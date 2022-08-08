Read full article on original website
Sudden Oak Death Management Act
California has numerous formal acts in statute. Public Resources Code Division 4, Part 2, Chapter 10, Article 9 provides the Sudden Oak Death Management Act of 2002, which is contained in Section 4750 to 4750.7. Article 9 was added in 2002 by Chapter 854. Section 4750 names the act. Section...
California Tribal Court Money Judgment Act
California has a number of formal acts in statute. Code of Civil Procedure Part 3, Title 11, Chapter 3 provides the Tribal Court Civil Money Judgment Act, which is contained in Sections 1730 to 1741. Chapter 3 was added in 2017 by Chapter 168. Section 1730 names the Act. Section...
California Reliable Electric Service Investments
California has numerous formal acts in statute. Public Utilities Code Division 1, Part 1, Chapter 2.3, Article 15 provides the Reliable Electric Service Investments Act, which is contained in Sections 399 to 399.9. Article 15 was added in 2000 by Chapter 1050. Section 399 names the act. In addition, is...
California Safe Harbor Agreement Program Act
California has a number of formal acts in statute. Fish and Game Code Division 3, Chapter 1.5, Article 3.7 provides the California State Safe Harbor Agreement Program Act, which is contained in Section 2089.2 to 2089.25. Article 3.7 was added in 2009 by Chapter 184. Section 2089.2 names the Act....
California Legislative Employee Unionization and Lawmaking
My memory says it was the last week in August. It was 2:00AM. The California Legislature would adjourn for the year on August 31. The fate of hundreds of bills hung in the balance. In the Legislative Office Building across the street the from the State Capitol, we in the Assembly Republican Office of Policy toggled between two TV channels to watch the latest action on the floors of the State Senate and Assembly.
California Marine Life Protection Act
California has a number of formal acts in statute. Fish and Game Code Division 3, Chapter 10.5 provides the Marine Life Protection Act, which is contained in Section 2850 to 2863. Chapter 10.5 was added in 1999 by Chapter 1015. Section 2850 names the Act. Section 2850.5 provides that, commencing...
Why is Gov. Newsom Pushing Stricter Climate and Energy Goals?
California Governor Gavin Newsom is pushing even stricter climate and energy goals, claiming this will prevent the immutable impact of climate change. But now, the governor is ramping up this push, asking the Legislature to increasing the 2030 goal for greenhouse gas reductions to 55%, speed up greenhouse gas cuts, set new interim targets for reaching 100% clean electricity and codify safety zones around new oil and gas wells, according to Newsom’s memo sent to the Legislature last week, CalMatters reported.
CEC Announces New Increased Offshore Wind Power Production Goals
The California Energy Commission (CEC) announced on Wednesday that they are increasing offshore wind power construction goals in the next two decades by having up to 5 gigawatts (GW) of electricity coming from the turbines by 2030 and 25 GW by 2045, approximately enough to power 25 million homes. In...
CA Supreme Court Associate Justice Patricia Guerrero Nominated by Gov Newsom For Chief Justice Slot
Governor Gavin Newsom nominated Supreme Court Associate Justice Patricia Guerrero as the next Chief Justice of the California Supreme Court on Wednesday, replacing current Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye, who announced last month that she would not be seeking another term. In addition to Guerrero’s elevation, Newsom also announced that Alameda...
Union Sponsored AB 5 Hits Independent Truckers
For four days last month, independent truckers blockaded the Port of Oakland, preventing goods from entering or leaving. Threats of arrest, along with the possibility of personal liability stemming from a lawsuit filed against the protesters by the Port of Oakland were sufficient to bring the blockade to an end. But the reasons for the protest have not gone away.
Death Valley Roads Will Take Another Week or More to Open Up Following Flash Floods
The California Department of Transportation announced on Wednesday that roads washed out by recent flash floods throughout Southeastern California will not be able to open for at least another week, significantly delaying transportation across two National Parks, as well as to and from Las Vegas. Last weekend, torrential rains, called...
