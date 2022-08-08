Read full article on original website
Related
protocol.com
Don’t quit your cybersecurity job
Hello and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: why Chris Krebs thinks “things are going to get worse before they get better” in cybersecurity, the state of the cloud startup market and how Avaya hopes it can regain its status as a communications leader amid quicker, nimbler challenges. A...
protocol.com
CJ Moses might be the CISO of AWS, but service leaders own their own security
AWS customers are used to hearing about the cloud provider’s “shared responsibility” model when it comes to security, which means that while AWS promises customers it won’t allow its servers and networks to be compromised, customers still have to do the work of securing their own applications. Inside the company, however, the buck stops with the head of each service offered by AWS.
protocol.com
Flight of the security unicorns
Hello, and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: why big funding rounds for security startups are starting to wane, and forget about bug bounties — now there are hacker bounties. Plus: this week in enterprise tech moves. Thinning the herd. While cybersecurity spending is widely expected to be more resilient...
protocol.com
Move over, Silicon Valley. Engineers are quitting for climate tech.
When Jonathan Strauss attended the University of Pennsylvania, all the most ambitious kids in his classes wanted to be investment bankers. Then came the Googles and Facebooks of the world, with their exciting promise of changing the world and making a meaningful impact — nap rooms and free gyms included. Wall Street suddenly found itself overshadowed by Silicon Valley as the place to be for top talent.
RELATED PEOPLE
protocol.com
A ray of fintech sunshine?
Fair greetings upon you, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Friday: signs of optimism among fintech investors, Jack Dorsey vs. the CCP and the CFPB’s coming crackdown on financial data. Off the chain. International expansion is tough for fintech companies, given the variations in local regulations and customer habits....
protocol.com
How 'essential' is Call of Duty? Microsoft and Sony can’t agree.
Hello, and welcome to Protocol Entertainment, your guide to the business of the gaming and media industries. This Friday, we’re examining the public back-and-forth between Microsoft and Sony over how essential Call of Duty is and whether the Activision Blizzard acquisition might harm the console market. Also: what to read, watch and play this weekend.
protocol.com
Honey, I shrunk the office
Good morning! Companies haven’t mentioned anything about their return-to-work plans lately. Hm, wonder why…. Need an update on back-to-office plans? A business that feeds tech workers for a living might give you a clue: Sweetgreen said this week that it’s losing money because people aren’t going back to in-person work, and the company needs to lay off some staff as a result.
These Are The Worst Charging Mistakes That Are Ruining Your Phone’s Battery, Tech Experts Say
Mistakes happen in life. But if you’re continuing to make the same old charging mistakes when it comes to your smart phone, you could be throwing away money. As innocent and simple as charging may seem — what more is there to do than plug a charging cable into your phone, you may be wondering — the truth is a little more complex. Repeated negative charging habits can slowly diminish battery power and affect how well your phone operates. The sooner you get a handle on charging, the more likely you’ll have a smart phone that lasts you several years. These are the worst charging mistakes that are ruining your iPhone’s battery, according to tech experts.
IN THIS ARTICLE
protocol.com
Meta is expanding end-to-end encryption on Messenger
Meta announced it is expanding end-to-end encryption in Messenger, just days after news broke that the company gave Nebraska law enforcement Messenger chats between a 17-year-old girl and her mother discussing a medical abortion. Meta told Wired the announcement and the Nebraska case are unrelated, however, Meta would not have been able to access the chats if the girl and mother had used end-to-end encryption.
protocol.com
How Big Tech is preparing for midterms
Good morning! This Friday, some companies are ready to tell the world about their midterm election efforts. Meta? Not so much. Some tech companies are eager to tell everyone about their work around the midterms. Others are taking a quieter approach. Twitter and Google are getting ready for the upcoming...
Upstart Claims It Is Significantly Outperforming FICO, but the Market Isn't Buying It
New data provided by Upstart affirms its technology assesses credit risk better than traditional credit scoring methods.
protocol.com
Coinbase is bracing for a long winter
Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Wednesday: Coinbase’s frigid earnings, the student loan freeze and the risk of relying on interchange fees. Six months after Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong suggested that crypto winters are a thing of the past, his company finds itself trapped in one. And...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
protocol.com
The new EV tax credits could create a huge mess
Good day, Protocol Climate friends and family. Today we’re looking at the new EV tax credit conundrum and how an entrepreneur decided to leave behind a dream job at Alphabet’s X lab to start a geothermal energy company — and find happiness. It’s enough to make your Protocol Climate team want to pivot to blueberry tart making full time. (Don’t worry, we’ll be right back here next week.) Read on!
protocol.com
Can LinkedIn nudge you to hire a more diverse workforce?
Welcome back to our Workplace newsletter. If you’re using the BeReal app to capture your authentic life, don’t forget to practice good opsec when you’re posting photos of your work computer screen. Today, a new LinkedIn feature wants to combat unconscious bias, climate is the new Facebook and the CEO who cried about layoffs in a selfie he posted online.
protocol.com
Coinbase says SEC is probing its ‘existing and intended future products’
Coinbase said the SEC is looking into different aspects of the crypto company’s business, including “existing and intended future products,” according to a regulatory filing. Coinbase said it has received “investigative subpoenas and requests from the SEC for documents and information” about company operations and programs....
protocol.com
Marqeta shares plummet following CEO's planned exit
Marqeta shares fell about 25% Thursday after the company revealed a weak outlook and founder Jason Gardner said he would step down. Gardner announced his plan to step down as CEO during the company’s earnings call Wednesday. He also told investors chief operating officer Vidya Peters is leaving. Those...
protocol.com
CFPB fines Hello Digit for faulty personal finance app
The CFPB said Wednesday that it has imposed a $2.7 million fine on Hello Digit, an app that claims to help users put aside money for rainy days but that the regulator said messed up their finances. Hello Digit, which was acquired by Oportun Financial Corporation in 2021, used a...
protocol.com
Making TV social is hard. Will Plex get it right?
Media center app maker Plex is giving its users a new way to talk to each other: The company is adding a social feed in its app that lets people share and discuss their viewing activity, ratings and watch lists with friends. The new feature makes Plex just the latest...
protocol.com
Bitcoin is back on center stage
Shortly after Wall Street veteran CK Zheng launched his crypto hedge fund in the summer of 2021, bitcoin soared to an all-time high price of $68,000. The rally worried the ZX Squared Capital co-founder, who was particularly troubled by speculation that bitcoin’s price could soon soar to $100,000. “People were so bullish at the time,” he told Protocol, calling the hype that drove bitcoin’s price up “crazy.”
protocol.com
Microsoft accuses Sony of trying to sabotage Xbox Game Pass
Microsoft accused its gaming rival Sony of trying to hurt the success of its subscription gaming platform by signing contracts with game developers that prohibit distribution through Xbox Game Pass, according to a new regulatory filing published in Brazil. The news was first reported by gaming outlet VGC on Wednesday.
Comments / 0