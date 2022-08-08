Read full article on original website
Keep the flag waving dinner for Veterans
LUBBOCK, Texas— Regional Monument of Courage is hosting a “Keep the flag waving dinner.” The funds raised will help bring awareness for Veterans Mental Health in support of Premier Post- Traumatic Center. The event will be held August 18 at 6:30 p.m. For more details contact Danny Koch 832-492-4083.
The Betty M. Condra School for Education Innovation has a few openings for this new year
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Betty M. Condra School for Education Innovation is a free public school that provides intensive and highly-specialized individualized instruction to all students based on their strengths and creative abilities. They have open spots in all grade levels for this school year. They are making such an impact that they need more space and will be moving into their new location soon. Visit their website at condraschool.com.
HubCity Graphics leaving mark, partnering with multiple charities
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock-born company that makes stickers has recently partnered with multiple charities, making a stealthy contribution to their worthy causes. HubCity Graphics said on its website that its donations stay local, going to those in need in Lubbock and the West Texas area. The company’s most...
South Plains Vet Clinic is hosting a community outreach on the square in Slaton
LUBBOCK, Texas—South Plains Vet Clinic is having their 2nd annual community outreach on Saturday, August 13th at the Slaton square. They are offering free rabies shots. Plus, they have free school supplies, food trucks, vendors, games and so much more. You can get more details at southplainsvet.com.
Goo Goo Dolls to perform at Buddy Holly Hall
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Thursday, The Goo Goo Dolls announced they will be performing at Buddy Holly Hall as a second leg of their headlining tour for their new album “Chaos in Blossom.”. The date was set at November 16, 2022 in The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing...
YaYa’s Place has menu items everyone will love
LUBBOCK, Texas— Mia White, YaYa’s place owner shares her journey to entrepreneurship and her most popular food items. For more information visit YaYa’s Place – Home | Facebook.
Addison makes purchasing a new home easy
LUBBOCK, Texas- Addison Homes offers high-quality homes with classic styles and competitive prices. They believe in a smooth home buying experience, and giving customer what they deserve. For more information on all they offer visit the website Addison Homes | WE MAKE IT EASY TO PURCHASE A NEW HOME. (addisonhomestx.com).
Absolute Refrigeration is grateful for their customers support
LUBBOCK, Texas— Absolute Refrigeration is helping the community with their 4th annual Backpack Giveaway starting at noon on Saturday, August 13. This event will include free backpacks, hot dogs and more. They giving one filled backpack to each student that is present at Absolute Refrigeration 7009 CR 1500 Lubbock 79407. If you have transportation issues, give them a call to make delivery arrangements at 806-368-7393.
Construction at 19th Street in Lubbock worrying businesses and students
LUBBOCK, Texas — Construction at 19th Street has been underway for three weeks, taking a toll on businesses and students at Texas Tech. Students coming back to campus for the school year said they have to plan ahead with getting to and from school because of the traffic on 19th Street.
City of Lubbock to test out emergency system Friday, August 12
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock. The City of Lubbock will conduct a test of the Outdoor Warning System (OWS) on Friday, August 12, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. This will be a three (3) minute activation of the Outdoor...
Boys and Girls Club to host back to school shopping spree for members
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE)– The following is a press release from the Boys and Girls Club of Lubbock:. Tuesday, August 16th – The Lubbock Boys & Girls Club will take 70 of its members to Kohl’s for a Back to School Shopping Spree at 9:00 AM before the store opens. Each of the members will be matched up with a chaperone to help them shop for their $100 of Back to School clothes. Each child will also receive a back pack with school supplies and breakfast.
TxDOT teams up with Safety City in Lubbock for car seat check ups
LUBBOCK, Texas – Car seat safety is extremely important, but it’s just as important to get them inspected to make sure they’re working correctly and installed properly. This comes after a fatal crash in Littlefield killed the two people who were riding in the front. However, a 5-year-old and 2-month-old baby girl survived. They were both in secured car seats. Thankfully, the two-month-old was left unharmed.
