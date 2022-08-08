ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens HC John Harbaugh shuts down reported diagnoses of injury to C Tyler Linderbaum

By Kevin Oestreicher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p3w4r_0h9iDvNK00

The Baltimore Ravens are gearing up for their first preseason game of the 2022 season against the Tennessee Titans on Thursday. It will give the coaching staff and executives a good look at the talent they’ve accumulated, and the players will be able to show why they are deserving of a roster spot or more playing time.

One player who would benefit from having reps in the preseason is rookie center Tyler Linderbaum. However, he got rolled up on during last Thursday’s practice and hasn’t practiced since. Head coach John Harbaugh initially said Linderbaum would miss one-to-two weeks, and on Monday Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that the center has a Lisfranc sprain. Harbaugh was asked about the report, and said that it isn’t true to his knowledge and the initial prognoses remains the same.

“That’s not true. That’s not true. It’s not a Lisfranc sprain. There’s a ligament; it’s not that ligament. It’s a different ligament. So, he’s had the Lisfranc before. There’s no separation, there’s no Lisfranc sprain, per se. That’s my understanding. I’m not a doctor, but I play one in press conferences, as you know. But that’s what I was told.”

Regardless of what the injury to Linderbaum is, the team will likely take a cautious approach with the first-round pick, which is what they’ve been doing with all of their players who have picked up ailments so far. Ideally Linderbaum can return in time to get snaps in a preseason game, but it wouldn’t be shocking to see the team hold him out until he’s absolutely 100% ready to go.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baltimore, MD
Football
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mike Vrabel took Malik Willis out of his first NFL game because he wasn't throwing the ball

In his first NFL start — albeit in the preseason — Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Malik Willis completed six of 11 passes for 107 yards, no touchdowns, no interceptions, and a passer rating of 88.1. Willis did come up with an amazing rushing touchdown in Tennessee’s 23-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, but there was at least one person on the field at Baltimore’s M&T Bank Stadium who wished Willis would have thrown the ball more.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers, live stream, preview, TV channel, time, odds, how to watch NFL Preseason

The Green Bay Packers will meet the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1 of the NFL Preseason on Friday night from Levi’s Stadium. The Packers are coming off a 13-4 year as they look to make another run in the playoffs this year, meanwhile the 49ers went 10-7 and will give the reigns to Trey Lance to help them get further this year.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Nfl Network#American Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-star Oregon target OT Miles McVay announces college commitment

In terms of both size and stature, one of the biggest offensive linemen in the 2023 recruiting class is off the board. 4-star offensive tackle Miles McVay announced Thursday evening that he would be committing to the Alabama Crimson Tide, choosing Nick Saban over Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks. For a while, it looked as if McVay was going to come to Eugene, with the Ducks building a strong lead in his recruitment earlier this spring. However, Alabama closed hard and was able to get him to commit in the long run. Standing at 6-foot-6 and tipping the scales at 358-pounds, McVay ranks as the No. 27 OL in the 2023 class, and No. 186 overall player in the nation. Film Miles McVay’s Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 4 182 IL OT Rivals 4 5.9 IL OT ESPN 4 133 IL OT On3 Recruiting 4 91.15 IL OT 247 Composite 4 0.9263 IL OT  Vitals Hometown East Saint Louis, IL Projected Position Offensive Tackle Height 6-foot-6 Weight 358 pounds Class 2023  Recruitment Recruited by Adrian Klemm Offered on Jan. 13, 2022 Official Visit on June 24, 2022 Top Schools Oregon Ducks Alabama Crimson Tide Florida Gators Michigan State Spartans Missouri Tigers Texas A&M Aggies Jackson State Tigers 11
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills' Case Keenum converted to Buffalo: 'Fully on the blue cheese train'

It only took a few short weeks, but Case Keenum is converted. He’s officially a fan of the way the Bills run things and life in Buffalo. A quarterback that has jumped around the NFL suiting up for six other teams already, Keenum admitted he’s been around the block. In doing so, you get hands-on experience with a lot of different scenarios so Keenum wasn’t too worried about backing up Josh Allen.
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: Nate Sudfeld delivers deep TD strike to Ray-Ray McCloud

The 49ers got an interception in the red zone and then needed one play to find the end zone. Wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud was brought in to be a returner, but he’s had a nice camp at receiver and used a filthy move that dropped the Packers cornerback. That left him wide open and quarterback Nate Sudfeld dropped it in the bucket for an easy touchdown that put the 49ers up two scores.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kliff Kingsbury defends Kyle Shanahan with hat situation: 'Let my man live'

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury, after answering questions during his postgame press conference, spoke out in favor of one of his peers in the NFC West. He had a message for everyone, including the NFL, in support of San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and an issue he is having with the NFL right now because of the ball caps he wears on the sideline.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ron Rivera talks the plan for all three quarterbacks in preseason opener

The Washington Commanders finally play a game on Saturday. It’s the preseason opener when the Carolina Panthers come to FedEx Field. Washington quarterback Carson Wentz makes his debut in the burgundy and gold, and fans are excited to see Wentz during a game. The narrative surrounding Wentz this summer is he can’t hit the broad side of a barn. Like anything, the truth lies somewhere in the middle. There have been accuracy issues this summer, but Wentz has also made his share of impressive throws.
WASHINGTON, DC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

138K+
Followers
184K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy