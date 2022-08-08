Read full article on original website
Related
WLWT 5
Prosecutor: 2 men arrested in Over-the-Rhine mass shooting that sent 9 to hospital
CINCINNATI — Two men have been arrested in connection with the mass shooting in Over-the-Rhine Sunday that sent nine people to the hospital. Officials say Diablo McCoats, 29, has been indicted on 16 counts of felonious assault and one count of having weapons while under disability. If convicted on...
Three men facing felonies for crime spree at Kings Island
The men are accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of cash, credit cards, gift cards, cellphones and electronics from unlocked vehicles and storage bins for roller coaster riders.
WLWT 5
Three men indicted in connection to Kings Island crime spree
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio — Three Cincinnati men have been indicted in Warren County concerning a crime spree at Kings Island. Last month, multiple guests at the park reported having items stolen, such as cellphones, gift cards, credit cards and cash. They were swiped from people's cars and also the property bins people use before they hop on rides.
foxlexington.com
Man arrested in Lexington murder investigation
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – An arrest has been made in a June shooting death in Lexington. On June 19, Randy Wise was shot and killed in his vehicle on Charles Avenue. The Lexington Police Department said in a news release, that an anonymous tip to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers led to the arrest of 44-year-old DeMonte Cowan.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police find stolen Knox County vehicle, arrest suspect
Kentucky State Police are investigating a stolen vehicle in Knox County.
wymt.com
Kentucky State Police finds stolen truck, arrests suspect
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - *** 5:40 P.M. UPDATE ***. KSP announced the stolen truck was found in Fleming County on Wednesday. One man was arrested on unrelated charges, but he will face new charges from Knox County. His identity was not released. ***ORIGINAL STORY***. Officials with Kentucky State Police...
linknky.com
‘I don’t trust the system at this point’: Survivors feel powerless after rapist was never sent to adult prison
Written by Felicia Jordan, WCPO digital producer and Larry Seward, WCPO reporter. Three women who were raped as teenagers said they think Kentucky courts are helping the now 19-year-old convicted rapist. According to court documents, Joseph Eubank was never transferred from juvenile prison to an adult prison when he should...
Fox 19
Police: Teen arrested in slaying of 15-year-old Cincinnati boy
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police on Wednesday arrested a teenager in the shooting death of a 15-year-old earlier this year. It happened the night of May 29 on Betton Street in the West End. Officers found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Jerome Lipscomb III, a student at Taft High School,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox 19
Numerous drugs found in 3-year-old’s system after overdose
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Two people are facing child endangerment charges after a 3-year-old girl overdosed on numerous drugs. The young girl allegedly ingested drugs and then overdosed while she was in the care of Tristian Shepherd and Amy McGuire, according to the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office. It...
Man arrested after fatal hit-skip crash in Middletown
After the crash, OSHP said that the 24-year-old fled the scene but was later arrested by Middletown police. He is facing charges of aggravated homicide, stopping after an accident and driving under suspension.
FBI Cincinnati pushes for more to report cybercrimes
Hackers target people involved in organizational wire transfers and then study moves for months or years before stealing. In southern Ohio, one insurer lost $2.5 million in one move last year.
foxlexington.com
Crime Stoppers tip leads to arrest of woman who escaped in transit to Lexington jail
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Crime Stoppers tip has led to the arrest of a Nicholas County woman who escaped during her transport from a court hearing. According to Crime Stoppers, a tip to the Crime Stoppers tip line said Jennifer Tolson, 35, was at Thornton’s on Georgetown Road Sunday. Tolson was wanted by the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department after deputies said she escaped while being transported to the Fayette County Detention Center after a hearing.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxlexington.com
1 charged after vehicle hits, kills pedestrian in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) – Georgetown police have made an arrest after a late-night crash left one person dead Monday. Police were called out to Champion Way between Lexus Way and This Way Home Drive at around 6:30 p.m. Monday night when a vehicle hit a pedestrian. Police said...
WRBI Radio
Two Brookville police officers on administrative leave during investigation
— Two Brookville police officers are on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an Indiana State Police investigation. The Brookville Town Council late last week suspended Chief Terry Mitchum and Officer Ryan Geiser for allegedly conspiring to keep a Brookville resident from running for town council because that person made negative comments about law enforcement.
Fox 19
Body found on side of I-75 North identified
KENTON COUNTY, KY (WXIX) - Covington police have released the name of a man who was ‘most likely’ hit by a tractor-trailer on I-75 northbound in Kenton County early Monday morning. Police say the body of Donald W. Holt, 60, of Independence, Kentucky was found around 6:55 a.m....
newsnet5
Neighbors in Columbia Twp. upset after bullet from nearby resident landed in yard, just missing 3 children
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio — Stoneridge Estates in Columbia Township is a scenic, quiet, and nature-filled neighborhood. “We moved here 10 years ago for the quiet and the nature and the big yard, so our kids could play,” said Mark Heinrich, a resident. But the past couple of years,...
Fox 19
Avondale shooting victim shows up at hospital, says he was caught up in crossfire, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating after a shooting victim showed up at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center Tuesday morning. Police say the victim said he felt caught up in the crossfire between two other people who fired shots from vehicles on or near Magill Avenue at Hutchins Avenue shortly after 7 a.m.
Elderly woman killed in early morning Ripley house fire
One person is dead after an early morning house fire in Ripley, the Brown County Coroner said. It started just after 1 a.m. Wednesday at a home on Hamburg Street.
19-year-old dead after ATV crash in Adams Co.; Troopers investigating
ADAMS COUNTY — One man died after an ATV crash in Adams County Sunday evening. Preliminary investigations showed troopers a 2005 Honda TRX400EX ATV driven by Montgomery K. Myers, 19, of Winchester, was traveling westbound on Louisville Road. Myers drove off the right side of the roadway and hit...
Cincinnati: Shooting Outside A Senior Care Home
Cincinnati: Shooting Outside A Senior Care Home
Comments / 0