2nd Annual Gotcha Day Helps Thousands of Cat Kids Find Homes

(PRESS RELEASE) CORNING, CA – Naturally Fresh Cat Litter, a leading eco-friendly cat litter brand, celebrated the “kitten season” of summer with its 2nd annual Gotcha Day initiative. Coming off last year’s successful summer-long event, Naturally Fresh set its sights on how to make this year’s Gotcha Day celebration even bigger. Inviting cat parents from across the country to join in on the fun, Naturally Fresh hosted a sweepstakes for the chance to win free vet care for one year, 1,000 pounds of litter donated to their favorite shelter or rescue, and more. The initiative was expanded to include seven well-deserving shelters throughout four major U.S. markets (Seattle, Portland, Phoenix, and Denver), increasing the matched adoption fees donation to over $20,000.
Green Coast Pet Launches Two New Flavors of Its Successful Pill-A-Pet Brand

(PRESS RELEASE) PASADENA, CALIFORNIA — Green Coast Pet, the national trend-leading pet treat and supplement brand, announced the introduction of two new flavors of its Pill-a-Pet pill wraps, Peanut Butter and Cheese flavor, complimenting the original, and very successful, Bacon Flavored Pill-a-Pet pill wrap. Pill-a-Pet pill wraps are a...
Pet Experts Team Up to Bring Pet Parent Experiences into the Twenty-First Century

(PRESS RELEASE) WORCESTER, MA — Blustream.io, the leader in after-sale product experience, announced an exclusive event for pet industry leaders at SuperZoo 2022. Pointr, Wholistic Pet Organics, and Blustream will be coming together to host the SuperZoo Happy Hour at Libertine Social on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, from 4-6 p.m. PT.
