Yakima, WA

94.5 KATS

Crumbl Cookies in Yakima Finally Get an Opening Date

There has been a lot of people asking when Crumbl Cookies was going to open in Yakima. It was supposed to open in July but they postponed the opening until everything was perfectly ready. Everything in order, everything set in place to make it the most enjoyable experience for all. People from miles around just to taste these cookies just has people in Yakima have been traveling to Tri-Cities just to grab some of these to take back home. Now they won't need to as Crumbl Cookies finally has an opening date.
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

Tap and Draft, two Great Pyrenees mixes are up for adoption

These two affectionate pups were found in Toppenish by animal control about a month ago. To adopt them, go to Yakima Humane Society's website. Tap: https://yakimahumane.org/adopt/dogs/detail.html?id=50693439&fbclid=IwAR1YJk6d4T8cRmQrQ7A_8JLdJ-R0klgoEyQbTxCdHmusxmIjDDfkZaSJEjI. Draft: https://yakimahumane.org/adopt/dogs/detail.html?id=50693425&fbclid=IwAR3e1q33J6uSk0QCxX_IRffiPAq57dZXJfmPqq-rtvELubejEDy0McK7RTo.
TOPPENISH, WA
KUOW

Invasive Japanese beetles devouring Eastern Washington crops

Invasive Japanese beetles are devouring crops and gardens in Eastern Washington. The small and shiny invasive Japanese beetles were first spotted in Washington in the 1980s. Adult beetles devour fruits, flowers, and plants, leaving ghost leaves behind, says Amber Betts, who works for the Washington state Department of Agriculture. “It’s...
WASHINGTON STATE
107.3 KFFM

The 3 Best Places in Yakima to Rescue a Cat

It's national rescue a cat day, so we wanted to celebrate by helping you find your next furry friend. If you're looking to add to your family a cat is the perfect option. They take care of themselves, for the most part, just add food water, and kitty litter, not altogether.
YAKIMA, WA
ncwlife.com

Local trooper gets big response to his "legal or not' question

“Legal or not legal? Let’s have some fun, go!”. That’s was the message posted on Twitter Tuesday morning by Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeremy Weber. Those words were accompanied by a picture of a truck pulling a fifth-wheeler with a trailer behind that. Weber is public information officer...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
ncwlife.com

Man who drowned in the Wenatchee River was swimming, not kayaking

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said today the 25-year-old Redmond man who drowned in the Wenatchee River on Sunday was swimming in the river, not kayaking, as previously reported. Tristen Manalo was swimming near the KOA Campground near Leavenworth just before 4 p.m. when he got caught in some...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
107.3 KFFM

Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest Bans Campfires

Campfires are banned in the entire Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, which includes national forest campgrounds and Wilderness areas because of the concern about a wildfire. Forest officials say hot dry weather and worsening fire danger prompted the campfire ban. They say under the ban the use of wood and charcoal campfires is banned; however, you are still able to use pressurized or bottled liquid fuel stoves, lanterns, or heating devices if no flammable material is present within three feet of the device. Wood burning camp stoves are not allowed.
WENATCHEE, WA
TheHorse.com

Two Washington Horses Positive for Strangles

On Aug. 6, the Washington State Veterinarian’s Office confirmed one horse at a private facility in Kittitas County and another at a boarding facility in King County positive for strangles. Both facilities are under voluntary quarantine. The owners are working with their private veterinarians to manage the cases and implement biosecurity practices.
107.3 KFFM

5 Great Spots for Yakima’s Best Happy Hour Locations

Happy Hour in Yakima needs its own guide. We are surprised there already isn't some kind of booklet or brochure with a map of all of the locations where you can find a good Happy Hour in Yakima. What makes for a great happy hour in Yakima? The drinks should be a little strong to lift your spirits after a long weekday and the vibe has to be just right.
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

Man Shot by Yakima Deputies After Saturday Chase

A 26-year-old man is dead after fleeing and shooting at Deputies from the Yakima County Sheriff's Office on Saturday. Deputies were called by Sunnyside Police Department Officers to a report of shots being fired in the 100 E South Hill Road at the Fraternal Order of Eagles. One person at that location was shot multiple times and the suspect, identified as 26-year-old Ezequiel Ayala fled the area. Deputies found him near his mother’s residence and when they tried to stop him he fled in his vehicle.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
107.3 KFFM

Top 5 Worst Old Washington Sayings from the Older Generation

Top 5 Worst Old Washington Sayings from the Generation of Our Parents and Grandparents. If you grew up in Washington, you no doubt heard your parents and grandparents have certain sayings that stick with you to this day. Some of the old sayings from our parental figures are hilarious, some of them are unrepeatable, and others might even deserve to be passed on down to the next generation. Do you remember some of those old Washington sayings from your grandparents and parents?
yaktrinews.com

Drug bust at Toppenish motel leads to seizure of fentanyl, meth and firearms

TOPPENISH, Wash. — D.E.A. agents and tribal police raided an El Corral Motel room in July, leading to the seizure of fentanyl pills, methamphetamine and a semi-automatic firearm used in a drug trafficking operation. As announced by U.S. Attorney Vanessa Waldref, who serves the Eastern District of Washington, 34-year-old...
TOPPENISH, WA
107.3 KFFM

107.3 KFFM

ABOUT

107.3 KFFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

