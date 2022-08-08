Read full article on original website
Related
Country Stars ‘Lonestar’ Comes to Legends Casino in Toppenish, WA
The country music entertainment continues this summer. Legends Casino Hotel Event Center in Toppenish is the place. Lonestar Comes to Legends Casino Hotel Event Center in Toppenish, WA. Country music superstar hit-makers Lonestar comes to the Legends Casino Hotel Event Center in Toppenish, Thursday, August 18th. Tickets are available HERE....
Crumbl Cookies in Yakima Finally Get an Opening Date
There has been a lot of people asking when Crumbl Cookies was going to open in Yakima. It was supposed to open in July but they postponed the opening until everything was perfectly ready. Everything in order, everything set in place to make it the most enjoyable experience for all. People from miles around just to taste these cookies just has people in Yakima have been traveling to Tri-Cities just to grab some of these to take back home. Now they won't need to as Crumbl Cookies finally has an opening date.
Calling All Food Loving Creators in Yakima Valley! Register Now!
Are you a restaurant, food truck or pop-up owner who is looking to get the word out on the delicious types of culinary delicacies you create? Register now for the Central Washington State Fair's Farm to Fork experience!. How Can I Get My Business Out There More?. The Central Washington...
KIMA TV
Tap and Draft, two Great Pyrenees mixes are up for adoption
These two affectionate pups were found in Toppenish by animal control about a month ago. To adopt them, go to Yakima Humane Society's website. Tap: https://yakimahumane.org/adopt/dogs/detail.html?id=50693439&fbclid=IwAR1YJk6d4T8cRmQrQ7A_8JLdJ-R0klgoEyQbTxCdHmusxmIjDDfkZaSJEjI. Draft: https://yakimahumane.org/adopt/dogs/detail.html?id=50693425&fbclid=IwAR3e1q33J6uSk0QCxX_IRffiPAq57dZXJfmPqq-rtvELubejEDy0McK7RTo.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Improve a Dogs Life Today! Walk for the Yakima Humane Society!
The weather is right in that sweet spot where the days are still long and the evenings are nice and warm, perfect for dog walking! Did you know you can walk dogs at the Yakima Humane Society?. It's the Perfect Fresh Air Activity. They say 30 minutes of exercise is...
After sudden cancer discovery, high school quarterback 'in a battle for what the rest of his life looks like'
Cole Mullins treated this football offseason with Hanford (Wash.) High School like how any returning second-year starting quarterback would have - with a high level of quiet confidence as a backfield leader. "He's been our guy," third-year Hanford coach Nick Baker said. But right now, Mullins could ...
KUOW
Invasive Japanese beetles devouring Eastern Washington crops
Invasive Japanese beetles are devouring crops and gardens in Eastern Washington. The small and shiny invasive Japanese beetles were first spotted in Washington in the 1980s. Adult beetles devour fruits, flowers, and plants, leaving ghost leaves behind, says Amber Betts, who works for the Washington state Department of Agriculture. “It’s...
The 3 Best Places in Yakima to Rescue a Cat
It's national rescue a cat day, so we wanted to celebrate by helping you find your next furry friend. If you're looking to add to your family a cat is the perfect option. They take care of themselves, for the most part, just add food water, and kitty litter, not altogether.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Are You Too Sexy? ONE LOVE Model Casting Call in Yakima Coming!
Are you too sexy to walk the runway? Right Said Fred thinks so but that doesn't you have to as well! Calling all aspiring models, all genders ages 18+ this is your chance to show off what you've been practicing alone in your bedroom or empty hallways. If It's Worth...
nwpb.org
Quarantine Likely Due To Japanese Beetle Infestation In Eastern WA, Says WSDA Official
Lauren Paterson reports on what the uptick in beetles means for growers and gardeners. (Runtime :53) The small and shiny invasive Japanese Beetles were first spotted in Washington in the 1980s. Adult beetles devour fruits, flowers, and plants, leaving ghost leaves behind, says Amber Betts, who works for the Washington State Department of Agriculture.
ncwlife.com
Local trooper gets big response to his "legal or not' question
“Legal or not legal? Let’s have some fun, go!”. That’s was the message posted on Twitter Tuesday morning by Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeremy Weber. Those words were accompanied by a picture of a truck pulling a fifth-wheeler with a trailer behind that. Weber is public information officer...
nbcrightnow.com
"Just looking at him shows you the problems veterans have with Agent Orange," said one Vietnam War veteran to another
YAKIMA, Wash. -- Pat Koler and Terry Anderson survived the deadly Agent Orange chemical used during the Vietnam War starting in 1961. They both fought and lived together in Vietnam for one year. Koler suffered physical and mental long-term effects because of Agent Orange since 2003. He survived cancer and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yakima Police Department looking for runaway teen
YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Police Department is asking people to be on the lookout for a 14-year-old runaway. According to a post from YPD on social media, Hurley had been visiting family in the Yakima area. He was last seen on July 25th near West Valley Park. Hurley...
ncwlife.com
Man who drowned in the Wenatchee River was swimming, not kayaking
The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said today the 25-year-old Redmond man who drowned in the Wenatchee River on Sunday was swimming in the river, not kayaking, as previously reported. Tristen Manalo was swimming near the KOA Campground near Leavenworth just before 4 p.m. when he got caught in some...
Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest Bans Campfires
Campfires are banned in the entire Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, which includes national forest campgrounds and Wilderness areas because of the concern about a wildfire. Forest officials say hot dry weather and worsening fire danger prompted the campfire ban. They say under the ban the use of wood and charcoal campfires is banned; however, you are still able to use pressurized or bottled liquid fuel stoves, lanterns, or heating devices if no flammable material is present within three feet of the device. Wood burning camp stoves are not allowed.
TheHorse.com
Two Washington Horses Positive for Strangles
On Aug. 6, the Washington State Veterinarian’s Office confirmed one horse at a private facility in Kittitas County and another at a boarding facility in King County positive for strangles. Both facilities are under voluntary quarantine. The owners are working with their private veterinarians to manage the cases and implement biosecurity practices.
5 Great Spots for Yakima’s Best Happy Hour Locations
Happy Hour in Yakima needs its own guide. We are surprised there already isn't some kind of booklet or brochure with a map of all of the locations where you can find a good Happy Hour in Yakima. What makes for a great happy hour in Yakima? The drinks should be a little strong to lift your spirits after a long weekday and the vibe has to be just right.
Man Shot by Yakima Deputies After Saturday Chase
A 26-year-old man is dead after fleeing and shooting at Deputies from the Yakima County Sheriff's Office on Saturday. Deputies were called by Sunnyside Police Department Officers to a report of shots being fired in the 100 E South Hill Road at the Fraternal Order of Eagles. One person at that location was shot multiple times and the suspect, identified as 26-year-old Ezequiel Ayala fled the area. Deputies found him near his mother’s residence and when they tried to stop him he fled in his vehicle.
Top 5 Worst Old Washington Sayings from the Older Generation
Top 5 Worst Old Washington Sayings from the Generation of Our Parents and Grandparents. If you grew up in Washington, you no doubt heard your parents and grandparents have certain sayings that stick with you to this day. Some of the old sayings from our parental figures are hilarious, some of them are unrepeatable, and others might even deserve to be passed on down to the next generation. Do you remember some of those old Washington sayings from your grandparents and parents?
yaktrinews.com
Drug bust at Toppenish motel leads to seizure of fentanyl, meth and firearms
TOPPENISH, Wash. — D.E.A. agents and tribal police raided an El Corral Motel room in July, leading to the seizure of fentanyl pills, methamphetamine and a semi-automatic firearm used in a drug trafficking operation. As announced by U.S. Attorney Vanessa Waldref, who serves the Eastern District of Washington, 34-year-old...
107.3 KFFM
Yakima, WA
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
107.3 KFFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0