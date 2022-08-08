Read full article on original website
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Announces Grant Scholarships For Chicago Residents Looking To Continue Their EducationLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago flight delays, cancelations continue at O'Hare Airport
CHICAGO - Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport is playing catchup after having the worst delays in the country over the weekend. On Sunday at O’Hare, there were nearly 1,200 delays and another 280 canceled flights. On Monday, there were at least 300 cancelations by evening. A local transportation...
This Illinois City Was Named One Of The Worst In USA To Visit
A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, a handful of spots in the Midwest found themselves on this list, but only one was located in Illinois. Some other spots on this list were Mall of America in Minnesota, Orlando, Florida, three...
cbs3duluth.com
United adds third daily flight to Chicago O’Hare from DLH
DULUTH, MN-- Duluth International Airport announced Monday that United Airlines would be adding another flight from Duluth to Chicago. The new flight, which will depart in the afternoon, will start on September 6 and be one of three daily departures to the Windy City. The new additional flight is meant...
Cold Weather Haters, Look Away: Old Farmer's Almanac Calls for Rough Chicago Winter
The Old Farmer’s Almanac has been predicting the weather for centuries, and we’re learning more about what the publication believes is in store for the Chicago area this winter. According to this year’s forecast, which will be released later this month, parts of the upper Midwest, including the...
globalphile.com
N. Michigan Ave., Streeterville and Oak Street in Chicago, IL
North Michigan Avenue or the Magnificent Mile, is a must when you visit Chicago. Here you will find many shops, department stores, and boutiques lining the northern half of the street that continue on Oak Street to the north. Many stores are found in the in vertical malls like Water Tower Place and 900 N. Michigan Shops. There are a number of historic buildings as well. Make sure to see the Tribune Tower at 435 N. Michigan, the Wrigley Building across the street at 400 N. Michigan, the John Hancock Center at 875 N. Michigan, the classic Drake Hotel and the Historic Water Tower at 806 N. Michigan, which is one of the few structures to have survived the Great Chicago Fire of 1871. My top recommendations include:
Chicago Air and Water Show: When and Where to Watch the Event's ‘Full-Force' Return
A long-time fixture of Chicago summers is set to make its way back to the lakeshore later this month. The Chicago Air and Water Show will take off for a two-day run from Aug. 20-21 at North Avenue Beach, according to the city’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events.
947wls.com
Deal to keep Lollapalooza in Chicago includes allowing more fans to attend and keeping other music fests out of Grant Park
Mayor Lori Lightfoot proudly took the stage at Lollapalooza 2022 to announce (what we already knew) that Lollapalooza would stay in Chicago. The mayor had negotiated with festival organizer C3 to keep the iconic music fest in Grant Park for another 10 years. But, what did it take to keep...
Eater
John Leguizamo Visits One of Chicago’s Most Cherished Mexican Restaurants
Sure, Lollapolooza sent publicists into overdrive last month sending out photos of acts like Green Day, BTS, and others dining around town (OK, so they were mostly Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises’ restaurants in River North). On Tuesday, the owners of Carnitas Uruapan — one of the city’s most cherished taquerias — their own celebrity visit. Move over Metallica, as actor John Leguizamo (Chef, Spawn, Carlito’s Way) stopped by 18th Street.
bestcolleges.com
Moving to Chicago? These Are the Best Neighborhoods for Students
Chicago is home to many community colleges, online colleges, and universities. With 77 neighborhoods, the city has something for every student. Foodies, sports fans, and nature lovers can all find great options in Chicago. Chicago is a great city for college students. With affordable neighborhoods, cultural attractions, and great food,...
townandtourist.com
15 Best Waterfalls Near Chicago (To Explore & Enjoy)
Chicago is known as one of the largest cities in the United States. With plenty of museums, nightlife, restaurants, and culture, it also has plenty of unique nature areas to boast about!. The greater Chicago area is home to not only Lake Michigan, but also to many nature preserves and...
fox32chicago.com
This is the salary you need to afford a home in Chicago
CHICAGO - The salary needed to afford a home in Chicago is probably not what you'd expect. Visual Capitalist used data from Home Sweet Home to analyze the salary one needs to earn in order to buy a home in America's 50 biggest metros. According to the data, the median...
