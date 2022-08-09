ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Cubs to cut OF Jason Heyward after the season

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PlhUy_0h9iN31R00

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs will cut ties with right fielder Jason Heyward after this season, ending one of baseball’s most expensive and unproductive free-agent signings with a year left on his contract.

“We’re not going have him with the team next year,” Cubs President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer said Monday. “We’ve already talked to him about that. We want to give him the full offseason to find an opportunity. For us, given where we are as a group and where we’re likely going to be in the corner outfield next year, with Seiya (Suzuki) in (right field), we’re going to move in a different direction.”

Heyward, who turns 33 on Tuesday, signed a $184 million, eight-year contract before the 2016 season but has batted only .245 with 62 home runs in seven seasons with the Cubs.

He famously rallied teammates with an inspirational pep talk during a rain delay late in Game 7 of the 2016 World Series in Cleveland. Chicago went on to win 8-7 in 10 innings, ending a championship drought that dated back to 1908.

Heyward is hitting .204 with one home run and 10 RBIs in 137 at-bats this season. He’s been on the 10-day injured list since June 27 because of right knee inflammation.

After releasing Heyward this winter, the Cubs will still owe him $22 million for the final year of his contract. Once he clears waivers, any team can sign him at the minimum major league salary.

“I think he’s a great sounding board for the guys, but Jason and I have talked about where things are going in the future,” Hoyer said. “For next year, we’re not going to have him as part of the team. We’ll go our separate directions at the end of the year and give him a chance to have that full offseason to find a job.”

Heyward was a regular on the 2016 Cubs team that won the World Series and was praised for that famous speech to teammates during Game 7.

He won Gold Glove awards in 2016 and 2017 for his defensive excellence in right field, but his offensive production has steadily dipped. That regression, combined with the addition of younger corner outfielders, put Heyward’s future with the Cubs in doubt.

“He doesn’t like it but understands where we are,” said Hoyer, who indicated Heyward wants to play.

In other news, the Cubs claimed outfielder Franmil Reyes off waivers from Cleveland. Reyes batted .213 with nine homers, 28 RBIs and a .603 OPS in 70 games with the Guardians this season. He struck out 104 times in 263 at-bats.

The 27-year-old Reyes is a .253 career hitter with 101 home runs and a .793 OPS in five major league seasons.

___

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Blackhawks announce 1-year contracts for D Jones, F Kurashev

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to one-year contracts with defenseman Caleb Jones and forward Philipp Kurashev. Jones and Kurashev were restricted free agents. Jones’ deal carries a $1,350,000 salary-cap hit, and Kurashev’s contract is worth $750,000. The team announced the moves on Friday. Training camp begins on Sept. 21. The 25-year-old Jones set career highs with five goals and 10 assists in 51 games in his first season with Chicago. He was acquired in the July 2021 trade that sent Duncan Keith to Edmonton.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Padres star Tatis suspended 80 games for positive drug test

WASHINGTON (AP) — San Diego Padres dynamo Fernando Tatis Jr., one of the brightest, freshest stars in all of Major League Baseball, was suspended 80 games on Friday after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance. MLB said Tatis tested positive for Clostebol, an anabolic steroid. Tatis said he accidentally took a medication to treat ringworm that contained the banned substance. The penalty imposed by MLB was effective immediately, meaning the shortstop — who had been out the entire season because of a broken wrist but was expected to return to the playoff contenders next week — cannot play in the majors this year. Tatis will miss the remaining 48 regular-season games this year and the first 32 next year. Any postseason games the Padres play this year would count toward the 80 that Tatis must sit out.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
The Associated Press

Rodon stays sharp at home, leads Giants past Pirates 5-3

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Carlos Rodon allowed two runs over six innings, Mike Yastrzemski drove in three runs and the San Francisco Giants beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-3 on Friday night. Just 7-14 since the All-Star break, the Giants snapped a four-game losing streak at home as they try to stay within striking distance of the postseason. At 55-57, they’re 7 ½ games behind the San Diego Padres for the National League’s third and final wild-card spot. Rodon (11-6) gave up six hits, struck out seven and didn’t allow a walk. His 2.95 ERA is tied for ninth in the league. The All-Star left-hander has been particularly sharp at home, where he improved to 6-1 with a 1.89 ERA, fifth best in the majors. Pittsburgh (45-68) lost for the sixth time in eight games despite getting homers from Rodolfo Castro, Ben Gamel and Greg Allen. Right-hander Bryse Wilson (2-7) took the loss, allowing four runs over 5 1/3 innings.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Associated Press

