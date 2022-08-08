Read full article on original website
Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)
Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
Anne Heche: The Latest on Her Blood Test Results and Condition (Report)
New details have come to light following Anne Heche’s fiery crash on Friday. Earlier this week, TMZ reported the LAPD had obtained a warrant for a sample of Heche’s blood. Now, LAPD sources tell the site that the blood has been tested and that alcohol was not found, but cocaine and fentanyl were. The sources emphasized that Anne’s blood was drawn after she was admitted to the hospital and that fentanyl can sometimes be used as a pain medication for hospital patients. The insiders say more testing and investigating is required to determine when the fentanyl entered her system.
Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Silence On Anne Heche Crash And Hospitalization
Ellen DeGeneres has spoken publicly following the Anne Heche accident.
Eric Trump Says Security Cameras Captured FBI Acting Improperly During Raid
Staff working at Mar-a-Lago said they refused to turn off the surveillance cameras on the property during Monday's FBI raid.
Dermatologist arrested after her husband secretly recorded her allegedly poisoning him with Drano, documents show
A California dermatologist has been arrested after her husband secretly recorded her allegedly poisoning him by pouring Drano into his drinks, according to officials and a filing for a restraining order. Dr. Yue Yu, 45, was arrested Thursday and booked into the Orange County Jail, the Irvine Police Department said...
Nurse in L.A. Crash That Killed Six Lost Her Olympian Boyfriend to Motorcycle Crash
The nurse allegedly responsible for the Los Angeles crash on Aug. 4 that killed six, including a baby and a pregnant woman heading to a prenatal checkup, had struggled after her Olympian boyfriend passed away in a high-profile motorcycle accident in 2017, the Daily Mail reports. The 37-year-old ICU nurse, Nicole Linton, had a “profound history” with mental illness, according to her attorneys. Linton, who had allegedly been involved in 13 prior accidents, was known among friends for threatening suicide after bad breakups, according to an anonymous source who spoke with Daily Mail. But the nurse hit a low point after Germaine Mason, the Olympic silver medalist she planned to marry, died in a tragic motorcycle accident in Jamaica after a night out with friend and fellow Olympian Usain Bolt, who was one of the first on the scene after the crash. Linton is accused of causing the explosive pile-up after she blew her Mercedes-Benz through a red light last Thursday at 90mph. She faces six charges of murder.Read it at Daily Mail
Makeup Mogul Jaclyn Hill's Former Husband Jon Dies After 'Sudden Tragedy'
Makeup mogul Jaclyn Hill is sharing some devastating news with her fans. Jaclyn took to her Instagram Story Thursday to share that her ex-husband, Jon Hill, has passed away after a "sudden tragedy." "It is with profound remorse and sorrow that we must report that our beloved Andrew Jonathan Hill...
