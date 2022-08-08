Read full article on original website
verywellhealth.com
What Causes Sickle Cell Anemia?
Sickle cell anemia is a genetically inherited disorder of the hemoglobin in red blood cells (RBC). Hemoglobin is the protein in RBCs that transports oxygen throughout the body. In people whose hemoglobin and RBCs function properly, the red blood cells are flexible and round and can move through small blood...
Adults can donate kidneys to children - as Andrew, 36, and his niece Sammy, 3, prove
Three-year-old Sammy Ayling was rescued from the brink of death thanks to her doting uncle. The toddler had suffered a congenital disorder in 2019 that had starved her kidneys of vital nutrients, causing them to fail. Doctors told her devastated parents, Stacey, 44, and Jim, 46, from Manchester, that she...
Three Blood Tests That Can Track Your Longevity
Blood tests have been a mainstay of preventive health, and health experts can use blood tests to track your physical wellbeing over time.
pharmacytimes.com
Daily Medication Pearl: Dalteparin Sodium (Fragmin)
Dalteparin sodium (Fragmin) is indicated for the extended treatment of symptomatic venous thromboembolism (VTE) to reduce VTE recurrence in adult patients with cancer, as well as several other indications. Dosing: Unstable angina: 120 international units (IU)/kg, DVT dosing could be from 2500 to 5000 IU. Dosage forms: Injection: 2500 IU/0.2...
IN THIS ARTICLE
verywellhealth.com
What Is Intra-Arterial Chemotherapy?
Intra-arterial chemotherapy is a way of delivering high doses of cancer-fighting drugs directly to a tumor's location. With intra-arterial chemotherapy, cancer drugs are delivered into the artery or arteries located closest to the tumor. Very little medication circulates throughout the rest of the body. This reduces certain side effects while...
Things You Should Never Do After Donating Blood
Donating just one pint of blood can save three lives. With that said, there are some activities to avoid soon after you have completed your blood donation.
