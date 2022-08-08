President Biden approves Gov. Parson's request for federal disaster declaration for St. Louis flooding

Read full article on original website
KOMU
Kentucky governor says FEMA denying too many requests for assistance
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's governor says the Federal Emergency Management Agency is denying too many requests for assistance in flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky. Gov. Andy Beshear urged those getting turned down to take their cases directly to agency representatives in the region. Surging waters swept away homes, inundated communities and led to at least 38 deaths.
KOMU
Farmers at State Fair express concern about drought in Missouri
SEDALIA − The 2022 Missouri State Fair started on Thursday, and for some Missouri farmers, the drought is causing concern. The fair runs Aug. 11 through Aug. 22. People from across Missouri can buy tickets for the fair and see horses, cattle, pigs and other animals. The fair also has a carnival and food stands for the public.
KOMU
Missouri Task Force 1 returns to Columbia Friday after Kentucky deployment
COLUMBIA − Missouri Task Force 1 is expected to arrive back in Columbia around noon Friday after helping with flood recovery efforts in eastern Kentucky. MO-TF1 received their demobilization efforts Thursday morning and are currently on their way back to Boone County Fire Protection District headquarters, according to a Facebook post from BCFPD.
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Friday, Aug. 12
Boone County 911 dispatcher shortage could affect call wait times. Boone County Joint Communications (BCJC) needs more dispatch workers in its emergency communications center. Dispatcher shortages have been reported across the state. In Boone County, the budget has allotted 61 emergency telecommunicators. However, there are currently only 33 full-time workers, leaving the joint communications department with 28 vacancies.
KOMU
Missourians come together at Columbia conference for addiction recovery research
COLUMBIA - More than 250 people attended the Missouri Coalition of Recovery Support Providers (MCRSP) conference in Columbia Thursday. The conference is for recovered substance users to meet and talk about research. They discover the best practices build communities amongst one another. MCRSP is a statewide association of 126 different...
KOMU
Missouri family says racism led to pool party cancellation
LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. (AP) — A Black family says racism prompted a suburban Kansas City water park to cancel a private pool party for their son's birthday. Chris Evans, of Lee's Summit, says he signed a contract to have the party with about 250 guests for his 17-year-old son's birthday on Saturday at the Summit Waves park in Lee's Summit.
KOMU
Honor roll student home for the summer is latest victim of violent crime in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) -- A mother’s pain is turning into a plea after her son was shot and killed after being robbed while taking a nap in his car. Demario Smith was a University City High School honor roll student, he was murdered weeks before his sophomore year at Morehouse College.
KOMU
Child care centers adjust pricing before students return to the classroom
JEFFERSON CITY - In Missouri, child care costs are on the rise. The average annual cost of infant care in Missouri is $10,041, or $837 per month, according to the Economic Policy Institute. Child care for a 4-year-old costs $7,014, or $584 each month. According to a survey by Care.com,...
KOMU
A sunny Thursday with additional clouds on Friday
Scammers are impersonating members of the Boone County Sheriff's Office in mid-Missouri's latest phone scam. Here's what you need to know today.
KOMU
Forecast: While seasonal for now, weekend temps are trending warm again
The temperatures have been more comfortable and 'normal' for August this week, but it's about to get hot again in Missouri. Many areas will be waking up to temperatures in the upper 50s this morning across mid-Missouri and we could see another round of dense fog, although this time will be more patchy and limited to river valleys and fog-prone areas.
KOMU
Firefighters continue battling large Hawaii wildfire
HONOLULU (AP) — Dozens of firefighters are battling a large wildfire in a rural area of Hawaii's Big Island. Gusts and arid conditions are making it difficult to contain the blaze. The fire started in the western reaches of the U.S. Army’s Pohakuloa Training Area, which is above the...
KOMU
Forecast: Seasonal mid-week temps, humidity stays in check for another warm weekend
Fog will start out Wednesday before we get another sunny and warm afternoon in Mid-Missouri. Areas of patchy fog may be possible during your morning Drives on Wednesday and Thursday mornings. Air temperatures will be quite cool in the 50s to lower 60s over the next two nights and could reach the dew point. Watch for fog prone areas to produce this fog which will lead to reduced visibility through 8:30am.
KOMU
2-year-old boy airlifted to hospital after near drowning at Lake of the Ozarks
CAMDEN COUNTY - A 2-year-old boy suffered serious injuries after nearly drowning at the Lake of the Ozarks Wednesday. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol incident report, the boy wandered away from a residence and was located in the water. He was not wearing a life-jacket, the report said.
