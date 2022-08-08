ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grant County, KY

WLWT 5

Three men indicted in connection to Kings Island crime spree

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio — Three Cincinnati men have been indicted in Warren County concerning a crime spree at Kings Island. Last month, multiple guests at the park reported having items stolen, such as cellphones, gift cards, credit cards and cash. They were swiped from people's cars and also the property bins people use before they hop on rides.
WARREN COUNTY, OH
foxlexington.com

Man arrested in Lexington murder investigation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – An arrest has been made in a June shooting death in Lexington. On June 19, Randy Wise was shot and killed in his vehicle on Charles Avenue. The Lexington Police Department said in a news release, that an anonymous tip to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers led to the arrest of 44-year-old DeMonte Cowan.
LEXINGTON, KY
Grant County, KY
wymt.com

Kentucky State Police finds stolen truck, arrests suspect

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - *** 5:40 P.M. UPDATE ***. KSP announced the stolen truck was found in Fleming County on Wednesday. One man was arrested on unrelated charges, but he will face new charges from Knox County. His identity was not released. ***ORIGINAL STORY***. Officials with Kentucky State Police...
KNOX COUNTY, KY
Fox 19

Police: Teen arrested in slaying of 15-year-old Cincinnati boy

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police on Wednesday arrested a teenager in the shooting death of a 15-year-old earlier this year. It happened the night of May 29 on Betton Street in the West End. Officers found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Jerome Lipscomb III, a student at Taft High School,...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Numerous drugs found in 3-year-old’s system after overdose

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Two people are facing child endangerment charges after a 3-year-old girl overdosed on numerous drugs. The young girl allegedly ingested drugs and then overdosed while she was in the care of Tristian Shepherd and Amy McGuire, according to the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office. It...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
foxlexington.com

Crime Stoppers tip leads to arrest of woman who escaped in transit to Lexington jail

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Crime Stoppers tip has led to the arrest of a Nicholas County woman who escaped during her transport from a court hearing. According to Crime Stoppers, a tip to the Crime Stoppers tip line said Jennifer Tolson, 35, was at Thornton’s on Georgetown Road Sunday. Tolson was wanted by the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department after deputies said she escaped while being transported to the Fayette County Detention Center after a hearing.
foxlexington.com

1 charged after vehicle hits, kills pedestrian in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) – Georgetown police have made an arrest after a late-night crash left one person dead Monday. Police were called out to Champion Way between Lexus Way and This Way Home Drive at around 6:30 p.m. Monday night when a vehicle hit a pedestrian. Police said...
GEORGETOWN, KY
WRBI Radio

Two Brookville police officers on administrative leave during investigation

— Two Brookville police officers are on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an Indiana State Police investigation. The Brookville Town Council late last week suspended Chief Terry Mitchum and Officer Ryan Geiser for allegedly conspiring to keep a Brookville resident from running for town council because that person made negative comments about law enforcement.
BROOKVILLE, IN
Fox 19

Body found on side of I-75 North identified

KENTON COUNTY, KY (WXIX) - Covington police have released the name of a man who was ‘most likely’ hit by a tractor-trailer on I-75 northbound in Kenton County early Monday morning. Police say the body of Donald W. Holt, 60, of Independence, Kentucky was found around 6:55 a.m....
KENTON COUNTY, KY

