These 6 high-inflammatory foods can sap your energy and raise your risk for chronic health conditions
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Inflammation get a bad rap, but it’s only partially deserved. If you catch a cold or stub your toe, you want the offending pathogen or injury to trigger an inflammatory response, because that’s what kicks off the healing process. Exercise also causes temporary inflammation; it helps you build muscle mass.
MedicalXpress
How does stroke impact your vision?
The visual pathway is very long and goes from the eyes to the occipital lobe, which is the region in the cerebral hemisphere that processes vision. Since the visual pathway goes through the cerebral hemisphere on each side, stroke affecting certain areas of the cerebral hemisphere will impact the visual pathway and produce visual field loss.
marthastewart.com
Going for a 15-Minute Walk Each Day Isn't Just Good for Your Body—It Boosts Brain Health, Too
We know that regular exercise is beneficial to your physical health, but new research says it also has a positive impact on your brain, as well. This doesn't mean, however, that you need to head out for a five mile run every day or hit the gym for hours on end—according to a new study published in the journal Neurology, even small amounts of exercise, like walking 15 minutes a day, has a noticeable effect on almost all regions of your brain.
healio.com
Combined aerobic and resistance training linked to metabolic adaptation in older women
An exercise program with both aerobic and resistance training is associated with metabolic adaptation in older women with overweight and obesity, according to study findings published in Obesity. “We were surprised that such a small volume of exercise and weight loss induced metabolic adaptation at the level of resting metabolic...
Freethink
After death, you’re aware that you’ve died, say scientists
Time of death is considered when a person has gone into cardiac arrest, which is the cessation of the electrical impulse that drives the heartbeat. As a result, the heart locks up. This moment when the heart stops is considered the clearest indication that someone has died. But what happens...
Warning Signs From Your Feet You Shouldn't Ignore
Many bodily sensations are normal and short-lived, but sometimes they can indicate a bigger problem. Here are signs to watch our for in your feet.
scitechdaily.com
Your Eyes Could Reveal if You Have ADHD or Autism
The eyes might disclose everything when it comes to ADHD and ASD. It’s often said that “the eyes tell it all.” According to a recent study from Flinders University and the University of South Australia, regardless of their outward expression, the eyes may be able to signal neurodevelopmental problems like ASD and ADHD.
MedicalXpress
Two heart medications tied to greater heart attack risk during very hot weather
For people with coronary heart disease, beta blockers can improve survival and quality of life, while aspirin and other anti-platelet medications can reduce the risk of a heart attack. But those protections could backfire during hot-weather events, a time when heart attacks are more likely. A new study has found...
Scientists finally found the reason behind why people die at around 80
As we have all commonly seen, the average age of people who have died naturally throughout history and worldwide has been roughly 80. However, since ancient times, people have questioned why death usually occurs at this age, while it often lasts much longer for other animals and beings.
Popular hot drink ‘lowers blood glucose levels in weeks – and could help prevent diabetes and silent killers’
A POPULAR hot drink could help prevent a package of serious diseases, science has found. Drinking more green tea made significant improvements to health - a finding which surprised US researchers. They believe the brew could offset risk factors that are linked to metabolic syndrome. Metabolic syndrome, according to the...
8 Signs You're Not Getting Enough Magnesium
Magnesium is an essential mineral involved in hundreds of functions in your body. But if your levels are very low, you could experience negative side effects. Magnesium plays an important role in maintaining nerve and muscle function, immune health and blood sugar levels. It also keeps the heart beating steady and keeps bones strong. Some research also suggests magnesium could play a role in preventing or managing health problems including diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease, according to the National Library of Medicine.
People who sleep on this side of the bed are more likely to be positive, study finds
New research has suggested that which side of the bed you sleep on may affect how you feel when you wake up.A survey by British Wool has found that people who sleep on the left side of the bed are more likely to feel optimistic when they are awake compared to those who sleep on the right side.The research, which surveyed 1,500 people, found that 66 per cent of people who sleep on the left side would describe themselves as “glass half full” type of people, compared to 60 per cent of right-side sleepers.In addition, right side sleepers are less...
This recalled honey is secretly filled with erectile dysfunction drugs, so stop eating it
Sexual enhancement products containing undeclared substances like Viagra are often recalled as they pose a life-threatening risk to some people. Shopaax issued a similar recall after US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) testing found that its Kingdom Honey Royal Honey VIP product contains Sildenafil. That’s the active ingredient in the...
Health Experts Agree: 2 Types Of Canned Food You Should Stop Buying Because They May Slow Your Metabolism
When it comes to preparing food, there’s no denying that efficiency is key. At a time when people are almost always on the go, it helps to have something that’s simple, easy to cook, and most of all, accessible. With that being said, it’s pretty safe to say that canned goods are usually one of the go-to options for a quick meal.
Eating This Fruit Can Actually Reduce The Risk Of Stroke By Shocking 46%
A STROKE is a potentially fatal condition that can develop when the blood flow to a portion of the brain is interrupted. Additionally, survivors may experience severe and disabling aftereffects for years. As with many medical conditions, certain foods are believed to reduce the risk of having a stroke. Ischemic...
Warning to anyone who suffers cold sores over ‘risk of deadly disease’
CATCHING a cold sore could increase your risk of developing a debilitating and deadly disease in later life, experts have warned. The unpleasant blister-like spots, which are often caught through kissing, are caused by a virus which lies dormant in the skin forever. For someone who has the virus, the...
If Your Skin Feels Like It Is Crawling You May Have This Rare Condition
If your skin is crawling, itching, or burning and has fibers sticking out of it, it could be a sign that you have this rare medical condition.
Urgent medicine recall: Check your home for these 63 recalled medicines
Vi-Jon issued a recall for various laxative products that might have been exposed to microbial contamination. Now, the company just expanded the recall to include additional medicine brands with the same problem. The updated recall covers 63 different versions of Magnesium Citrate Saline Laxative Oral Solution. Vi-Jon Magnesium Citrate Saline...
How eating bananas when they’re a specific shade ‘could prevent cancer’
EATING a slightly green banana each day could help prevent cancer in those with a family history of the disease, scientists have found. The team at Newcastle and Leeds Universities examined 1,000 people with Lynch syndrome, a genetic condition that increases your risk of certain cancers including bowel, ovary, stomach, womb and pancreatic.
People who drink between 1.5 and 3.5 cups of coffee per day are less likely to die - even if they add sugar, major study finds
Drinking between one-and-a-half and three-and-a-half cups of coffee a day could add years to your life, a major study finds. A Chinese research team monitored 171,000 people for seven years and found those who regularly drank coffee were about a third less likely to die than those who did not.