Chicago First Alert Weather: A weak front on the way
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A weak front will pass through the area Wednesday night.According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, spotty sprinkle is possible, otherwise expect a few clouds and lows in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Lows will be in the low to mid 60s in the suburbs.Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon for Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 70s. Partly cloudy and upper 70s for Friday.Saturday will feature a chance for rain in the morning, the mostly cloudy skies, breezy south winds and warmer temperatures in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.A few showers will be possible Saturday night into early Sunday morning as a front moves through the area. Upper 70s and low 80s for Sunday afternoon. Upper 70s to near 80 degrees with partly cloudy skies for much next week.TONIGHT: Clear this evening, then a few passing clouds overnight. Not as cool. Low: 69°THURSDAY: Morning clouds, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. A breezy northwest wind at 10 to 20 mph. High 78°FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies. High 79°
One Illinois City Will Soon Be Home to Huge Indoor Waterpark With Rooftop Pool
Just when winter was starting to enter our conversations, a plan was unveiled for a perfect cure for a frigid weekend, or any weekend, in Illinois. NBC Chicago just shared some pretty exciting news about a new development planned for a space formerly occupied by an iconic Sears department store. The proposed attraction will feature multiple waterslides, a lazy river, and a huge rooftop pool. The space will also include an entertainment venue with arcade games and rock climbing, according to nbcchicago.com. The story also mentions the Chicago development company's plans to open the attraction in late 2023 or early 2024.
O'Hare vs. Midway - Size Comparison
Wish I didn't have to taxi for a full fifteen minutes tho. Sometimes I’ll be driving along the west side of O’Hare. A plane will fly directly over my head just about to land. I think, “Oh, that was cool.” Then my mind will wander for 5-6 minutes, then another one will fly directly overhead and I think, “Wtf, how am I still driving past O’Hare?” It’s insane how big it is.
10 Chicago Chefs on What “The Bear” Gets Right (And Wrong) About the Restaurant Industry
The Bear, Hulu’s new hit show about the inner workings of a Chicago restaurant, has taken the world by storm, and not just because of its soon-to-be-iconic Malört billboard. (But seriously, which alderman do we talk to about replacing all the billboards in the city with that?) Thankfully...
fox32chicago.com
Actor Ricky Gervais calls on Cook County forest preserve to surrender coyote at center of controversy
NORTHBROOK, Ill. - Ricky Gervais is calling on Cook County officials to surrender a coyote that has been confined for most of its life in an outdoor enclosure at a Northbrook forest preserve. The actor and comedian said Tuesday he is lending his support to a campaign led by animal...
wgnradio.com
Painting by Spike O’Dell to be auctioned for charity
Former WGN Radio host Spike O’Dell joins Steve & Johnnie (filling-in for Lisa Dent) on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about the LEGENDS Dream Big Tournament being held at the Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa to raise funds for charities including the Field of Big Dreams charity and Cubs Charities, featuring the auction of one of Spike’s paintings.
The Flight Deal
American: Chicago – Las Vegas (and vice versa). $193. Roundtrip, including
This site is part of an affiliate sales network and receives compensation for sending traffic to partner sites, such as CreditCards.com. This compensation may impact how and where links appear on this site. This site does not include all financial companies or all available financial offers. Due to the ongoing...
wgnradio.com
Wintrust Business Minute: Woodfield Mall lands new retail and restaurant tenants
Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg has landed some new retail and restaurant tenants. Abercrombie & Fitch and its affiliated lingerie brand Gilly Hicks will open before the holiday shopping season. The Daily Herald reports both stores will be located next to Express in the lower level of Woodfield’s Grand Court. Falafil East Mediterranean Kitchen and Byrd’s Hot Chicken are among the new restaurants being added to the upper-level Dining Pavilion.
