Colton Gainey sent goosebumps all over Washington County last night. I’ve watched his walk-off five times and every time I get the jolt. Gainey got a 2-0 fastball and smoked it over the left-fielder for the win over Nevada and giving Snow Canyon a chance to make history. If they win on Friday (3PM MT on ESPN) they’ll be the first team from Utah to ever go to Williamsport and the Little League World Series.

SAINT GEORGE, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO