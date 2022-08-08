ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Illinois City Was Named One Of The Worst In USA To Visit

A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, a handful of spots in the Midwest found themselves on this list, but only one was located in Illinois. Some other spots on this list were Mall of America in Minnesota, Orlando, Florida, three...
United adds third daily flight to Chicago O’Hare from DLH

DULUTH, MN-- Duluth International Airport announced Monday that United Airlines would be adding another flight from Duluth to Chicago. The new flight, which will depart in the afternoon, will start on September 6 and be one of three daily departures to the Windy City. The new additional flight is meant...
N. Michigan Ave., Streeterville and Oak Street in Chicago, IL

North Michigan Avenue or the Magnificent Mile, is a must when you visit Chicago. Here you will find many shops, department stores, and boutiques lining the northern half of the street that continue on Oak Street to the north. Many stores are found in the in vertical malls like Water Tower Place and 900 N. Michigan Shops. There are a number of historic buildings as well. Make sure to see the Tribune Tower at 435 N. Michigan, the Wrigley Building across the street at 400 N. Michigan, the John Hancock Center at 875 N. Michigan, the classic Drake Hotel and the Historic Water Tower at 806 N. Michigan, which is one of the few structures to have survived the Great Chicago Fire of 1871. My top recommendations include:
John Leguizamo Visits One of Chicago’s Most Cherished Mexican Restaurants

Sure, Lollapolooza sent publicists into overdrive last month sending out photos of acts like Green Day, BTS, and others dining around town (OK, so they were mostly Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises’ restaurants in River North). On Tuesday, the owners of Carnitas Uruapan — one of the city’s most cherished taquerias — their own celebrity visit. Move over Metallica, as actor John Leguizamo (Chef, Spawn, Carlito’s Way) stopped by 18th Street.
Moving to Chicago? These Are the Best Neighborhoods for Students

Chicago is home to many community colleges, online colleges, and universities. With 77 neighborhoods, the city has something for every student. Foodies, sports fans, and nature lovers can all find great options in Chicago. Chicago is a great city for college students. With affordable neighborhoods, cultural attractions, and great food,...
15 Best Waterfalls Near Chicago (To Explore & Enjoy)

Chicago is known as one of the largest cities in the United States. With plenty of museums, nightlife, restaurants, and culture, it also has plenty of unique nature areas to boast about!. The greater Chicago area is home to not only Lake Michigan, but also to many nature preserves and...
This is the salary you need to afford a home in Chicago

CHICAGO - The salary needed to afford a home in Chicago is probably not what you'd expect. Visual Capitalist used data from Home Sweet Home to analyze the salary one needs to earn in order to buy a home in America's 50 biggest metros. According to the data, the median...
Chicago First Alert Weather: A weak front on the way

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A weak front will pass through the area Wednesday night.According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, spotty sprinkle is possible, otherwise expect a few clouds and lows in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Lows will be in the low to mid 60s in the suburbs.Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon for Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 70s. Partly cloudy and upper 70s for Friday.Saturday will feature a chance for rain in the morning, the mostly cloudy skies, breezy south winds and warmer temperatures in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.A few showers will be possible Saturday night into early Sunday morning as a front moves through the area. Upper 70s and low 80s for Sunday afternoon. Upper 70s to near 80 degrees with partly cloudy skies for much next week.TONIGHT: Clear this evening, then a few passing clouds overnight. Not as cool. Low: 69°THURSDAY: Morning clouds, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. A breezy northwest wind at 10 to 20 mph. High 78°FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies. High 79°
One Illinois City Will Soon Be Home to Huge Indoor Waterpark With Rooftop Pool

Just when winter was starting to enter our conversations, a plan was unveiled for a perfect cure for a frigid weekend, or any weekend, in Illinois. NBC Chicago just shared some pretty exciting news about a new development planned for a space formerly occupied by an iconic Sears department store. The proposed attraction will feature multiple waterslides, a lazy river, and a huge rooftop pool. The space will also include an entertainment venue with arcade games and rock climbing, according to nbcchicago.com. The story also mentions the Chicago development company's plans to open the attraction in late 2023 or early 2024.
O'Hare vs. Midway - Size Comparison

Wish I didn't have to taxi for a full fifteen minutes tho. Sometimes I’ll be driving along the west side of O’Hare. A plane will fly directly over my head just about to land. I think, “Oh, that was cool.” Then my mind will wander for 5-6 minutes, then another one will fly directly overhead and I think, “Wtf, how am I still driving past O’Hare?” It’s insane how big it is.
Painting by Spike O’Dell to be auctioned for charity

Former WGN Radio host Spike O’Dell joins Steve & Johnnie (filling-in for Lisa Dent) on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about the LEGENDS Dream Big Tournament being held at the Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa to raise funds for charities including the Field of Big Dreams charity and Cubs Charities, featuring the auction of one of Spike’s paintings.
American: Chicago – Las Vegas (and vice versa). $193. Roundtrip, including

This site is part of an affiliate sales network and receives compensation for sending traffic to partner sites, such as CreditCards.com. This compensation may impact how and where links appear on this site. This site does not include all financial companies or all available financial offers. Due to the ongoing...
Wintrust Business Minute: Woodfield Mall lands new retail and restaurant tenants

Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg has landed some new retail and restaurant tenants. Abercrombie & Fitch and its affiliated lingerie brand Gilly Hicks will open before the holiday shopping season. The Daily Herald reports both stores will be located next to Express in the lower level of Woodfield’s Grand Court. Falafil East Mediterranean Kitchen and Byrd’s Hot Chicken are among the new restaurants being added to the upper-level Dining Pavilion.
