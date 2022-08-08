ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medina County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Chilly night: Temps drop into low 50s overnight

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Another night where it feels a bit more like early September. Temperatures will fall back into the mid 50s closer to the shoreline and low 50s inland. Some places could even get into the upper 40s by tomorrow morning. It’s been about 54 days since we have seen the 40s.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Scattered, light showers possible Thursday, but clearing up

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The lower humidity will keep us feeling comfortable through the night. Clouds will build tonight into tomorrow morning as a weak front moves into the region tomorrow. A few scattered light showers are possible tomorrow early in the day with clearing during the night on Thursday.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Big drop in humidity and a look to the weekend

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Partly to mostly cloudy to start the day as a weak front moves into the region. It’ll bring the chance for an isolated shower or two during the late morning and early afternoon (20%) The evening will be drier with decreasing clouds as another round...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Medina County, OH
County
Cuyahoga County, OH
County
Geauga County, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
County
Ashtabula County, OH
City
Lorain, OH
City
Ashtabula, OH
State
Ohio State
County
Lorain County, OH
City
Trumbull, NE
County
Trumbull County, OH
City
Medina, OH
City
Huron, OH
State
Nebraska State
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Cool, comfortable and sunny to end the week

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Clearing skies tonight as we fall back into the mid to upper 50s and feeling very comfortable. No problems tomorrow with highs in the mid to upper 70s, lower humidity and plenty of sunshine. Quiet and dry Friday and most of Saturday before our next system...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Officials: UH closures would create 'a medical desert'

A judge denied a late effort on behalf of the city of Bedford to keep University Hospitals from permanently shutting down an emergency room. University Hospitals announced in July it would close inpatient and emergency departments at both its Bedford and Richmond Heights facilities due to a staff shortage.
BEDFORD, OH
whbc.com

Crash on Southbound I-77 Closes Roadway Wednesday

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A head-on crash on Southbound I-77 in Canton Wednesday sends two people to the hospital. The crash happened near the Route 30 exit, with one driver going north in the southbound lanes. The state patrol is investigating. It happened early in the...
CANTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Missing: Allen Purnell

TALLMADGE, Ohio (WJW) – FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working to find the missing in Northeast Ohio. Allen Purcell is 16. He’s been missing since June 28 in Tallmadge. Anyone with information is asked to call (330)633-2181.
TALLMADGE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Missing: Sha’Jerrodka Godfrey

CLEVELAND (WJW) – FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find missing people in Northeast Ohio. Sha’Jerrodka Godfrey is 14. She’s been missing since July 24 in Cleveland. Anyone with information is asked to call (216)623-3083.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Show Info: August 11, 2022

Update the look of your home with new floors from 50 Floor! Use the promo code “New Day Cleveland” for $100 off your order. Mommy and me styles! Blush is located on North Main Street in North Canton. Cuyahoga County Fair. Fun at the fair! Enjoy the Cuyahoga...
NORTH CANTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy