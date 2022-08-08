That’s the thing about fishing anywhere there’s water. You never know what you’re going to catch. Just ask Joseph Rohaley. While fishing Lake Pontchartrain north of New Orleans on Aug. 1, Rohaley hooked an adult bull shark, and a dandy at that. “I actually play the ‘Jaws’ theme song when I fish,” Rohaley told WGNO News out of New Orleans. The classic tune turned out to be an appropriate theme since Rohaley’s catch was much larger than most bull sharks that are taken from the famous lake.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO