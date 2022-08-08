Read full article on original website
MMAmania.com
Why didn’t Bo Nickal earn UFC contract? Dana White explains...
Three-time NCAA Division I National Champion and American Top Team (ATT) wrestling coach Bo Nickal made his highly-anticipated mixed martial arts (MMA) debut as part of Dana White’s weekly “Contender Series” program last night (Tues., Aug. 9, 2022) inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.
MMAmania.com
Makhachev: UFC threatened to give title fight to Michael Chandler, forcing Charles Oliveira to sign contract
Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira did not want to fight top contender Islam Makhachev for the 155-pound strap, so “Do Bronx” instead asked for alternate fights against Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz and when that didn’t work, he tried to negotiate a bigger paycheck. That’s according...
MMAmania.com
Kamaru Usman: Conor McGregor is ‘done as a champion’
Despite always being one fight away from a title shot, Conor McGregor’s time as a mixed martial arts (MMA) champion may be over ... at least Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman, believes it is. McGregor remains sidelined after breaking his leg during his last time out...
MMAmania.com
UFC San Diego preview, ‘Vera vs. Cruz’ predictions
Streaking UFC bantamweight contender Marlon Vera looks to continue his improbable run up the 135-pound ladder when he collides with former division champion Dominick Cruz atop the UFC San Diego MMA event, scheduled for this Sat. night (Aug. 13, 2022) on both ESPN and ESPN+ from inside Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California. Vera is currently ranked No. 5 in the promotion’s “official” rankings against No. 8 for Cruz, so it’s not unreasonable to think a win for “Chito” — marking his fourth straight — would put him on a very short list of eligible title contenders. Conversely, shutting down the red-hot Vera could be “The Dominator’s” ticket back into the bantamweight Top 5 (and title contention).
MMAmania.com
Live: Bellator 284 ceremonial weigh-in video stream | Gracie vs. Yamauchi
Bellator 284 is set to go down tomorrow night (Fri., Aug. 12, 2022) live from inside Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Headlining the event will be a Welterweight fight between top contenders Neiman Gracie and Goiti Yamauchi. In the co-main event, heavy hitters Valentin Moldavsky and Steve Mowry will take center stage.
MMAmania.com
Watch Bellator 284: Free ‘Prelims’ live streaming video | Gracie vs. Yamauchi
Bellator 284 is set to go down later TONIGHT (Fri., Aug. 12, 2022) inside Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D., featuring a Welterweight fight between Neiman Gracie and Goiti Yamauchi. In the co-main event, Heavyweight brawlers Valentin Moldavsky will face off against Steve Mowry. While you will have to have...
MMAmania.com
Lin Heqin: ‘Role model’ Zhang Weili and team led to ‘great MMA journey’
Among China’s finest mixed martial artists, some of the absolute best reside within the 115 pound weight class where multiple have helped each other out at one point or another — at least in the case of ONE Championship’s Lin Heqin and a now historical figure. The...
MMAmania.com
Patricky Pitbull vs Usman Nurmagomedov title fight targeted for Bellator 288 on Nov. 18
A title fight between current Bellator MMA Lightweight champion, Patricky Pitbull, and undefeated (15-0) 155-pound wrecking machine, Usman Nurmagomedov, is being targeted to go down at an upcoming event on Nov. 18, 2022. That’s according to MMA Junkie, who confirmed the plans for the match up after an initial report...
MMAmania.com
Molly McCann vs. Erin Blanchfield booked for UFC 281 at MSG
Fresh off her first round technical knockout win over Hannah Goldy at UFC London a few weeks ago (. ), Molly McCann has her next fight set up, as “Meatball” is in line to face Erin Blanchfield at the upcoming UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) event inside Madison Square Garden in New York City on Nov. 12, 2022.
MMAmania.com
UFC San Diego - New Blood: Mexico, Brazil, Poland, USA!
Fight Nights generally feature several fresh faces, and thanks to some withdrawals, UFC San Diego this weekend (Sat., Aug. 13, 2022) will have more than usual. On this edition of “New Blood,” the series where I suffer more than anyone else in the world when fight cards get reshuffled, we look at two elite young Strawweights, Poland’s latest Heavyweight, and a CFFC champion.
