Fortune

These 6 high-inflammatory foods can sap your energy and raise your risk for chronic health conditions

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Inflammation get a bad rap, but it’s only partially deserved. If you catch a cold or stub your toe, you want the offending pathogen or injury to trigger an inflammatory response, because that’s what kicks off the healing process. Exercise also causes temporary inflammation; it helps you build muscle mass.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

How does stroke impact your vision?

The visual pathway is very long and goes from the eyes to the occipital lobe, which is the region in the cerebral hemisphere that processes vision. Since the visual pathway goes through the cerebral hemisphere on each side, stroke affecting certain areas of the cerebral hemisphere will impact the visual pathway and produce visual field loss.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
marthastewart.com

Going for a 15-Minute Walk Each Day Isn't Just Good for Your Body—It Boosts Brain Health, Too

We know that regular exercise is beneficial to your physical health, but new research says it also has a positive impact on your brain, as well. This doesn't mean, however, that you need to head out for a five mile run every day or hit the gym for hours on end—according to a new study published in the journal Neurology, even small amounts of exercise, like walking 15 minutes a day, has a noticeable effect on almost all regions of your brain.
FITNESS
Freethink

After death, you’re aware that you’ve died, say scientists

Time of death is considered when a person has gone into cardiac arrest, which is the cessation of the electrical impulse that drives the heartbeat. As a result, the heart locks up. This moment when the heart stops is considered the clearest indication that someone has died. But what happens...
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Your Eyes Could Reveal if You Have ADHD or Autism

The eyes might disclose everything when it comes to ADHD and ASD. It’s often said that “the eyes tell it all.” According to a recent study from Flinders University and the University of South Australia, regardless of their outward expression, the eyes may be able to signal neurodevelopmental problems like ASD and ADHD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Health
LIVESTRONG.com

8 Signs You're Not Getting Enough Magnesium

Magnesium is an essential mineral involved in hundreds of functions in your body. But if your levels are very low, you could experience negative side effects. Magnesium plays an important role in maintaining nerve and muscle function, immune health and blood sugar levels. It also keeps the heart beating steady and keeps bones strong. Some research also suggests magnesium could play a role in preventing or managing health problems including diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease, according to the National Library of Medicine.
HEALTH
The Independent

People who sleep on this side of the bed are more likely to be positive, study finds

New research has suggested that which side of the bed you sleep on may affect how you feel when you wake up.A survey by British Wool has found that people who sleep on the left side of the bed are more likely to feel optimistic when they are awake compared to those who sleep on the right side.The research, which surveyed 1,500 people, found that 66 per cent of people who sleep on the left side would describe themselves as “glass half full” type of people, compared to 60 per cent of right-side sleepers.In addition, right side sleepers are less...
HEALTH
BGR.com

Urgent medicine recall: Check your home for these 63 recalled medicines

Vi-Jon issued a recall for various laxative products that might have been exposed to microbial contamination. Now, the company just expanded the recall to include additional medicine brands with the same problem. The updated recall covers 63 different versions of Magnesium Citrate Saline Laxative Oral Solution. Vi-Jon Magnesium Citrate Saline...
