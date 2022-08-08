ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wrganews.com

Three men charged with exploitation of the elderly

Three men have been arrested for defrauding an elderly Armuchee woman of $118,000 from her life savings. Investigators say the victim wrote numerous checks to the men for tree work, and in some cases, the suspects would follow her to the bank to collect their cash. The trio was arrested...
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

Man charged with aggravated animal cruelty

A 41-year-old Rome man has been arrested on a felony warrant charging him with aggravated cruelty to animals. According to the warrant, Franklin Tyrone Darby deprived his dog of food and water, leaving the animal tethered in the yard without proper shelter in temperatures exceeding 90 degrees. At one point,...
ROME, GA
wrganews.com

Man charged in second armed robbery

A man arrested earlier this week in connection with an armed robbery at the Big H store on East 12th Street has now also been charged in a robbery that occurred Saturday at the Hi-Tech on South Broad Street. According to Floyd County Jail records, 46-year-old Lamar Cantrell Hunter entered...
ROME, GA
wrganews.com

Man charged with vehicular homicide

Charges have been filed in a fatal wreck that occurred in the 700 block of Wax Road back on May 1. According to the arrest warrants, 45-year-old James Kevin McDonald was driving his employer’s vehicle without permission when he lost control, at one point driving perpendicular to the lanes of travel.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Stolen vehicle pursuit on Mundy Mill Road leads to two arrests

The Oakwood Police Department recovered a stolen vehicle Thursday afternoon and arrested two suspects. Officers began a lookout after they found out that a white Tahoe was stolen from Hall County, according to the department’s Facebook page. They saw the car on Mundy Mill Road and attempted to pull it over, but the driver fled toward McEver Road.
OAKWOOD, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Former inmate: Cherokee County deputies raping inmates was 'rampant'

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The GBI confirmed Wednesday that it is going to investigate the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, and allegations that, for years, deputies have been sexually assaulting jail inmates in their custody. The Sheriff requested the GBI investigation two weeks after a federal lawsuit accused deputies...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
weisradio.com

Two Arrested on Drug Charges Wednesday Night in Cherokee County

Two people were arrested on drug charges Wednesday night in Cherokee County. Danny Segers, age 45 of Cedar Bluff and Kassey Dumas, 29 from Gadsden – were both booked into jail just after 10:00pm on charges of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Dumas was additionally charged with Tampering with Evidence.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
wrganews.com

Man charged in robbery of convenience store

A 46-year-old Rome man has been arrested in connection with the armed robbery of a convenience store in South Rome back on July 28. According to the arrest warrant, Lamar Cantrell Hunter entered the Big H store on East 12th Street, brandishing a pistol. He then demanded money from the...
ROME, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Rockdale County Jail Logbook

The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Aug. 2 - Aug. 8, 2022. • Myles Jay Lance, 30, Clarion Court, Covington; possession and use of drug-related objects, possession...
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
weisradio.com

Murder Trial Set for August 22nd in Chattooga County, Georgia Case

A date has been set for the trial for a Chattooga County woman accused of killing her husband back in 2017. Renee Lanham, 53 will be tried for murder later in the month (August, 2022) in connection with the death of her husband, Edward Earl Lanham, in September of that year. She stands accused of shooting and killing her 75 year old husband at their residence on Butler-Dairy Road.
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
International Business Times

Police Officer Shoots Armed Man After Altercation; Suspect In Critical Condition

State authorities in Georgia are investigating a police officer after shooting a man who allegedly attempted to point a handgun at them during an investigation. Members of the Atlanta Police Department (APD) encountered a rented U-Haul truck at the intersection of Woodward Drive and Gibson Street shortly past 12:40 p.m. Tuesday while responding to a report of a sexual assault that occurred at an apartment, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said in a statement.
ATLANTA, GA

