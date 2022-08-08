ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MMAmania.com

Why didn’t Bo Nickal earn UFC contract? Dana White explains...

Three-time NCAA Division I National Champion and American Top Team (ATT) wrestling coach Bo Nickal made his highly-anticipated mixed martial arts (MMA) debut as part of Dana White’s weekly “Contender Series” program last night (Tues., Aug. 9, 2022) inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMAmania.com

Kamaru Usman: Conor McGregor is ‘done as a champion’

Despite always being one fight away from a title shot, Conor McGregor’s time as a mixed martial arts (MMA) champion may be over ... at least Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman, believes it is. McGregor remains sidelined after breaking his leg during his last time out...
UFC
MMAmania.com

UFC San Diego preview, ‘Vera vs. Cruz’ predictions

Streaking UFC bantamweight contender Marlon Vera looks to continue his improbable run up the 135-pound ladder when he collides with former division champion Dominick Cruz atop the UFC San Diego MMA event, scheduled for this Sat. night (Aug. 13, 2022) on both ESPN and ESPN+ from inside Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California. Vera is currently ranked No. 5 in the promotion’s “official” rankings against No. 8 for Cruz, so it’s not unreasonable to think a win for “Chito” — marking his fourth straight — would put him on a very short list of eligible title contenders. Conversely, shutting down the red-hot Vera could be “The Dominator’s” ticket back into the bantamweight Top 5 (and title contention).
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
San Diego, CA
Sports
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Local
California Sports
MMAmania.com

Live: Bellator 284 ceremonial weigh-in video stream | Gracie vs. Yamauchi

Bellator 284 is set to go down tomorrow night (Fri., Aug. 12, 2022) live from inside Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Headlining the event will be a Welterweight fight between top contenders Neiman Gracie and Goiti Yamauchi. In the co-main event, heavy hitters Valentin Moldavsky and Steve Mowry will take center stage.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Petr Yan
Person
Dominick Cruz
MMAmania.com

Molly McCann vs. Erin Blanchfield booked for UFC 281 at MSG

Fresh off her first round technical knockout win over Hannah Goldy at UFC London a few weeks ago (. ), Molly McCann has her next fight set up, as “Meatball” is in line to face Erin Blanchfield at the upcoming UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) event inside Madison Square Garden in New York City on Nov. 12, 2022.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MMAmania.com

UFC San Diego - New Blood: Mexico, Brazil, Poland, USA!

Fight Nights generally feature several fresh faces, and thanks to some withdrawals, UFC San Diego this weekend (Sat., Aug. 13, 2022) will have more than usual. On this edition of “New Blood,” the series where I suffer more than anyone else in the world when fight cards get reshuffled, we look at two elite young Strawweights, Poland’s latest Heavyweight, and a CFFC champion.
SAN DIEGO, CA
MMAmania.com

Leon Edwards: UFC 278 is perfect time to fight broken down Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman is currently riding a 15-fight UFC win streak. The Welterweight kingpin has defended his title five times, and he’s widely regarded as the current pound-for-pound king of the sport. Comparisons to previous Welterweight kingpin Georges St. Pierre are rampant, and Usman has talked about jumping two weight classes directly into a title fight.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
MMAmania.com

Daniel Cormier doesn’t expect camp change to help Tony Ferguson, ‘His time has passed’

Times have been tough for Tony Ferguson. It appears very much as if Father Time has caught up to “El Cucuy.” Since his UFC 249 beatdown suffered at the hands of Justin Gaethje, Ferguson has largely looked underwhelming inside the cage, unable to assert his style or find much real success. He’s been on the wrong end of bad losses and generally looked slow in the process.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Stream Ufc San Diego#Espn#Sat
MMAmania.com

War! Watch Dominick Cruz vs. Pedro Munhoz full fight video | UFC San Diego

Dominick Cruz is set to headline the upcoming UFC San Diego fight card opposite Marlon Vera, which is set to go down this Saturday night (Aug. 13, 2022) inside Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California. LIVE! Stream UFC San Diego On ESPN+. PIVOTAL BANTAMWEIGHT CLASH! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns...
SAN DIEGO, CA
MMAmania.com

Jiri Prochazka vs. Glover Teixeira 2 in the works for UFC 282

The two top Light Heavyweights in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) are getting their wish of rematching. MMA Fighting has confirmed that verbal agreements are currently in place for the current champion, Jiri Prochazka, to run things back against Glover Teixeira at UFC 282 on Dec. 10, 2022. No location has been set for the year-end pay-per-view (PPV), but the expectation is for it to take place inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMAmania.com

Midnight Mania! Jake Paul slams Dana White, UFC sheep over latest fighter pay comments

Every once in a while, it seems like UFC President Dana White and social media star/boxer Jake Paul might actually start getting along. White refuses to fully deny Paul a chance to scrap inside the Octagon, and on occasion, Paul has reached across the table and offered terms. Then, the subject of fighter pay comes up, and all bets are once again off.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Sports
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
MMAmania.com

X-Factor! Check out some UFC San Diego main card predictions

This weekend (Sat., Aug. 13, 2022), Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will travel to Pechanga Arena in San Diego, Calif., for UFC San Diego. In the main event, former 135-pound champion, Dominick Cruz, aims to fully rejoin the title hunt by toppling streaking contender, Marlon Vera. Before the big Bantamweight bout, however, we have a rather nice group of fights to analyze, as the event continues the trend of booking better bouts when the show leaves Las Vegas.
SAN DIEGO, CA
MMAmania.com

Fighter on Fighter: Breaking down UFC San Diego’s Dominick Cruz

Long-time Bantamweight kingpin, Dominick Cruz, will work toward regaining his throne by taking out ultra violent contender, Marlon Vera, this Saturday (Aug. 13, 2022) at UFC San Diego inside Pechanga Arena in southern California. Cruz is a 36-year-old Bantamweight who’s undergone myriad knee surgeries over the years. For him to...
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy