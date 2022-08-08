Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Grandfather charged in GR accidental shooting death
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Kent County Prosecutor's Office has announced that George Jay Gross Jr. is charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection to the accidental shooting death of 13-year-old Gabriel Hojnacki in late May. If convicted, Gross faces up to 15 years in prison. Read the full story on...
iheart.com
Police: Suspect sought after shooting in Muskegon
MUSKEGON (WOOD-AM) - One person is recovering after being shot in Muskegon last night on Oakhill Drive near Marquette Avenue. City police in Muskegon and Michigan State Police are looking for a suspect. The victim was taken to a hospital.
iheart.com
Mastodon bones discovered by Kent County road crew
Kent County road crews discovered mastodon bones while completing a dig this week. Crews were working to replace a culvert along 22 Mile Road this week when they found a three-foot-long femur. University of Michigan researchers confirmed the bone belonged to a mastodon, which was common in the area 12,000...
