Chilly night: Temps drop into low 50s overnight
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Another night where it feels a bit more like early September. Temperatures will fall back into the mid 50s closer to the shoreline and low 50s inland. Some places could even get into the upper 40s by tomorrow morning. It’s been about 54 days since we have seen the 40s.
Scattered, light showers possible Thursday, but clearing up
CLEVELAND (WJW) – The lower humidity will keep us feeling comfortable through the night. Clouds will build tonight into tomorrow morning as a weak front moves into the region tomorrow. A few scattered light showers are possible tomorrow early in the day with clearing during the night on Thursday.
Big drop in humidity and a look to the weekend
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Partly to mostly cloudy to start the day as a weak front moves into the region. It’ll bring the chance for an isolated shower or two during the late morning and early afternoon (20%) The evening will be drier with decreasing clouds as another round...
Severe Thunderstorm Warning for multiple Northeast Ohio counties Monday night
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for multiple counties in Northeast Ohio that is in effect until 9:15 p.m. Monday night.
Cool, comfortable and sunny to end the week
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Clearing skies tonight as we fall back into the mid to upper 50s and feeling very comfortable. No problems tomorrow with highs in the mid to upper 70s, lower humidity and plenty of sunshine. Quiet and dry Friday and most of Saturday before our next system...
Power outages in NE Ohio
Thousands of residents are without power after showers and gusty storms moved through Northeast Ohio Monday night.
Officials: UH closures would create 'a medical desert'
A judge denied a late effort on behalf of the city of Bedford to keep University Hospitals from permanently shutting down an emergency room. University Hospitals announced in July it would close inpatient and emergency departments at both its Bedford and Richmond Heights facilities due to a staff shortage.
whbc.com
Crash on Southbound I-77 Closes Roadway Wednesday
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A head-on crash on Southbound I-77 in Canton Wednesday sends two people to the hospital. The crash happened near the Route 30 exit, with one driver going north in the southbound lanes. The state patrol is investigating. It happened early in the...
Lanes reopened on I-90 West at MLK after crash
The 3 left lanes are blocked on I-90/SR-2 West at East 72nd Street due to a crash.
Missing: Allen Purnell
TALLMADGE, Ohio (WJW) – FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working to find the missing in Northeast Ohio. Allen Purcell is 16. He’s been missing since June 28 in Tallmadge. Anyone with information is asked to call (330)633-2181.
Construction of I-90 corridor: What to expect
A busy 8-mile stretch of I-90 will undergo construction, but not until 2024.
City of Akron Water Division issues “precautionary” boil water advisory
The City of Akron Water Division issued a “precautionary” boil water advisory for parts of the city and surrounding communities on Monday night after removing a 3-foot pipe for repairs.
Two Ohioans hit it big with scratch-offs
Two Ohioans hit it big with scratch-offs - $1 million annuity prizes - according to the Ohio Lottery.
Health alert: No swimming at Edgewater Beach
Storms and heavy rainfall have led to a sewage overflow into Lake Erie. As a result, officials are warning people to avoid swimming at Edgewater Beach.
Cold front to bring heavy rain and a cooldown — what to expect
Today we'll see some breaks in the clouds with mainly dry skies through early evening. Coverage later this evening will be scattered at best, with 40% coverage. Today’s futurecast: Coverage will increase tonight with locally heavy rain or storms as the front approaches.
Chase on I-90 in Avon ends with crash
A chase involving the Ohio State Highway Patrol late Wednesday night on I-90 in Avon ended with a crash.
Free concerts in the beautiful Cuyahoga Valley National Park — You’re invited!
PENINSULA, Ohio (WJW) — Attention all music and nature lovers, how would you like to enjoy live concerts in the middle of a beautiful meadow in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park? Grab your lawn chair and picnic basket — Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton has details on the Rhythm on the River series put on by the Conservancy for CVNP.
8-year-old’s lemonade stand shut down outside Ohio festival
8-year-old Asa Baker has spent the hot summer days running a lemonade stand, mostly from in front of her family's home just outside of the Alliance city limits. After a complaint, Baker's lemonade stand was shut down.
Missing: Sha’Jerrodka Godfrey
CLEVELAND (WJW) – FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find missing people in Northeast Ohio. Sha’Jerrodka Godfrey is 14. She’s been missing since July 24 in Cleveland. Anyone with information is asked to call (216)623-3083.
Show Info: August 11, 2022
Update the look of your home with new floors from 50 Floor! Use the promo code “New Day Cleveland” for $100 off your order. Mommy and me styles! Blush is located on North Main Street in North Canton. Cuyahoga County Fair. Fun at the fair! Enjoy the Cuyahoga...
