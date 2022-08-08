Last Light: release date and everything we know about the apocalyptic thriller

Based on Alex Scarrow’s international best-selling novel of the same name, comes the new limited series Last Light starring Matthew Fox. The show marks Fox’s triumphant return to the screen, having last been seen on television in the hit series Lost and the movie B one Tomahawk .

While it’s too early to know if his new role will garner critical acclaim that rivals his other projects, his fans should anticipate the best because at the very least, the concept of Last Light — surviving in a world without oil — sounds incredibly intriguing.

Here’s everything we know about Last Light.

Last Light premieres on Thursday, September 8, on Peacock . As of now, we are uncertain if the entire five-episode limited series debuts on September 8 or if episodes roll out on a weekly basis. However, once we receive confirmation, we’ll be sure to pass along that information.

Additionally, as of right now, we don’t yet have an official word as to when the series premieres in the UK, but we anticipate it very well could debut on Peacock via Sky TV . Once we receive more information, we’ll again be sure to pass along the update.

What is Last Light about?

Here is the synopsis of Last Light as reported by Peacock:

" Last Light is based on Alex Scarrow’s international best-selling novel Last Light , which tells the story of a family fighting to survive in a world that has been suddenly thrown into chaos.

"Petro-chemist Andy Nielsen knows how dependent the world is on oil; if something were to happen to the world’s oil supply, it would set off a chain reaction: transportation would grind to a halt, supplies would cease to be delivered, law enforcement would be overwhelmed. While on a business trip to the Middle East, Andy realizes that his worst fears are coming true and his family is separated at this crucial moment. His teenage daughter, Laura, is alone at home in London while his wife, Elena, and young son, Sam, are in Paris. Amid this chaos, each family member will sacrifice everything to find one another, despite the distance and the dangers that separate them."

Last Light cast

Joanne Froggatt as Elena Yeats and Taylor Fay as Sam Yeats in Last Light (Image credit: MGM Television/NBCU/Peacock)

As previously mentioned, the cast is led by Hollywood veteran Matthew Fox starring as Andy Yeats. Fox is most widely known for his roles as Jack Shephard in Lost and Charlie Salinger in Party of Five . While the Golden Globe and Emmy Award nominee has been in other projects since his departure from both series, Last Light marks his most significant return to acting since starring in 2015’s Bone Tomahawk .

Starring alongside Fox as Eleana Yeats is Joanne Froggatt. Froggatt is perhaps most recognizable for her role as Anna Bates in Downton Abbey: A New Era . She has additionally been featured in UK programming such as Sherwood and Angela Black .

Rounding out the rest of the cast are Alyth Ross ( Traces ), Amber Rose Revah ( The Punisher ), Victor Alli ( The Man Who Fell to Earth ), Tom Wlaschiha ( Stranger Things ), Hakeem Jomah ( Kidnap ) and Taylor Fay.

Last Light trailer

There is currently not an official Last Light trailer available. However, once one is released, we’ll be sure to upload it here.

How to watch Last Light

Last Light is a Peacock Original series. If you’re hoping to catch it when it airs, you need to have a subscription to Peacock Premium . Currently, the platform offers both an ad-supported and ad-free subscription.

Those in the UK hoping to catch the series should be able to do so at some point utilizing their access to Peacock via their Sky TV or NOW subscriptions when episodes become available. Though if that changes we'll update that info here.

