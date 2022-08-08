ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, UT

Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide – August 12, 2022

ST. GEORGE, UT – Adopt your new best friend today! The Independent’s Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide features adoptable pets from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles north of Kanab at 5001 Angel Canyon Road. All...
Southern Utah Events Guide – August 11, 2022

St. George, UT – This week’s Southern Utah Events Guide features the Western Legends Heritage & Music Festival Rodeo, Kane County Fair, Evita – The Musical, Cedar City Artisans Faire, Hitch Fest: The 3rd Cut, local live music, and more. If you would like to add an...
Cedar City Hosts The Most Scenic Half Marathon In Southern Utah

Cedar City Hosts The Most Scenic Half Marathon In Southern Utah. Looking for a stunningly scenic race, the perfect high-altitude tune-up, or the ideal Utah half marathon for your bucket list? Discover a small-town hidden gem in a breathtaking destination on September 10th, 2022, at the Cedar City Half Marathon on September 10th!
CEDAR CITY, UT
Snow Canyon’s Shot at History

Colton Gainey sent goosebumps all over Washington County last night. I’ve watched his walk-off five times and every time I get the jolt. Gainey got a 2-0 fastball and smoked it over the left-fielder for the win over Nevada and giving Snow Canyon a chance to make history. If they win on Friday (3PM MT on ESPN) they’ll be the first team from Utah to ever go to Williamsport and the Little League World Series.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
Two Utah fugitives arrested at Nevada hotel

MESQUITE, Nev. (ABC4) – Two female fugitives from Salt Lake County were arrested Thursday after police received a tip stating that the women were possibly staying in Mesquite, Nevada. Erika Rochelle Vigil, 31, of Magna was arrested along with 28-year-old Sherri Lee Vigil of Salt Lake City. Detectives followed up on the tip they initially […]

