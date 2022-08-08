ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MotorBiscuit

Is the BMW iX the Same Size as the BMW X5?

The BMW iX is a luxury electric SUV that has an important role to play in the brand’s future. The iX could potentially become the most popular luxury electric SUV in the years to come. Is the BMW iX the same size as the gas-powered BMW X5?. Is the...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

3 Least Desirable EVs of 2022

There are plenty of great electric vehicle options in 2022, and some options that aren't as competitive. Here are the three least desirable EVs of 2022. The post 3 Least Desirable EVs of 2022 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

Toyota Crown Global Lineup Also Includes RWD Sedan, Two SUVs

Toyota has revealed an entire lineup of vehicles that wear the Crown nameplate. In addition to the lifted sedan for the U.S., there's also a conventional sedan, a compact crossover, and a larger SUV. We don't know if these versions are coming to the U.S., but we think they could...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Is the Lexus RX a Reliable SUV?

Toyota produces some of the most reliable vehicles on the market, especially when it comes to SUVs. The Lexus RX is built on a platform that is very similar to the Toyota Highlander SUV. Is the Lexus RX a reliable SUV, or is the luxury SUV model unreliable?. Is the...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

3 Reliable Used SUVs Under $20,000, According to Consumer Reports

While used car and SUV prices are supposed to fall in the future, no one actually knows when that will happen. Consumer Reports has three reliable used SUVs under $20,000 will get you from point A to point B safely. The following sport utility vehicles are safe, have good fuel economy, and offer a spacious interior.
RETAIL
MotorBiscuit

2023 Audi Q5: What’s the Right Trim?

With several different options, motors, body styles and even a high-performance version, how do you determine the trim level of the Audi Q5 for you? The post 2023 Audi Q5: What’s the Right Trim? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

3 Best Hyundai Tucson Trims for the Money

Hyundai is producing some of the best SUVs on the market. The Kona, Ioniq 5, Palisade, and Tucson are all competitive in their respective vehicle segments. The Hyundai Tucson competes with the Honda CR-V and the Mazda CX-5 for the best compact SUV position. Some Tucson trims provide more value for the money than others.
TUCSON, AZ
Motorious

Charger 500 Found After Two Decades Of Rotting

What happened to this once legendary Mopar muscle car?. The internet has done a lot of great things for the classic car enthusiast community from providing great insight and do it yourself information to showcasing some of the world’s coolest vintage sports cars. However, one of the main things that makes the internet such a wonderful tool for car people like you and me is the discovery of once forgotten automobiles. It seems like everyday a new classic car pokes its head up from the bushes to greet us which wouldn't even be possible if not for the dedicated content creators who make it all happen. This particular vehicle is an incredible example of what you might expect when going through the reminiscence of a long-abandoned collection of America’s greatest automobiles.
CARS