MMAmania.com
Leon Edwards: UFC 278 is perfect time to fight broken down Kamaru Usman
Kamaru Usman is currently riding a 15-fight UFC win streak. The Welterweight kingpin has defended his title five times, and he’s widely regarded as the current pound-for-pound king of the sport. Comparisons to previous Welterweight kingpin Georges St. Pierre are rampant, and Usman has talked about jumping two weight classes directly into a title fight.
MMAmania.com
Daniel Cormier doesn’t expect camp change to help Tony Ferguson, ‘His time has passed’
Times have been tough for Tony Ferguson. It appears very much as if Father Time has caught up to “El Cucuy.” Since his UFC 249 beatdown suffered at the hands of Justin Gaethje, Ferguson has largely looked underwhelming inside the cage, unable to assert his style or find much real success. He’s been on the wrong end of bad losses and generally looked slow in the process.
MMAmania.com
War! Watch Dominick Cruz vs. Pedro Munhoz full fight video | UFC San Diego
Dominick Cruz is set to headline the upcoming UFC San Diego fight card opposite Marlon Vera, which is set to go down this Saturday night (Aug. 13, 2022) inside Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California. LIVE! Stream UFC San Diego On ESPN+. PIVOTAL BANTAMWEIGHT CLASH! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns...
MMAmania.com
Jiri Prochazka vs. Glover Teixeira 2 in the works for UFC 282
The two top Light Heavyweights in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) are getting their wish of rematching. MMA Fighting has confirmed that verbal agreements are currently in place for the current champion, Jiri Prochazka, to run things back against Glover Teixeira at UFC 282 on Dec. 10, 2022. No location has been set for the year-end pay-per-view (PPV), but the expectation is for it to take place inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
MMAmania.com
Bellator 284 results: Live streaming play-by-play updates | ‘Gracie vs. Yamauchi’
Bellator 284 is primed and ready to go down later TONIGHT (Fri., Aug. 12, 2022) inside Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D., featuring a Welterweight bout between submission specialist, Neiman Gracie, and Goiti Yamauchi. Co-headlining the event will be a hard-hitting Heavyweight affair between Valentin Moldavsky and Steve Mowry. Many...
MMAmania.com
Midnight Mania! Jake Paul slams Dana White, UFC sheep over latest fighter pay comments
Every once in a while, it seems like UFC President Dana White and social media star/boxer Jake Paul might actually start getting along. White refuses to fully deny Paul a chance to scrap inside the Octagon, and on occasion, Paul has reached across the table and offered terms. Then, the subject of fighter pay comes up, and all bets are once again off.
MMAmania.com
Jon Jones fans panic as jacked Francis Ngannou muscles up to nearly 300 pounds
Reigning UFC 265-pound champion Francis Ngannou is coming off major knee surgery which means “The Predator” is limited in what he can do inside the gym. Simply put, no more pesky cardio machines to get in the way of heavyweight GAINZ. How heavy?. “A lot, a lot more...
MMAmania.com
X-Factor! Check out some UFC San Diego main card predictions
This weekend (Sat., Aug. 13, 2022), Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will travel to Pechanga Arena in San Diego, Calif., for UFC San Diego. In the main event, former 135-pound champion, Dominick Cruz, aims to fully rejoin the title hunt by toppling streaking contender, Marlon Vera. Before the big Bantamweight bout, however, we have a rather nice group of fights to analyze, as the event continues the trend of booking better bouts when the show leaves Las Vegas.
MMAmania.com
Fighter on Fighter: Breaking down UFC San Diego’s Dominick Cruz
Long-time Bantamweight kingpin, Dominick Cruz, will work toward regaining his throne by taking out ultra violent contender, Marlon Vera, this Saturday (Aug. 13, 2022) at UFC San Diego inside Pechanga Arena in southern California. Cruz is a 36-year-old Bantamweight who’s undergone myriad knee surgeries over the years. For him to...
MMAmania.com
Jared Cannonier vs. Sean Strickland targeted for October UFC Fight Night main event
The fallout from UFC 276 in July 2022 continues as another big Middleweight contest is on the way. Per Ariel Helwani, the promotion is working on locking in the main event for its Oct. 15, 2022, fight night event in Las Vegas, Nevada. Featured in the headliner is expected to be a clash of top contenders, Jared Cannonier versus Sean Strickland.
