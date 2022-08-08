Read full article on original website
suindependent.com
Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide – August 12, 2022
ST. GEORGE, UT – Adopt your new best friend today! The Independent’s Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide features adoptable pets from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles north of Kanab at 5001 Angel Canyon Road. All...
Developers in St. George area may need water managers’ approval to build
St. George • Developers of residential building projects might soon need to secure guarantees of water from the Washington County Water Conservancy District rather than from cities in the drought-stricken area. Ivins Mayor Chris Hart, who also sits on the water district’s board of trustees, said cities are essentially...
suindependent.com
Southern Utah Events Guide – August 11, 2022
St. George, UT – This week’s Southern Utah Events Guide features the Western Legends Heritage & Music Festival Rodeo, Kane County Fair, Evita – The Musical, Cedar City Artisans Faire, Hitch Fest: The 3rd Cut, local live music, and more. If you would like to add an...
tornadopix.com
Increasing housing costs are weighing on southern Utah; Housing Action Coalition seeks achievable solutions – St. George’s News
Featuring 2021 St. George Area Parade of Homes with Unique Designs and Building Trends, Washington County, Utah, February 16, 2021 | Photography by Holly Stark, St. George’s News. Street. George – Southern Utah residents are upset. Many are concerned about what the rising housing costs mean to them, and...
suindependent.com
Cedar City Hosts The Most Scenic Half Marathon In Southern Utah
Cedar City Hosts The Most Scenic Half Marathon In Southern Utah. Looking for a stunningly scenic race, the perfect high-altitude tune-up, or the ideal Utah half marathon for your bucket list? Discover a small-town hidden gem in a breathtaking destination on September 10th, 2022, at the Cedar City Half Marathon on September 10th!
ksl.com
Southern Utah sees uptick in stolen vehicles. Here's what most of them have in common
ST. GEORGE — More than 810,000 vehicles were reported stolen last year in the United States, an upsurge that also has been seen in Southern Utah, prompting authorities to urge residents to protect their property from thieves. A car is stolen every 48 seconds in the United States, according...
FOX 13 Investigates: Utah's top cash crop is consuming most of our water
BERYL, Utah — Craig Laub’s father started growing alfalfa hay here after he came home from the Army. “He came home after World War II,” Laub said, “come out here and developed the farm from sagebrush.”. Now the Laub family grows 10,000 tons of alfalfa a...
'Traveling group' distracts St. George jewelry store employees, steals $20,000
A traveling group of suspects allegedly used a variety of methods to distract employees before stealing $20,000 worth of jewelry from a St. George store.
890kdxu.com
Snow Canyon’s Shot at History
Colton Gainey sent goosebumps all over Washington County last night. I’ve watched his walk-off five times and every time I get the jolt. Gainey got a 2-0 fastball and smoked it over the left-fielder for the win over Nevada and giving Snow Canyon a chance to make history. If they win on Friday (3PM MT on ESPN) they’ll be the first team from Utah to ever go to Williamsport and the Little League World Series.
Two Utah fugitives arrested at Nevada hotel
MESQUITE, Nev. (ABC4) – Two female fugitives from Salt Lake County were arrested Thursday after police received a tip stating that the women were possibly staying in Mesquite, Nevada. Erika Rochelle Vigil, 31, of Magna was arrested along with 28-year-old Sherri Lee Vigil of Salt Lake City. Detectives followed up on the tip they initially […]
Missing teen girl found in St. George man's bedroom
A St. George man was arrested and faces a felony charge after a missing 14-year-old girl was located by police in his bedroom.