Urshela, Mahle power Twins to 4-0 victory over Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Gio Urshela had his 11th home run of the season among his three hits, Tyler Mahle pitched three-hit ball over six innings and the Minnesota Twins defeated the Los Angeles Angels 4-0 Friday night. Gilberto Celestino also went deep for the Twins, who had dropped six of their last seven road games. “When you look up, Gio has a great night, Celestino’s productive, that’s what made the night offensively for us. We’re going to continue to need that from those guys,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “Different parts of the order are going to have to contribute, but seeing those guys come up huge, we’re going to expect it.” It was Minnesota’s 10th shutout victory, and its first since the nightcap of a doubleheader at Cleveland on June 28. The Twins remained 1 1/2 games behind the Guardians in the AL Central after Cleveland’s 8-0 win at Toronto.
ANAHEIM, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Heyward
Person
Franmil Reyes
Person
Jed Hoyer
The Associated Press

Browns' Watson apologizes 'to all the women I have impacted'

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson apologized Friday “to all the women I have impacted” after being accused by two dozen women of sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions. Watson, who is facing a potential year-long NFL suspension, spoke before Cleveland’s exhibition opener in Jacksonville — his first game since Jan. 3, 2021, with the Houston Texans. Watson was suspended six games earlier this month by independent arbiter Sue L. Robinson, who concluded he violated the league’s personal conduct policy with “egregious” and “predatory” behavior. As part of her decision, the retired federal judge noted Watson’s lack of remorse.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Associated Press

Julio Rodriguez returns to lineup, Mariners beat Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Star rookie Julio Rodriguez got two hits in his return to the Seattle lineup and the Mariners took over the first wild-card position in the American League by beating the Texas Rangers 6-2 on Friday night. The 21-year-old Rodriguez, who put on an impressive show in the All-Star Home Run Derby, had missed the Mariners’ previous 11 games with a wrist injury. Rodriguez hit a tiebreaking, opposite-field single to shallow right with the bases loaded in the fourth inning. He was the first batter to face Jose Leclerc, who relieved Taylor Hearn (5-7). Rodriguez hit a grand slam off Leclerc at Globe Life Field on July 15.
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

Johnson contends for backup job in Denver, his 14th NFL team

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos journeyman quarterback Josh Johnson has been signed, released and signed again so often over his NFL career that he’s lost count. For the record: 27 signings/re-signings to go with 17 releases/cuts spanning 14 different teams, according to his lengthy transaction page. The 36-year-old can’t instantly recall all the quarterbacks he’s backed up, competed against or beaten out since being picked in the fifth round by Tampa Bay in 2008. He had to think for a long moment just to name the ones he’s crossed paths with who’ve won Super Bowl titles (three, by his tally). “If I’m leaving out somebody, sorry,” Johnson said with a laugh after a recent practice, where he continues to make a strong case to back up Russell Wilson. “Being able to throw the ball, put that jersey on, that’s a blessing. I’m just enjoying every minute of every moment.”
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2016 World Series#Baseball#Sports#The Chicago Cubs
The Associated Press

Cardinals beat Bengals 36-23 in preseason opener

The most encouraging sight for the Cincinnati Bengals in their preseason opener might have been quarterback Joe Burrow running warmup sprints with his teammates before the game. The Bengals star, who had an appendectomy on July 27, is expected to be ready for the regular-season opener Sept. 11. He watched from the sideline with the rest of the starters from both teams in a predictably sloppy preseason opener won by the Arizona Cardinals 36-23. Jonathan Ward, trying to win a spot in a crowded Arizona backfield, ran for a pair of 1-yard touchdowns in the second quarter. Trace McSorley and Jarrett Guarantano, in competition to be the third-string quarterback, shared the snaps for the Cardinals. McSorley, who was signed midway through the 2021 season, threw for 163 yards and a touchdown to Andre Baccellia.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Associated Press

Soto gets 2 hits, standing ovation as Padres beat Nats 10-5

WASHINGTON (AP) — On a night when Juan Soto was celebrated by his old team, his new team was more concerned about a player who wasn’t there — Fernando Tatis Jr. Soto had two hits and got a standing ovation in his return to Washington, and the San Diego Padres beat the Nationals 10-5 on Friday night after Tatis was suspended 80 games for a positive drug test. “This is a blow for us,” San Diego manager Bob Melvin said. “We’ll have to move on. I’m glad we made the moves we did over the deadline.” Soto, one of the best hitters in baseball at age 23 and a World Series champion in 2019 with Washington, was traded to San Diego on Aug. 2, a deal that became even more significant when the Padres learned Tatis would miss the rest of the season and the first 32 games next year. He tested positive for Clostebol, an anabolic steroid he said he took inadvertently as part of a medication.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Associated Press

