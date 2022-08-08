ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

KGET

Update: BHS and Bakersfield Adult School placed on lockout, now lifted

UPDATE: (12:30 p.m.) — The lockouts were due to an inmate escaping custody from Kern County Sheriff’s deputies near Adventist Health in Downtown Bakersfield. UPDATE (11:24 a.m.) — The Kern High School District says the lockout has been lifted. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) —Bakersfield High School and the Bakersfield Adult School have both been placed on […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
thefamilyvacationguide.com

15 of the Best Outlet Malls in California

California is known for its fabulous shopping, in no small thanks to moves like “Clueless” and reality TV shows that showcase its stars wearing luxury brands. The lifestyle portrayed in movies and television make us want to spend money. After all, who doesn’t love luxury? But even more than that, who doesn’t love a good deal?
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bakersfield Now

New Crumbl Cookies opening on August 12

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — On August 2, 2022 a new Crumbl Cookies is opening in Bakersfield. This store will be located at 5649 Gosford Rd. Suite 200. Patrick and Katie Moradkhani are opening their second Crumbl Cookies shop and are excited to bring the sweet treats to the Gosford Village.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Power restored to more than 4.5K customers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Update: Power was restored as of 8 a.m. Wednesday. A power outage in east Bakersfield Wednesday is impacting 4,559 customers, according to the PG&E outage center map. The outage is affecting areas east of Highway 204/Union Avenue south to Virginia Avenue and east to Oswell Street and north to Lake Street […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Bakersfield Collector-Con is set to return

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The 8th annual Bakersfield Collector-Con is coming to Mechanics Bank this weekend, according to the Bakersfield Collector-Con’s Facebook. The collector-con said the event will include vendors, a cosplay contest and several celebrity guests including Leilani Shiu – who plays a Jawa in “The Mandalorian” and “Obi-Wan Kenobi.” Collector Con is from […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
indiacurrents.com

Three Cities Make Headway Against Homelessness

Homelessness is among voters’ top concerns in cities across the country. But, three cities, Bakersfield, Columbus, and Houston, made dramatic gains in addressing the crisis. Representatives from each city shared their strategies to counter homelessness at a July 22 Ethnic Media Services. EMS Director Sandy Close commented, “We need to look at solutions to tackle homelessness which is currently a health, social, environmental, and political problem.”
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Mossman’s Downtown reopens after small fire

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Mossman’s Coffee Shop on 30th Street has been closed since mid-July due to a small fire but is now open, according to Mossman’s. The owner said there was some damage to the roof and some cleanup was needed inside. During the time of closure, Mossman’s continued operating from the Wible Road […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Permanent off-ramp closure from Highway 99 to Stockdale Highway

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The southbound Highway 99 off-ramp to Stockdale Highway will be permanently closed, according to the Thomas Roads Improvement Program. The program said the permanent closure is to begin Aug. 11 at 8 p.m. Motorists traveling southbound are detoured to use the Highway 99 off-ramps at California Avenue or White Lane, according […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
indybay.org

Legal Agreements Block Drilling, Fracking Across 1 Million Acres in Central California

A separate agreement also requires the Bureau to conduct new environmental analysis before drilling is allowed on 4,000 acres leased in December 2020 in Kern County. “These agreements require federal officials to disclose the harm that fracking does to the air, water and communities of Central California,” said Liz Jones, an attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity. “For decades this region’s people and wildlife have been paying the price of filthy fossil fuel extraction. That has to end, and we’ll do everything possible to make sure these pauses become permanent bans.”
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Woman struck, killed Downtown, identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a woman who was hit by a vehicle on Truxtun Avenue last month. Elizabeth Jane Vigil, 59, was identified as the woman who was hit by a vehicle on July 19 just before 4:30 a.m., according to the coroner’s office. The office said Vigil was […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Ridgecrest man struck by train, identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s office identified a man who was struck by a train and died. David Lynn Parsons, 60, was struck by a train and found on July 14 on Truxtun Avenue south of Baker Street just before 1:30 a.m., according to the coroner’s office. The coroner’s office said the […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Southbound Hwy 99's Stockdale Hwy exit to be closed permanently

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The southbound Highway 99 to Stockdale Highway off-ramp will be closed permanently on Thursday, August 11, according to the City of Bakersfield. The closure is set to begin at 8 p.m. Drivers heading south will need to use the 99 off-ramps at California Avenue or...
BAKERSFIELD, CA

