wrganews.com
Three men charged with exploitation of the elderly
Three men have been arrested for defrauding an elderly Armuchee woman of $118,000 from her life savings. Investigators say the victim wrote numerous checks to the men for tree work, and in some cases, the suspects would follow her to the bank to collect their cash. The trio was arrested...
wrganews.com
Man charged with aggravated animal cruelty
A 41-year-old Rome man has been arrested on a felony warrant charging him with aggravated cruelty to animals. According to the warrant, Franklin Tyrone Darby deprived his dog of food and water, leaving the animal tethered in the yard without proper shelter in temperatures exceeding 90 degrees. At one point,...
Polk Jail report – Friday, August 12, 2022
Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Friday, August 12, 2022 report below.
wrganews.com
Man charged in second armed robbery
A man arrested earlier this week in connection with an armed robbery at the Big H store on East 12th Street has now also been charged in a robbery that occurred Saturday at the Hi-Tech on South Broad Street. According to Floyd County Jail records, 46-year-old Lamar Cantrell Hunter entered...
wrganews.com
Man charged with vehicular homicide
Charges have been filed in a fatal wreck that occurred in the 700 block of Wax Road back on May 1. According to the arrest warrants, 45-year-old James Kevin McDonald was driving his employer’s vehicle without permission when he lost control, at one point driving perpendicular to the lanes of travel.
3 handymen swindle 90-year-old Ga. woman out of $118,000 in life savings, police say
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — Three men have been charged in Floyd County for allegedly stealing money from a 90-year-old Armuchee woman. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said that Robert John Criswell, 39, of Lindale; Kyle Dewayne Dover, 28, of Cedartown; and Hunter Chase...
accesswdun.com
Stolen vehicle pursuit on Mundy Mill Road leads to two arrests
The Oakwood Police Department recovered a stolen vehicle Thursday afternoon and arrested two suspects. Officers began a lookout after they found out that a white Tahoe was stolen from Hall County, according to the department’s Facebook page. They saw the car on Mundy Mill Road and attempted to pull it over, but the driver fled toward McEver Road.
‘Cowardly’ Ga. gang member wanted for 6 drive-by shootings arrested
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man who was wanted for six drive-by shootings in Butts County has been taken into custody. Jaquavius Kesean Bland is a known member of the Bloods street gang, according to Butts County Sheriff Gary Long. Long says that Bland was taken into custody...
WXIA 11 Alive
Former inmate: Cherokee County deputies raping inmates was 'rampant'
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The GBI confirmed Wednesday that it is going to investigate the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, and allegations that, for years, deputies have been sexually assaulting jail inmates in their custody. The Sheriff requested the GBI investigation two weeks after a federal lawsuit accused deputies...
weisradio.com
Two Arrested on Drug Charges Wednesday Night in Cherokee County
Two people were arrested on drug charges Wednesday night in Cherokee County. Danny Segers, age 45 of Cedar Bluff and Kassey Dumas, 29 from Gadsden – were both booked into jail just after 10:00pm on charges of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Dumas was additionally charged with Tampering with Evidence.
wrganews.com
Man charged in robbery of convenience store
A 46-year-old Rome man has been arrested in connection with the armed robbery of a convenience store in South Rome back on July 28. According to the arrest warrant, Lamar Cantrell Hunter entered the Big H store on East 12th Street, brandishing a pistol. He then demanded money from the...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Rockdale County Jail Logbook
The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Aug. 2 - Aug. 8, 2022. • Myles Jay Lance, 30, Clarion Court, Covington; possession and use of drug-related objects, possession...
Metro man upset over cold McDonald’s fries arrested after police learn he’s wanted for murder
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A dispute over cold McDonald’s French fries ended with a police chase and the arrest of a murder suspect out on bond who failed to appear in court. Channel 2′s Matt Johnson obtained the hour-long body camera footage of police arresting Antoine Sims on Aug. 5.
weisradio.com
Murder Trial Set for August 22nd in Chattooga County, Georgia Case
A date has been set for the trial for a Chattooga County woman accused of killing her husband back in 2017. Renee Lanham, 53 will be tried for murder later in the month (August, 2022) in connection with the death of her husband, Edward Earl Lanham, in September of that year. She stands accused of shooting and killing her 75 year old husband at their residence on Butler-Dairy Road.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia sheriff's office tells drug suspect who fled deputies 'We'll talk to you soon'
DADE COUNTY, Ga. - A north Georgia sheriff’s office has penned an open letter to the person investigators say fled a car crash leaving behind a large stash of drugs Tuesday night. The Dade County Sheriff’s Office posted the pointed and sarcastic message on their Facebook page on Wednesday...
International Business Times
Police Officer Shoots Armed Man After Altercation; Suspect In Critical Condition
State authorities in Georgia are investigating a police officer after shooting a man who allegedly attempted to point a handgun at them during an investigation. Members of the Atlanta Police Department (APD) encountered a rented U-Haul truck at the intersection of Woodward Drive and Gibson Street shortly past 12:40 p.m. Tuesday while responding to a report of a sexual assault that occurred at an apartment, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said in a statement.
2 Ga. sheriff’s deputies under investigation after video shows man body slammed during arrest
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — Two sheriff’s deputies in Butts County are under investigation after video of an arrest they made at a restaurant began making its rounds on social media. Butts County Sheriff Gary Long says cellphone video shows the deputies making an arrest at Shawn O’Brian’s Road...
Georgia man sentenced to 25 years for conspiracy to distribute meth in TN, VA
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Georgia man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiring to distribute methamphetamine in East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. The 300-month sentence against William Roger Woodie, 33 of Calhoun, Georgia, came after a plea agreement in which he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute 4.5 […]
Charge upgraded to murder for DeKalb mother of 4-year-old who shot herself in car
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The mother of a 4-year-old who shot herself now faces a murder charge in her daughter’s death. Channel 2′s Tom Jones was inside the courtroom when a judge told 26-year-old Kaelin Lewis she now faces a murder charge. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
