wednesday their investigation of three swans found decapitated over the weekend has ended. The sheriff said Genesee county Prosecutor David Leyton will review the case. Deputies found the swans on Saturday at about 2 p.m. between Rocky Point and...
Jury picked, evidence next for second trial in alleged Gov. Whitmer plot
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) - Federal prosecutors are set to begin building their case against two men described as leaders of a 2020 scheme to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. It's the government's second chance to get convictions after a jury couldn’t deliver a unanimous verdict last spring. Opening...
Rough Water, Rip Current Blamed for Saginaw Bay Drowning Death
Saginaw Bay (source: U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service) A 65-year-old man from Commerce Township is dead after being knocked over by a wave about 11:00 a.m. Thursday on Saginaw Bay. Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson said the victim, Kelly Atwell, and another 65-year-old man, also from Commerce Township, were standing...
