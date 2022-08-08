Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
Saints lose their first player for the season due to injuryTina Howell
Picayune Item
Picayune on a mission for first back-2-back championships
The reigning state champions look to make history as the first Picayune team to hold the golden football in back-to-back seasons. The Picayune Maroon Tide football team is not lifting their foot off the gas after their 14-1 championship season. It’s a new team, new season but the goals are the same only with higher stakes. When asked if winning back-to-back state championships was a goal, Head Coach Cody Stogner said winning a championship is the goal every year and that they have additional goals for this season.
tigerdroppings.com
LaToya Cantrell is at is again..another confrontation with a NOLA Resident..Town Meeting
The question: “What steps are in progress to hire and retain more police?” He believes the question was rewritten and she answered that one instead of his. The question: “What steps are in progress to hire and retain more police?” He believes the question was rewritten and she answered that one instead of his.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Seafood Restaurants in New Orleans, LA
The following list represents the best seafood restaurants in New Orleans, Louisiana. For those folks who love fish and seafood, New Orleans is the place to be. They could even try a different restaurant every night and still be happy. Please note, no restaurant was intentionally left off this list. It is compiled completely random.
stupiddope.com
Rob49 Is Up To Bat As “The New Orleans Phenom” | Interview
Though he’s only been making music for two years, Rob49 as proven he can run with the best of them. Growing up in the 9th and 4th ward (where his name comes from) of New Orleans, Louisiana which is still feeling the effects or Hurricane Katrina years ago. Without much help or support, Rob49 stayed the course, inspired by southern artists like Soulja Slim and Lil Wayne.
Angler Catches Surprisingly Large Bull Shark from Louisiana’s Lake Pontchartrain
That’s the thing about fishing anywhere there’s water. You never know what you’re going to catch. Just ask Joseph Rohaley. While fishing Lake Pontchartrain north of New Orleans on Aug. 1, Rohaley hooked an adult bull shark, and a dandy at that. “I actually play the ‘Jaws’ theme song when I fish,” Rohaley told WGNO News out of New Orleans. The classic tune turned out to be an appropriate theme since Rohaley’s catch was much larger than most bull sharks that are taken from the famous lake.
fox8live.com
Fox 8 Defenders: NOLA East street issues
Fox 8 sues New Orleans Sewerage & Water Board over access to public records. Former Louisiana State Trooper exposed in Zurik investigation pleads guilty.
RELATED PEOPLE
bigeasymagazine.com
The Peach Cobbler Factory Opens Up to a Thrilled and Hungry NOLA on St. Claude Ave.
In a city where people take their dessert as seriously as their dinner, one couple is hoping that peach cobbler will be on the list with snowballs and bread pudding. Christina Branch Brunet and Ernest Brunet opened a location of The Peach Cobbler Factory at the New Orleans Healing Center, 2372 St Claude Ave., in May. It is the first New Orleans location for the dessert chain based in Nashville, and the Brunets are excited to add their twist to the franchise.
WWL-TV
The Eagles 'Hotel California' 2022 tour coming to New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — The Eagles announced Thursday that the band would extend the "Hotel California" 2022 Tour, adding six new stops including New Orleans. Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, and Vince Gill are now scheduled to perform at the Smoothie King Center at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19. Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, Aug. 19 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.
NOLA.com
With garlic butter and brotherhood, Dee’s Xquisite Seafood expands to New Orleans East
It started with a three-part recipe and the kind of grind that propels a good idea from the backyard to the street to a full-time restaurant. Now, that same equation has brought a second location of Dee’s Xquisite Seafood to a part of town in need of new restaurants.
iheart.com
This Restaurant Has The Best Burrito In Louisiana
Who doesn't love a great burrito? Whether you enjoy starting your day off with a zesty bang with a breakfast burrito or prefer your burritos smothered in sauce and topped with guacamole, these delicious bites allow you to enjoy your favorite toppings all wrapped up together in a tortilla. Eat...
wgno.com
Tropical development potential decreasing!
Good Morning, New Orleans! Showers and storms are a bit less widespread today, which means only a few wild downpours continue. As we typically see, the best chance will be along the coast and I-10 corridor with several daytime heating storms near the New Orleans area to come. Localized street flooding is certainly possible across a number of southshore locations.
NOLA.com
Changes ahead for Avenue Pub, 24-hour bar that became a New Orleans craft beer mecca
The Belgian ales, hoppy IPAs and fruity lambics are still flowing from the taps at the Avenue Pub, and soon this long time bar on St. Charles Avenue will resume its 24-hour schedule. But change is on the horizon for the local institution, which helped redefine the terrain for beer...
HipHopDX.com
FG Famous Reportedly Arrested For Retaliation Shootings After JayDaYoungan Murder
Bogalusa, LA – Rapper FG Famous was reportedly arrested over the weekend for retaliation shootings following the murder of his best friend JayDaYoungan. According to No Jumper, the Louisiana native was taken into custody in New Orleans while shopping for clothes to wear at the late rapper’s funeral.
workboat.com
Mississippi River overnight cruise vessel passes sea trials
A new Mississippi River overnight riverboat passed sea trials late last week and is on its way to New Orleans to begin its inaugural season, American Cruise Lines announced yesterday. Guilford, Conn.-based ACL has accepted delivery of the American Symphony from Chesapeake Shipbuilding in Salisbury, Md. American Symphony is the...
wgno.com
NOPD called after victim in N.O. East shooting arrives at hospital
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man arrived at a hospital Wednesday afternoon, suffering from a gunshot wound, the New Orleans Police Department began investigating soon after. Officers say they were made known of the incident just before 12:10. According to the NOPD, the shooting happened in the New Orleans...
wgno.com
Wanted: NOPD searches for subject accused of business burglaries in Uptown
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man accused of burglarizing a business in the Tulane area, is wanted by the New Orleans Police Department. Officers say the incident happened on July 28. Investigations revealed, that the unknown subject forced his way into a business in the 400 block of North...
WDSU
A man gets shot in New Orleans East on Monday afternoon
New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that occurred in New Orleans East that left one man with a gunshot wound. According to police, a man was shot on the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Bullard Avenue around 12:24 p.m. The victim was transferred to a local hospital to...
Former NOPD Superintendent: Mayor Cantrell not "vocal," "visible" in helping NOPD
As New Orleans’s crime wave continues to swell, former New Orleans police superintendent Ronal Serpas is taking Mayor LaToya Cantrell to task.
