Picayune Item

Picayune on a mission for first back-2-back championships

The reigning state champions look to make history as the first Picayune team to hold the golden football in back-to-back seasons. The Picayune Maroon Tide football team is not lifting their foot off the gas after their 14-1 championship season. It’s a new team, new season but the goals are the same only with higher stakes. When asked if winning back-to-back state championships was a goal, Head Coach Cody Stogner said winning a championship is the goal every year and that they have additional goals for this season.
Woods Hoops

Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight Issues

It’s no secret that Zion Williamson has been one of the most hyped and disappointing players that we have seen in a very long time, between averaging 27 points per game to being sidelined for very long stints it was very apparent that Zion was facing some issues with his weight, but this looks like it will no longer be a problem.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Seafood Restaurants in New Orleans, LA

The following list represents the best seafood restaurants in New Orleans, Louisiana. For those folks who love fish and seafood, New Orleans is the place to be. They could even try a different restaurant every night and still be happy. Please note, no restaurant was intentionally left off this list. It is compiled completely random.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
stupiddope.com

Rob49 Is Up To Bat As “The New Orleans Phenom” | Interview

Though he’s only been making music for two years, Rob49 as proven he can run with the best of them. Growing up in the 9th and 4th ward (where his name comes from) of New Orleans, Louisiana which is still feeling the effects or Hurricane Katrina years ago. Without much help or support, Rob49 stayed the course, inspired by southern artists like Soulja Slim and Lil Wayne.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Field & Stream

Angler Catches Surprisingly Large Bull Shark from Louisiana’s Lake Pontchartrain

That’s the thing about fishing anywhere there’s water. You never know what you’re going to catch. Just ask Joseph Rohaley. While fishing Lake Pontchartrain north of New Orleans on Aug. 1, Rohaley hooked an adult bull shark, and a dandy at that. “I actually play the ‘Jaws’ theme song when I fish,” Rohaley told WGNO News out of New Orleans. The classic tune turned out to be an appropriate theme since Rohaley’s catch was much larger than most bull sharks that are taken from the famous lake.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bigeasymagazine.com

The Peach Cobbler Factory Opens Up to a Thrilled and Hungry NOLA on St. Claude Ave.

In a city where people take their dessert as seriously as their dinner, one couple is hoping that peach cobbler will be on the list with snowballs and bread pudding. Christina Branch Brunet and Ernest Brunet opened a location of The Peach Cobbler Factory at the New Orleans Healing Center, 2372 St Claude Ave., in May. It is the first New Orleans location for the dessert chain based in Nashville, and the Brunets are excited to add their twist to the franchise.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

The Eagles 'Hotel California' 2022 tour coming to New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — The Eagles announced Thursday that the band would extend the "Hotel California" 2022 Tour, adding six new stops including New Orleans. Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, and Vince Gill are now scheduled to perform at the Smoothie King Center at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19. Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, Aug. 19 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
iheart.com

This Restaurant Has The Best Burrito In Louisiana

Who doesn't love a great burrito? Whether you enjoy starting your day off with a zesty bang with a breakfast burrito or prefer your burritos smothered in sauce and topped with guacamole, these delicious bites allow you to enjoy your favorite toppings all wrapped up together in a tortilla. Eat...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wgno.com

Tropical development potential decreasing!

Good Morning, New Orleans! Showers and storms are a bit less widespread today, which means only a few wild downpours continue. As we typically see, the best chance will be along the coast and I-10 corridor with several daytime heating storms near the New Orleans area to come. Localized street flooding is certainly possible across a number of southshore locations.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
workboat.com

Mississippi River overnight cruise vessel passes sea trials

A new Mississippi River overnight riverboat passed sea trials late last week and is on its way to New Orleans to begin its inaugural season, American Cruise Lines announced yesterday. Guilford, Conn.-based ACL has accepted delivery of the American Symphony from Chesapeake Shipbuilding in Salisbury, Md. American Symphony is the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wgno.com

NOPD called after victim in N.O. East shooting arrives at hospital

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man arrived at a hospital Wednesday afternoon, suffering from a gunshot wound, the New Orleans Police Department began investigating soon after. Officers say they were made known of the incident just before 12:10. According to the NOPD, the shooting happened in the New Orleans...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wgno.com

Wanted: NOPD searches for subject accused of business burglaries in Uptown

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man accused of burglarizing a business in the Tulane area, is wanted by the New Orleans Police Department. Officers say the incident happened on July 28. Investigations revealed, that the unknown subject forced his way into a business in the 400 block of North...
WDSU

A man gets shot in New Orleans East on Monday afternoon

New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that occurred in New Orleans East that left one man with a gunshot wound. According to police, a man was shot on the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Bullard Avenue around 12:24 p.m. The victim was transferred to a local hospital to...

