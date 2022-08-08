ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles residents set another water conservation record

By City News Service
 4 days ago

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Los Angeles residents set another water conservation record in the month of July, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power announced today.

The 11% reduction in water usage compared to the previous July was a record for any July on record in Los Angeles. That topped a 9% reduction in the month of June, which was also the lowest water use for any June on record.

``I want to thank each and every one of our customers, from renters to homeowners to small and large businesses alike,'' said Martin Adams, LADWP
general manager and chief engineer. ``It's because of their continued efforts
that we are seeing these record numbers in water conservation.''

The reduction follows new water restrictions that went into effect June 1. They included restricting outdoor watering to two days per week, down from three, with watering permitted at odd-numbered street addresses on Mondays and Fridays, and at even-numbered addresses on Thursdays and Sundays.

The LADWP also saw an increase in complaints about potential water waste. The Water Conservation Response Unit saw more than 2,000 water waste reports in July compared to approximately 1,860 in June.

``The increase in water waste complaints we have received shows people are conscientious when it comes to water waste that they see in their communities and we are grateful to them for being our eyes and ears because we can't do it alone,'' said Anselmo Collins, senior assistant general manager of the Water System for LADWP.

