Great Falls, MT

montanarightnow.com

New digital Alluvion health hygiene closet helping local organizations

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - To help address a lack of access to hygiene products, Alluvion Health has partnered with community organizations and local businesses to launch the Alluvion Health Hygiene Closet. "It's all digital, they can go on and specify the product or products that they would like to order....
GREAT FALLS, MT
Field & Stream

Two Montana Men Arrested for Poaching Trophy Elk and Stabbing Hatchery Trout

Two Montana men have been arrested for committing a slew of disturbing wildlife crimes that date back more than a year. According to the Great Falls Tribune, Ty Robert Lewis, 18, and Richard Van Meter, 20, were detained after investigators linked them to multiple poaching incidents involving trophy bull elk and a trout stabbing incident at a hatchery near Great Falls, Montana.
GREAT FALLS, MT
Great Falls, MT
Society
City
Great Falls, MT
Local
Montana Society
Local
Montana Education
Great Falls, MT
Education
theelectricgf.com

Business Bites: 2Ks Kafe closing; Missouri River Diner moving; 10th Street Bridge trail connection open; Digital Karma Tattoo open; Coffee Republic opening; Nautilus building sold

The owners of 2k’s Kafe posted on Aug. 11 that “we will be closing our doors for good at the end of September. We have been extremely lucky to have loyal customers like you guys! We have appreciated all your business over the years and know you will be greatly missed.”
GREAT FALLS, MT
montanarightnow.com

Central Ave. W in Great Falls open again following crash

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - First responders are on the scene of an injury crash on Central Ave. W. The Great Falls Police Department reports the crash is at Central Ave W and Vaughn Rd. Westbound traffic on Central Ave. W past 14th St. NW is prohibited for the time being.
montanarightnow.com

Firefighters put out car on fire at gas pump in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls Fire Rescue put out a car fire at a gas station Friday. Friday afternoon, Great Falls Fire Rescue reported that C-Shift E-2 was working a vehicle that was on fire at the gas pumps. No injuries or fuel were involved in the fire. The...
GREAT FALLS, MT
Alt 95.7

Montana Mountain Lion Makes a Fatal Crash Into a Home’s Basement

With a policy that does not allow for relocation, you can probably anticipate that this story does not end well. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks reports that yesterday (Sunday), game wardens responded to a call in Great Falls from distraught homeowners about a mountain lion that had sought refuge under the home's deck. This was not an off-the-grid rural home in the "vicinity" of Great Falls. It was a residential area within the city limits.
GREAT FALLS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

10 Famous People who Graduated from Montana High Schools

Who do you think is the most famous person from Montana? You may think of someone like Michelle Williams or others. However, many famous people were born here in our great state but moved elsewhere while children before they could graduate high school here. There are definitely lots of famous people who graduated in the Treasure State, so let's look at 10 of them.
MONTANA STATE