AP source: Watson willing to accept 8-game suspension, fine

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson would accept an eight-game suspension and $5 million fine to avoid missing the entire season, a person familiar with his defense told The Associated Press on Thursday. Watson, who is facing a potential year-long ban for sexual misconduct, would agree to a lesser penalty in a settlement, said the person who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the case. The biggest question is whether the NFL would make this compromise. A settlement has always been possible, but it’s not clear if the sides are in active discussions.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Associated Press

Tucker's slam highlights 6-run fifth inning, Astros beat A's

HOUSTON (AP) — Kyle Tucker hit a grand slam in the fifth inning to rally the Houston Astros to a 7-5 win over the Oakland Athletics on Friday night. Houston trailed 2-0 before breaking loose for a six-run rally in the fifth. José Altuve doubled and scored on a single by Yuli Gurriel. Yordan Alvarez followed with another single, and Alex Bregman walked to load the bases for Tucker. After Tucker missed badly on an 82 mph slider from Sam Moll to make it a 1-2 count, the left-hander went back to the same pitch and this time Tucker pulled it a few rows deep into the right field seats. “I hit it pretty well, and I was like, ‘All right, sweet,’” Tucker said. “But then I was thinking about when I flew out so I was like, ‘Please go over.’ Luckily, it went over and we were able to take the lead from there and keep it.” Tucker’s 21st homer of the season gave Houston a 5-2 lead. After Moll (2-1) was replaced, Aledmys Díaz singled and Jeremy Peña doubled to keep the rally going and extend the lead to 6-2.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
MLB
The Associated Press

Gonsolin, Dodgers win 11th in a row, break away from Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Tony Gonsolin took a no-hit try into the seventh inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers won their 11th straight game, beating the Kansas City Royals 8-3 Friday night. Gonsolin (14-1) tied Atlanta’s Kyle Wright for the NL wins lead. The Dodgers, with the best record in the majors, broke open the game on Trayce Thompson’s three-run homer in the eighth. “Tony was good,” manager Dave Roberts said. “I think it helped that this was a very aggressive ballclub. They were aggressive in the zone.” “I thought in the sixth or seventh inning he hit a wall. The slider started to get up there and he couldn’t get the split to have the depth. I felt he had enough,” he said.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Associated Press

Mercury beat Wings, move into 7th place tie with New York

PHOENIX (AP) — Diamond DeShields scored 24 points, Shey Peddy had 18 points and a career-high eight assists, and the Phoenix Mercury beat the Dallas Wings 86-74 on Friday night. Phoenix (15-20) is tied with New York for seventh in the WNBA standings with one game remaining. The Mercury, who haven’t missed the playoffs since 2012, play at Chicago on Sunday, while the Liberty host Atlanta. Dallas (17-18) is locked into the No. 6 seed and plays Los Angeles on Sunday, Phoenix started the second half on a 16-5 run, capped by Jennie Simms’ three-point play for a 55-48 lead. DeShields scored 16 of Phoenix’s 23 points through the opening eight minutes of the third quarter and Dallas was 3-of-14 shooting during the same stretch, scoring just 10 points. Sophie Cunningham made four 3-pointers and scored 16 points for Phoenix, which was without Skylar Diggins-Smith and Diana Taurasi. Simms scored a career-high 14 points.
NBA
The Associated Press

Mateo has 5 hits, Orioles pound Rays 10-3 for 8th win in 10

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Jorge Mateo had a career-high five hits, Adley Rutschman and Cedric Mullins each homered off the Tropicana Field catwalk, and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Tampa Bay Rays 10-3 on Friday night. Rougned Odor had four of the Orioles’ season-most 19 hits as Baltimore won for the eighth time in 10 games and moved into an AL wild-card spot, a half-game ahead of the Rays. “Definitely one of our better offensive nights, the way we kept up those innings with the two-strike, two-out innings,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “(We) got a bunch of hits up and down the lineup.” Mullins and Anthony Santander had three hits apiece for Baltimore. Austin Voth (3-1) took a no-hit bid into the sixth inning and won his second straight start.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
497K+
Post
485M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy