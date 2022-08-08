Read full article on original website
California's first 'inland port' to be built in Kern County
The Kern County Board of Supervisors approved the project in Mojave which will support the movement of goods from the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.
California Water Board: Bakersfield used less water in June
The California Water Board says two water utilities serving areas of Kern County saw significant drops in water use in June including a 16.9% drop in water use in Bakersfield.
Bakersfield RV park residents left without power
It’s been about 24 hours since a nearby RV park has been without power. Residents have been left with no way to cool down or cook.
Update: BHS and Bakersfield Adult School placed on lockout, now lifted
UPDATE: (12:30 p.m.) — The lockouts were due to an inmate escaping custody from Kern County Sheriff’s deputies near Adventist Health in Downtown Bakersfield. UPDATE (11:24 a.m.) — The Kern High School District says the lockout has been lifted. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) —Bakersfield High School and the Bakersfield Adult School have both been placed on […]
thefamilyvacationguide.com
15 of the Best Outlet Malls in California
California is known for its fabulous shopping, in no small thanks to moves like “Clueless” and reality TV shows that showcase its stars wearing luxury brands. The lifestyle portrayed in movies and television make us want to spend money. After all, who doesn’t love luxury? But even more than that, who doesn’t love a good deal?
Bakersfield Now
New Crumbl Cookies opening on August 12
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — On August 2, 2022 a new Crumbl Cookies is opening in Bakersfield. This store will be located at 5649 Gosford Rd. Suite 200. Patrick and Katie Moradkhani are opening their second Crumbl Cookies shop and are excited to bring the sweet treats to the Gosford Village.
Central Valley farm workers marching to the state capitol for change
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Valley farm workers are just under a week into a 335-mile march to draw attention to farm workers’ rights. The “march for the governor’s signature” started in Delano and made a stop today in Visalia. The group is on their sixth day of marching and plans to end up in Sacramento […]
Power restored to more than 4.5K customers
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Update: Power was restored as of 8 a.m. Wednesday. A power outage in east Bakersfield Wednesday is impacting 4,559 customers, according to the PG&E outage center map. The outage is affecting areas east of Highway 204/Union Avenue south to Virginia Avenue and east to Oswell Street and north to Lake Street […]
Bakersfield Collector-Con is set to return
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The 8th annual Bakersfield Collector-Con is coming to Mechanics Bank this weekend, according to the Bakersfield Collector-Con’s Facebook. The collector-con said the event will include vendors, a cosplay contest and several celebrity guests including Leilani Shiu – who plays a Jawa in “The Mandalorian” and “Obi-Wan Kenobi.” Collector Con is from […]
indiacurrents.com
Three Cities Make Headway Against Homelessness
Homelessness is among voters’ top concerns in cities across the country. But, three cities, Bakersfield, Columbus, and Houston, made dramatic gains in addressing the crisis. Representatives from each city shared their strategies to counter homelessness at a July 22 Ethnic Media Services. EMS Director Sandy Close commented, “We need to look at solutions to tackle homelessness which is currently a health, social, environmental, and political problem.”
Mossman’s Downtown reopens after small fire
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Mossman’s Coffee Shop on 30th Street has been closed since mid-July due to a small fire but is now open, according to Mossman’s. The owner said there was some damage to the roof and some cleanup was needed inside. During the time of closure, Mossman’s continued operating from the Wible Road […]
Atleast 1 Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
The Bakersfield Police reported a motor vehicle accident in Bakersfield on Sunday. According to the police, at least one person was injured after a rollover crash which occurred on the Westside [..]
Permanent off-ramp closure from Highway 99 to Stockdale Highway
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The southbound Highway 99 off-ramp to Stockdale Highway will be permanently closed, according to the Thomas Roads Improvement Program. The program said the permanent closure is to begin Aug. 11 at 8 p.m. Motorists traveling southbound are detoured to use the Highway 99 off-ramps at California Avenue or White Lane, according […]
Future repairs and replacements for destroyed church property in East Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) —Two Catholic churches in East Bakersfield that have seen tens of thousands of dollars in property damage from vandalism might be getting the destroyed property replaced. At the San Clemente Mission Parish, the statue of San Clemente might be getting replaced. However, all of this depends on the Diocese of Fresno. Parishioners […]
indybay.org
Legal Agreements Block Drilling, Fracking Across 1 Million Acres in Central California
A separate agreement also requires the Bureau to conduct new environmental analysis before drilling is allowed on 4,000 acres leased in December 2020 in Kern County. “These agreements require federal officials to disclose the harm that fracking does to the air, water and communities of Central California,” said Liz Jones, an attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity. “For decades this region’s people and wildlife have been paying the price of filthy fossil fuel extraction. That has to end, and we’ll do everything possible to make sure these pauses become permanent bans.”
Woman struck, killed Downtown, identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a woman who was hit by a vehicle on Truxtun Avenue last month. Elizabeth Jane Vigil, 59, was identified as the woman who was hit by a vehicle on July 19 just before 4:30 a.m., according to the coroner’s office. The office said Vigil was […]
Pyrenees French Bakery is struggling to stay alive after 135 years in business
Since 1887, this California bakery has been serving up the state's most coveted French roll, but modern pressures are collapsing the business.
Tehechapi News
Pen in Hand: Tehachapi Oldtimers Reunion: laughter and memories in the park
It was a beautiful sunny day at Phil Marx Central Park on Aug. 7 when hundreds of people gathered to reminisce and renew old acquaintances at the annual Tehachapi Oldtimers Reunion. While no one took an exact head count on Sunday, there were more than 475 RSVPs to the Tehachapi...
Ridgecrest man struck by train, identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s office identified a man who was struck by a train and died. David Lynn Parsons, 60, was struck by a train and found on July 14 on Truxtun Avenue south of Baker Street just before 1:30 a.m., according to the coroner’s office. The coroner’s office said the […]
Bakersfield Now
Southbound Hwy 99's Stockdale Hwy exit to be closed permanently
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The southbound Highway 99 to Stockdale Highway off-ramp will be closed permanently on Thursday, August 11, according to the City of Bakersfield. The closure is set to begin at 8 p.m. Drivers heading south will need to use the 99 off-ramps at California Avenue or...
