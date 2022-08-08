Read full article on original website
Related
montanarightnow.com
New digital Alluvion health hygiene closet helping local organizations
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - To help address a lack of access to hygiene products, Alluvion Health has partnered with community organizations and local businesses to launch the Alluvion Health Hygiene Closet. "It's all digital, they can go on and specify the product or products that they would like to order....
montanarightnow.com
People charged in connection to fish killed at Giant Springs Fish Hatchery
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Two people have been charged for killing several fish in the display pond at Giant Springs. Last August, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) asked the public for information after a knife was used to spear and slash many large trout in the circular display pond.
montanarightnow.com
Work on ADA sidewalk project will impact roads around Lincoln Elementary in Great Falls
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Work is starting soon for an ADA sidewalk project that requires temporary closure of part of 6th Ave. South and 8th Ave. South. The City of Great Falls says construction activity will have 6th Ave. South closed between 26th St. South and 28th St. South between Aug. 12 and Aug. 22.
Two Montana Men Arrested for Poaching Trophy Elk and Stabbing Hatchery Trout
Two Montana men have been arrested for committing a slew of disturbing wildlife crimes that date back more than a year. According to the Great Falls Tribune, Ty Robert Lewis, 18, and Richard Van Meter, 20, were detained after investigators linked them to multiple poaching incidents involving trophy bull elk and a trout stabbing incident at a hatchery near Great Falls, Montana.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Big River Ruckus gets underway in Great Falls
There will be live music outdoors on the stage at Elks Riverside Park on Friday and Saturday evenings
Great Falls: Defined by the Railroad and the Falls
Great Falls: Defined by the Railroad and the Falls Perhaps one of the most significant towns that originally came about because of the railroad is Great Falls, although Great Falls developed a strong foundation around many other industries after its founding. ...
theelectricgf.com
Business Bites: 2Ks Kafe closing; Missouri River Diner moving; 10th Street Bridge trail connection open; Digital Karma Tattoo open; Coffee Republic opening; Nautilus building sold
The owners of 2k’s Kafe posted on Aug. 11 that “we will be closing our doors for good at the end of September. We have been extremely lucky to have loyal customers like you guys! We have appreciated all your business over the years and know you will be greatly missed.”
Great Falls woman charged with biting off part of a person's ear
Haley Marann Pepion is facing several charges after she reportedly bit off the ear of a woman in Great Falls.
IN THIS ARTICLE
montanarightnow.com
Central Ave. W in Great Falls open again following crash
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - First responders are on the scene of an injury crash on Central Ave. W. The Great Falls Police Department reports the crash is at Central Ave W and Vaughn Rd. Westbound traffic on Central Ave. W past 14th St. NW is prohibited for the time being.
montanarightnow.com
Firefighters put out car on fire at gas pump in Great Falls
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls Fire Rescue put out a car fire at a gas station Friday. Friday afternoon, Great Falls Fire Rescue reported that C-Shift E-2 was working a vehicle that was on fire at the gas pumps. No injuries or fuel were involved in the fire. The...
Montana Mountain Lion Makes a Fatal Crash Into a Home’s Basement
With a policy that does not allow for relocation, you can probably anticipate that this story does not end well. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks reports that yesterday (Sunday), game wardens responded to a call in Great Falls from distraught homeowners about a mountain lion that had sought refuge under the home's deck. This was not an off-the-grid rural home in the "vicinity" of Great Falls. It was a residential area within the city limits.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Part of Central Ave. in Great Falls is closed due to injury crash
First responders are on the scene of an injury crash on Central Ave. W. The Great Falls Police Department reports the crash is at Central Ave W and Vaughn Rd.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
10 Famous People who Graduated from Montana High Schools
Who do you think is the most famous person from Montana? You may think of someone like Michelle Williams or others. However, many famous people were born here in our great state but moved elsewhere while children before they could graduate high school here. There are definitely lots of famous people who graduated in the Treasure State, so let's look at 10 of them.
Comments / 0